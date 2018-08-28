Cozy basics are exactly what my fall wardrobe is missing. Furry fleeces, comfy sweatpants, fuzzy sweaters — I need them all. Abercrombie & Fitch's Labor Day 2018 sale will be the perfect place for me to score all of the above items and more and once you hear the insane deals it'll be offering you'll be compelled to fill up your wardrobe too. If you thought pre-summer sales were good you haven't seen anything yet.

If you're a '90s baby then you might be thinking that the last place you want to shop is Abercrombie. But within the past five years the brand has had somewhat of a rebirth and it's actually really, really good. They still offer the same high-quality basics you know and love but with a slightly more modern twist, while their more stylized items (think floral dresses or patterned skirts) have gotten a cool upgrade too. Trust me, the brand is worth once again checking out.

Between August 30 and September 3, Abercrombie & Fitch will be offering 40 percent off everything on their website, which is an insane deal no matter how you look at it. If you spend $75 or more you'll also get a free blanket, providing all if the hygge vibes. Below are the eight items I'll be digitally bee lining to come Thursday.

Lumberjack & Jill

You can't go wrong with plaid anything for fall, especially when its in fleece pullover form. This fuzzy jacket is something I'll live in on cold days and nights alike—it will pair excellently with some fleece long johns.

Flower Power

When a dress this beautiful is going to be massively marked down you buy it, even if it is out of season. Save it for next year and you'll have something fresh and exciting to wear come summer.

Coat Tales

Everyone needs a standard long peacoat and this all brown one is a great versatile option. Madre of wool-blend i's guaranteed to be warm, while its black buttons make it easily pairable with your favorite black booties.

Check, Mate

Gingham goes autumnal with these black and white checkered sneakers.

Don't Sweat It

Unless you do so in these A&F logo sweatpants, that is! Because everyone needs at least one lazy day look to wear that'll keep them feeling comfy and looking cool.

Earn Your Stripes

You know how editors always tell you that everyone needs a black and white striped t-shirt in their closet? This is like that, but in fall form. This sweater goes with literally everything and is a cold weather staple.

Bloom Bloom Room

This slightly boho skirt screams fall thanks to its navy and mustard color palette. I'd wear it with some killer brown knee-high boots and a fuzzy mustard yellow sweater.

Woman in Black

Because everyone needs a standard black sweater for fall. This one boats an extra fuzzy finish for ultimate coziness. It's got major 2000s vibes but can be worn with anything and still look modern and cool.