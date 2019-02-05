'A Million Little Things' Season 2 Is Officially Happening, So The Mysteries Will Continue

Get ready for more dissections of Jon's shady past and reminders that friendship is made of a million little things, because ABC's A Million Little Things is coming back next season. If the show plans on dragging out the secrecy of Barbara Morgan's identity even more than it already has, the writers will have plenty of time for that big reveal and any other bombshells about Jon's history. A Million Little Things Season 2 is officially happening, so here's to more of the characters' winter wear and Boston shoutouts.

TVLine reported ABC's renewal on Feb. 5 in addition to announcing that the network ordered more seasons of Modern Family, Shark Tank, and The Good Doctor. The confirmation of A Million Little Things' second season comes after its move from Wednesday nights to a post-Grey's Anatomy slot on Thursdays helped the series reach its high in ratings. There's no word on whether Grey's Anatomy's Jo will rethink that fellowship in Boston and create an epic crossover opportunity next year, but A Million Little Things is doing just fine on its own, too.

The show's Twitter account celebrated the news on Tuesday with a short commemorative video, playing Jon's "million little things" monologue over fleeting clips from Season 1. The sweet highlights almost make you forget the darker tone of recent episodes as Gary (James Roday) and Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) try to track down Jon's elusive insurance beneficiary Barbara Morgan and suspect that Jon (Ron Livingston) led a complex double life before killing himself. That bubbly freshman glow is definitely wearing off in time for A Million Little Things' second season this fall.

Before making theories of how the mystery about Jon could possibly deepen in Season 2, fans will have to wait and see how the search for Barbara continues. The promo for Feb. 7's "Someday" teases Gary finding someone at Barbara's old address, but Deadline reports that the character, played by Drea de Matteo, is named Mrs. Nelson. However, De Matteo is set to become a recurring actor on the series, as is The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, so if Jon was keeping secrets, "Mrs. Nelson" could be, too. Could her maiden name possibly be Morgan?

After ABC initially ordered 13 episodes for Season 1 of A Million Little Things, the network called for four more episodes last October. Unless scheduling changes in the next few weeks, the season finale will likely air on Feb. 28, giving us about a seven-month vacation from Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park)'s drawn-out divorce and Ashley (Christina Ochoa) living out her expat dreams. The synopses for upcoming episodes also tease Maggie (Allison Miller) having a surgery that warrants a visit from her mother, but with another season coming up, we probably don't have to worry about Maggie's health anytime soon. On the other hand, it looks like we have a long way to go before grasping even a slight understanding of who Jon was.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things will premiere this fall. Season 1 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.