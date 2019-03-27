It is time to meet up at brunch once again, because Sex and the City is coming back to television. Well, kind of, at least. There is a new series is in the works that is being described as a follow-up to the iconic HBO series, making it sound like something of a loose sequel. Plus, the new Sex and the City TV series in the works will have a twist that offers a whole new perspective on the central premise of the original show: finding love (or at least a hot hook-up) in New York City.

The new show is called Is There Still Sex in the City?, and it will be adapted from Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell's upcoming book of the same name. While Sex and the City centered on four women in their mid-thirties, Bushnell's new book is aging the scenario up to focus on the lives and loves of women in their 50s. Like Sex and the City, the dating world will still be at the center of Is There Still Sex in the City?, as Bushnell bucks against common misconceptions about older women. Bushnell told Deadline that the often-misunderstood rich and complex lives of older women is what inspired the new book and show:

It didn’t used to be this way. At one time, 50 something meant the beginning of retirement — working less, spending more time on your hobbies, with your friends, who like you were sliding into a more leisurely lifestyle. In short, retirement age folks weren’t meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier. They weren’t expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty something women look like today and I’m thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen.

Of course, the big question now is who will star in the new show? There are currently no plot details about Is There Still Sex in the City? aside from the fact that it well center on women in their fifties in New York City, so it is hard to tell if this will be just a spiritual follow-up to Sex and the City introducing entirely new characters, or if there may be some overlap with the original show.

Technically, according to Sex and the City canon, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte would all be just beginning their fifties right now, with Samantha already well into them. That fact opens the door for the exciting possibility that Is There Still Sex in the City could be a true sequel to Sex and the City and pick up with the central characters later in life. Although... that seems to be a bit far-fetched considering the recent Sex and the City 3 debacle. But there is still a chance a handful of original SATC characters could recur or even star in the new show.

The book Is There Still Sex in the City will be released on Aug. 6, 2019, and the show has not yet announced a release date.