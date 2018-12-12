'A Star Is Born's SAG Award Nominations Are Making Fans On Twitter Sob

A Star Is Born officially hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018 — and ever since then, fans have been seriously impressed by the cast's incredible performance. Unsurprisingly, select actors from the film have been nominated for various Screen Actors Guild Awards (aka SAG Awards). More specifically, A Star Is Born SAG nominations have been awarded to Sam Elliot, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga. I, personally, couldn't be happier.

In additional to individual awards, the entire cast of A Star Is Born has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Before I talk about that, though, let's discuss the individual honors (because Twitter is crying tears of joy over 'em).

I'll begin with Elliot, who was the first A Star Is Born actor to be listed as a SAG nominee for 2018. Elliot was nominated for the Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture award after playing Bobby (Jack's brother) in the film. As expected, Twitter is showing the love for Elliot and his nomination. Most people who were moved by his on-screen performance are talking about how much they think he deserves the honor — and TBH, I couldn't agree more.

As I previously mentioned, Elliot isn't the only actor from A Star Is Born to be nominated for SAG awards. The next actor nominated actually directed the film, which makes the honor even more special. I'm obviously talking about Bradley Cooper. The triple threat (who, yes, I consider a "musician" now) was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Bravo, Bradley.

Cooper isn't the only leading role who scored a SAG nomination, though. The other "star" in A Star Is Born who's up for an award is the one and only Lady Gaga. Gaga was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture after playing Ally in the film. As expected, Twitter it absolutely thrilled for both Gaga and Cooper's nominations.

Believe it or not, Elliot, Cooper, and Gaga aren't the only cast members from A Star Is Born that are up for SAG awards. In fact, the entire ensemble was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The award definitely nods to the incredible performances achieved by everyone in the film, and Twitter is super stoked about it.

However, some people have one particular question on their minds. Will Cooper's dog, Charlie — who actually acted in the movie — be awarded as part of the cast?

I sure hope so; he did a great job.

If you're excited to find out what happens during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, you can tune into the event on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. According to SAG's website, you can watch the two-hour live stream on TNT or TBS. With that being said, mark your calendars and get your popcorn ready. If you're a fan of A Star Is Born, you'll probably want to see who takes home the gold.