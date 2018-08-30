The end of summer is usually a slow drag toward the inevitable reality of full working hours and new class schedules, but thanks to the latest Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the dog days of August have been a whimsical delight. The sweet, genuine romance between Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky has restored many fans' faith in teenage love and, no surprise, viewers want more. Author Jenny Han wrote two sequels to her 2014 book that the movie is based on, and just in case Netflix still isn't convinced about a followup film, fans recently started a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel petition. Sign me up! This post contains spoilers for To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

According to Teen Vogue, Care2 user Rebecca G. just started a petition titled "We Need More 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Movies." In a statement on the page, she addresses Netflix CEO Reed Hastings about greenlighting movie sequels based on Han's P.S. I Still Love You and Always and Forever, Lara Jean ASAP. She writes, "The Netflix movie is deservedly getting a ton of positive press for its diverse cast, its wistful and sweet depiction of high school love, and thoughtful story about tricky family dynamics. We just have to see more!"

Same, girl, same.

Netflix

As of Aug. 30, the petition's list of supporters is only hundreds of people away from its current goal of 9,000 supporters, but the page isn't just meant for spreading love of the film. While Rebecca's statement praises To All the Boys I've Loved Before for its Asian-American representation, she also asks Netflix that, should a sequel be made, the production team recasts actor Israel Broussard, who played the boy next door, Josh Sanderson. Broussard recently apologized for allegedly liking and writing inappropriate tweet in the past, saying in his own statement:

I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize. This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself.

Without any knowledge of how fans would receive the film, the filmmakers behind To All the Boys I've Loved Before included a sneaky, post-credit scene for fans of the book series. The movie's plot initially thickens when Lara Jean's little sister Kitty sends out Lara Jean's secret love letters to her biggest crushes. While the letters to Peter and Josh have the greatest impact, two of her letters are sent out into the world without much effect. That changes when John Ambrose McClaren, Lara Jean's crush from Model U.N., shows up at the Covey house with Lara Jean's love letter in hand. In P.S. I Still Love You, John Ambrose becomes a key character, and his brief movie appearance seems to set up a potential sequel perfectly. I see what you did there, Netflix.

While movements like this petition definitely ought to help a To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel fall into place, Netflix is known to run by its own rules. We probably shouldn't expect an answer about a sequel very soon, but never say never. Seeing as Peter Kavinsky drove across town for the yogurt drinks, anything is possible, so who's to say that Netflix wouldn't make our dreams come true with a sequel?