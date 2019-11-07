A Britney Spears Pop-Up Is Coming & This Is Not A Drill

Oops... she did it again. This is not a drill. A brand new Britney Spears pop-up experience was recently announced in celebration of the singer-songwriter — and if you're already saying, "Sign me the heck up," you better book your tickets to Los Angeles for 2020 to get in "the zone" (literally).

The Zone is the name of the pop-up, and according to the official press release, it'll be an immersive experience featuring 10 different rooms representative of some of Britney's most iconic music videos, including "Oops!...I Did It Again" and "Toxic." That means you better get your flight attendant and red jumpsuit ready for the most epic selfies and Britney Spears-inspired snaps. You already have her lyrics as the perfect captions, so you're all set to Instagram right away.

Not all of the attractions in The Zone have been announced yet, but according to the press release, more will be known within the upcoming weeks. Until then, we do know guests will be able to take pics at "Britney High" from "…Baby One More Time", and walk down the aisle of a commercial airline attraction like you're in "Toxic." The plane will also feature interactive content on the windows along the way.

If "Circus" is your favorite Britney Spears video, you're in for a real treat. According to the press release, there will be a 40-foot tightrope walk photo opp, along with a tarot card reader machine and actual props and costumes from Spears' tour, like her jacket and bike. There will be even more Britney one-of-a-kind memorabilia throughout the exhibit to see too.

Just like Spears, I already know a few outfit changes are necessary for my trip, because I plan on wearing my red jumpsuit as I "travel" to Mars in the "Oops!...I Did It Again" room. I just need to perfect the dance from the music video so I can capture quality content to post on my Instagram Story.

On top of all of that, this experience goes even further than posing for pics. Every guest visiting the pop-up will receive their very own RFID wristband, which connects to an app on your phone that allows you to interact with the space and give you some "shareable" content for the 'Gram.

Of course, any good pop-up has a store as well. The Zone will have a storefront that'll spotlight five exclusive collections: "Britney Army," "Work Bitch," "Britney Bitch," "The Zone Collection," and "Pride Collection." Needless to say, it's time to start saving your money now so you can fill your closet later.

Britney Spears fans should put this pop-up on their holiday wishlist, and consider getting tickets as soon as possible. According to the site, spots are filling up fast. The Zone will officially open in late January 2020 in LA.