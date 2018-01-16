A #MeToo Movement TV Series Is Coming & The Premiere Is Right Around The Corner
Hollywood emphasized the #MeToo movement at the recent Golden Globes by inviting activists and wearing black to protest sexual harassment, but such a publicized stance on the efforts of Time's Up hasn't changed things overnight. No matter what industry you work in, it's clear that there is still a long way to go before a new day is truly on the horizon, as Oprah Winfrey said. In response to the shifting social tide, PBS has announced that it will soon air a five-part #MeToo movement series, and things like this are definitely what will help us reach a period of equality.
Premiering on Feb. 2, 2018, the series #MeToo, Now What? will feature both men and women's stories of how the powerful movement started and how its supporters can create lasting change. Upon announcing the premiere, PBS CEO Paula Kerger revealed that each part will highlight a certain element of sexual harassment. Zainab Salbi, who founded the organization Women for Women International when she was only 23, will serve as the show's host and executive editor.
Salbi was named one of PEOPLE's "25 Women Changing The World" in 2016 and became Arabian Business' "#1 Most Influential Arab Woman In The World" last year. For #MeToo, Now What?, Salbi will include segments both in the PBS studio and out in the real world.
Her organization Women for Women International specializes in helping women in countries facing war gain skills that will improve their situation:
The PBS series will include discussions of topics such as pop culture's effect on women in the workplace, the role of race and class in #MeToo, and how men can get involved in the conversation. Perhaps most importantly, it will also focus on what to look forward to in this monumental time of change.
While those in Hollywood and the political field have been the most outspoken about the rise in publicized sexual misconduct allegations, the series will show guests from various professional industries. Viewers can expect to see activists, journalists, and celebrities who work in media, academics, business, and other areas share their views on the growing movement.
It's easy for critics to label celebrities' social activism as not genuine, but Salbi's role in the series actually provides a solid link between social justice workers and pop culture figures. Her talk show The Nida'a Show, which is directed at Arab women, was the first interview in the Arab region to feature Oprah. Similarly, Oprah has invited Salbi to speak on her OWN network several times. Is it safe to say that this is an official mark of Salbi's place on Oprah's Favorite Things list?
In a 2015 interview with Oprah, Salbi shared an experience she had in Bosnia that taught her how to proceed as a successful activist:
PBS' decision to produce this series comes after broadcasters Charlie Rose and Tavis Smiley, who both had their own shows on the network, were accused of sexual misconduct late last year.
PBS cut all ties with Rose after claims of sexual harassment appeared against him in November 2017. A statement explaining the decision read:
Rose responded to the allegations, stating:
When multiple allegations of misconduct arose against Smiley in December, the network suspended the distribution of his show and shared the following statement:
Smiley denied the claims and responded to his show's suspension by stating:
In the reveal of #MeToo, Now What? at the Television Critics Association press tour, Kerger alluded to the allegations against both men:
Creating such a specific, powerful view on the groundbreaking movement is an ideal way to kick off 2018. Although a specific air time hasn't been confirmed, a look at the PBS schedule on Friday, Feb. 2, suggests that Part 1 of the series will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.