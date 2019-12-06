Billie Eilish has had a massive 2019, and it looks like 2020 is only going to continue this pattern. The singer's first full-length album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earned her six Grammy nominations, and soon, she might have another major accomplishment to add to her ever-growing list of successes. Reportedly, a Billie Eilish documentary is coming to Apple TV+, and the potential project is already generating tons of buzz. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment about the reports, but hasn’t yet heard back. Here's what's been said about it so far:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which apparently has already been made, will chronicle the life of Eilish following the release of her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. THR says it'll give fans a more personal look into the album, as well as the enigmatic person who created it.

Variety reports director R.J. Cutler supposedly collaborated with Eilish's label, Interscope Records, to give audiences access to some of the 17-year-old stars' most intimate moments, and is expected to feature some of her family (perhaps giving more screen time to her songwriting partner and brother Finneas). It's also supposed to go behind the scenes of some of her public appearances, which is great news for fans who may not have been able to get tickets to any of her concerts.

The documentary was reportedly shopped to multiple streaming services, but Apple TV+ apparently ended up with the film after paying a reported $25 million for it. The new streaming service seems like a natural fit considering Eilish was recently named Apple Music's "Global Artist of the Year." If it all works out, this project would mark the first music documentary on the company's new streaming service; projects of the like Taylor Swift's The 1989 World Tour (Live) and Ed Sheeran's Songwriter have previously been released on Apple Music.

Though the documentary is still unconfirmed by Apple TV+, if it does happen, fans could probably expect to see it on the streamer sometime in 2020.