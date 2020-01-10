If you've seen it, you know the South Korean film Parasite is a freaky and twist-filled movie that'll have you screaming by the end. Luckily, one premium TV network realized the hit film has some serious potential, and a Parasite limited series is now coming to HBO. Writer and director of the film, Boon Joon-ho is confirmed to be teaming up with filmmaker Adam McKay to bring an English-language limited series to the United States based on the hit Korean movie.

The original film, which is in Korean, was potentially going to be remade in English for the United States. But those reports were quickly denied, and it became an international, subtitle-filled, sensation in its own right. But, despite this success, reports say the HBO spinoff will likely be in English.

