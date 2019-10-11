It's been a long six years since fans last spent time with their favorite Albuquerque criminals, but Jesse Pinkman is finally back. The iconic character from AMC's Breaking Bad is returning to screens everywhere for the Netflix movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The movie picks up right where the hit series left off. But, since it's been off the air for over half a decade, it makes sense if you need a little help remembering how the the series ended. Luckily, Jesse himself is here to offer a little help. Aaron Paul's Breaking Bad recap is the perfect refresher to get you ready to watch El Camino. Warning: Spoilers for Breaking Bad follow.

Paul is a three-time Emmy award-winner for his role as Jesse, the hapless former student of chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Jesse imparts his expertise in illicit drugs to help Walter become the blue meth kingpin known as Heisenberg. Over the course of the series' five seasons, there are quite a few complicated twists and turns that made Breaking Bad into the must-watch TV show of the early 2000s. As complicated as the show was, Paul managed to squeeze in a recap of the entire series in under three minutes on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Paul's recap of Breaking Bad starts out simple enough, Paul explaining, "So there’s this chemistry teacher, named Walt, who gets cancer." But, as the drama of the series ramps up and Paul's recap time ticks down, he becomes a big more lax with his descriptions. Calling Jesse's girlfriend Jane "Jessica Jones," like Paul does in the recap, isn't totally inaccurate since both characters were played by Krysten Ritter. But, if you've never watched Breaking Bad before, you might be a bit confused.

Paul's recap also includes shoutouts to popular characters like Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike (Jonathan Banks), and lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). All three characters now appear on the Breaking Bad spinoff prequel series Better Call Saul in 2015.

If you're looking for a more thorough Breaking Bad refresher, you can turn to the episodes, which are available to watch on Netflix. But, since El Camino comes out in just one day, you don't have much time for a marathon viewing party. Instead, you probably just need to pay attention to the end of Paul's recap. After Walt and Jesse's drug empire falls, Jesse gets kidnapped by neo-Nazis." Paul goes on to explain, "The Nazis died because Walt kills them with a cool, robot gun in the trunk of his car. Then Walt dies while I drive away in an El Camino, which is also the name of the movie where this all picks up."

So there you have it. If you've been spending the last six years desperately wondering what happens to Jesse Pinkman, you have your chance to find out in El Camino.

El Camino will be available on Netflix beginning Friday, Oct. 11. It will also play in 68 movie theaters around the country, including in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Albuquerque, and will air on Breaking Bad's original network, AMC, in early 2020.