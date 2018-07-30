Everybody knows from personal experience that confrontation can be super awkward, but sometimes, it's much-needed. You might have to tell your roommate that they're a little too loud for your liking, or you may have to ask a co-worker in a nearby cubicle to start wearing deodorant. While both of these situations are a little uncomfortable, you haven't truly known the meaning of "awkward" until you've seen how this bride asked her bridesmaid to step down in a viral message. I don't know about you, but it's giving me some serious second-hand anxiety.

I've never had to fire anybody from a job, but I'm sure it's relatively uncomfortable. However, firing a friend from being your bridesmaid in your wedding, on the other hand, most likely takes the cake for the most awkward encounter possible. In a now-viral e-mail, bride-to-be, Alex, fired her (now former) bridesmaid, Courtney Duffy, from being her bridesmaid, in the harshest of ways (while awkwardly trying to be polite), according to Elle. Duffy apparently tweeted and quickly deleted the email, but luckily, it was up for just enough time for all to see. Trust me — this is so, so cringe-worthy.

Based on the email, which was published in Elle, I've gathered that soon-to-be-wed Alex had asked her friend, Courtney Duffy, to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. Courtney accepted the honorable invitation, even though she lives far away from her bride-to-be pal, and despite the fact she's in middle of studying to get her MBA from Dartmouth. Since Alex wanted more attention from her bridesmaids than the amount she was getting from Courtney, though, she gave Courtney the boot from her former esteemed wedding position, while also informing her that she'd have to fly in on the day of the wedding. She put all of this into an email, which opened pretty nicely with some catch-up type questions (hey, how's life, how's school, etc.).

Then, Alex went into asking Courtney for the (kind of unreasonable) favor, per Elle. She said, "I have a massive favor to ask you, though — and this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to ask anyone — but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid."

Uh, say what?

According to Elle, Alex assumed Courtney would still want to come to the wedding after that. She said, "Come to the wedding, have a fabulous time, and travel in the time you need to without stressing about anything else."

I know Alex tried to make it like she was trying to do Courtney a favor, per Elle, but maybe simply being straight-forward would have been the way to go. I don't know, but that's what I think.

According to Elle, Alex then followed up with an explanation, saying that "the whirlwind nature of what your travel has become just won't work with the duties as a party member. I'm so, so sorry!!" I'm just not entirely sure that Alex is, in fact, completely sorry.

Alex then told Courtney not to "feel like she's letting [her] down," and that she found someone to replace her in the bridal party, per Elle. That, however, is not even the worst part. She then asked for her jumpsuit (which I'm assuming Courtney would have worn in the wedding) back, presumably for the new bridesmaid. She then offered to Venmo Courtney for the postage and cost of the jumpsuit. Dang, girl.

Per Elle, Alex continued to say that she couldn't wait to see her at the wedding (just not in the bridal party) and offered to talk on the phone about it. She also promised that they're "totally cool," closing with a classic "all my love, Alex."

Oh. My. God.

Since Courtney was not, in fact, totally cool with this email, she took a screenshot of the message, and tweeted it at JetBlue (which has since been deleted), asking for help to refund her ticket. She rightfully wanted to get out of this awkward situation and wedding, and JetBlue tweeted the response below. They offered to give Courtney and Alex two tickets for a girls' weekend to "patch things up." LOL, not sure that will be the case.

Would you still go to Alex's wedding, if you were Courtney? Would you still remain friends with Alex? Also, if you were Alex, would you have confronted Courtney about this issue in the first place? It's a tough situation, and I'm literally still in mid-cringe, but only time will tell to see where their friendship stands.