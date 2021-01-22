Nearly two years after Game of Thrones' ~controversial~ final season, fans can get excited for another potential prequel show. Although a spinoff series about past generations of House Targaryen called House of the Dragon is officially underway, it could be only the first of many shows set in George R.R. Martin's fictional world. According to reports, a GOT prequel called Tales of Dunk and Egg could also hit HBO in the near future, providing lots of additional info about major characters from Westeros lore. (Reps from HBO declined to comment on these reports.)

According to Variety, the show is in "early development." If HBO goes forward with it, it would reportedly center on the adventures that Aegon Targaryen (aka Egg) and Ser Duncan the Tall (aka Dunk) go on 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The inspiration for Dunk and Egg comes from Martin's novella series of the same name, which is made up of three books so far: 1998's The Hedge Knight, 2003's The Sworn Sword, and 2010's The Mystery Night. The writer plans to publish even more novellas about the two characters, but if the new books don't come out soon, a Dunk and Egg TV show would probably surpass its source material within a few seasons.

Even if the series happens, viewers will probably have to wait a while to see the story of Aegon and Ser Duncan play out on-screen. House of the Dragon, which will tell the story of a Targaryen civil war that played out 300 years before Game of Thrones, is slated to come out in 2022. It makes sense, then, that Dunk and Egg would premiere on HBO sometime after that, especially since it takes a long time to create the fantastical world GOT fans are used to seeing.

HBO

The possibility of a second spinoff isn't the only reason Thrones fans should be excited; apparently, HBO execs hope to make even more prequel shows exploring what Westeros was like before the original show. Entertainment Weekly reports there are talks of creating a franchise of stories set within the Game of Thrones universe, like Disney+ is doing with Star Wars and Marvel. One of the ideas reportedly being considered, EW says, is a prequel show based on Robert's Rebellion, the fight for the Iron Throne that took place a few decades before Thrones.

Nothing is certain yet, but hopefully the potential Dunk and Egg prequel will be just the beginning of even more Westerosi adventures.