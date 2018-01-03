A ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Reunion Just Happened, & The Reason Is Perfect

It’s no secret that the co-stars of our favorite teenage drama Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have been hinting at a third installment of the movie franchise for years. And while sadly, there's no news on an actual sequel, the four stars finally just gave us the most perfect Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunion we could ever ask for. On Jan. 2, actress Amber Tamblyn shared a heartwarming photo with her former co-stars, reuniting to celebrate an actual life milestone. After eight long years since the last Sisterhood installment, Twitter broke into a frenzy, admiring the everlasting friendship of the co-stars and renewing hopes of a new film.

Amber Tamblyn shared the adorable photo on her Twitter on Jan. 2, with the message:

Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then..

The attached photo depicted Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn sitting next to America Ferrera, smiling and looking like they're having a great time.

And not that I'm complaining, but why did they finally come together for the mini-reunion? For the best reason ever — one of them is going to be a mom! That's right. The photo shows the co-stars smiling and gushing over Ferrera's cute little baby bump, and honestly, I squealed with joy when I saw the adorable, nostalgic photo (don't judge me).

Since the first Sisterhood film was released in 2005, the four co-stars have basically been the best of friends, often making frequent appearances in each other’s social media posts, but this pic is extra cute. There's something so special about seeing them be friends in real life and celebrating each others' big moments. Plus, TBH, the ladies look like they haven’t aged since the last film, so it couldn’t be more of a teenage dream come true.

And considering there have been rumors for years that there would be another Sisterhood film, could it spell out a new possibility for the four? Of course they would have to play around with the plot a bit since the women are in their thirties now, but I think this would be the perfect time to introduce a new generation of the sisterhood!

Could the ladies be moms in a future installment? Twitter users seemed to think so.

One user jokingly shared how years shed off her life every time the 'sisters' snap a photo together.

And others gushed over the everlasting friendship of the female co-stars.

Personally, I'm getting hopeful for some sort of new addition to the Sisterhood, considering the actresses have teased at a new installment for years. In 2016, Blake Lively hinted at a new installment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She said,

There's a strong chance there might be a third ... the four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours ... It would have to be something that really made sense. If you wait this long to do a third movie, it needs to honor the story and the legacy.

And the previous year, her fellow movie sister Ferrera visited The Meredith Vieira Show and said that a third installment was “being written.” She said,

There's no green light, but it's definitely in the works. There is a script being written. They're my girls, three of my best friends to this day.

Even better, Ferrera also took the opportunity to talk up her co-stars and their ongoing friendship. She said,

What's wonderful about these girls in my life is, people expect girls and women to be competitive, and we made a decision to love and support each other offscreen and onscreen.

Awwww.

Needless to say, new film or not, the co-stars seem to be friends forever. I seriously cannot wait for their new addition to the Sisterhood family. Congrats, America!