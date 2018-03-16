EVERYBODY, rock your body... and get ready for me to rock your world. Yes, that was a Backstreet Boys reference, and yes, you'll be dealing with them throughout this entire post, sorry (not sorry). If you're like, "What is SO important about a '90s boy band that you need to write about?" you are in for a DAMN treat because a Backstreet Boys tequila business is in the works. Now, everything you could ever want for in this life has finally come true. If you're not even remotely screaming at this point, get out. Seriously, I don't want you here. If you ARE screaming, let me scream with you: BACKSTREET'S BACK, ALRIGHT!

I'm going to fill you in on some details, and you guys, this business venture is totally going to be larger than life.

Apparently, "The Boys" performed at Moon Palace, a luxury resort in Cancun, and spoke with Tasting Table about their interest in tequila (but honestly, who isn't interested in tequila? Not a friend of mine, that's for sure.) BSB Kevin Richardson said, "I like a good reposado or añejo," and Nick Carter added, "And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we'll be coming out with. [We] just need to find a partner here in Mexico."

UM. CAN YOU JUST PICTURE IT NOW?

Because Howie totally can.

Many fans are like, "Tell my why?" and TBH, I can't tell you why. All I know is that this is one business venture that I absolutely, 100 percent, fully endorse. Because there is literally no better combination in this world than dusting off your fave Backstreet Boys CD and sitting down with your go-to alcoholic beverage.

BSB? My fire. Tequila? My one desire.

There aren't that many details about the Backstreet Boys' tequila business just yet, but I am pumped to hear things as they come out. We have no clue when they'll debut their tequila (please, please, please before my birthday) or what they'll name it (I vote for "Tequila Is All I Have To Give" or "As Long As Tequila Loves Me"), but I'm pretty sure we're all just anxiously waiting at this point, because the Backstreet Boys don't care who you are, or what you did. They just want to get us buzzed, and I think that's beautiful.

For all you '90s girls, you can understand the attraction. The Backstreet Boys were the kings of pop (settle down, *NSYNC fans) and you obviously had a favorite. But it might be a bit surprising to find out that they weren't as squeaky clean as you once envisioned them in your heads. Apparently, the Backstreet Boys were wild together, and in an interview with Elle, they thanked their lucky stars that social media didn't exist when they were in the prime of their pop start lives.

Nick Carter said,

I'll tell you this: There is some shit that AJ [McLean] and I both did that I'm really glad that social media wasn't around for. Because Justin Bieber couldn't hold a candle to what we did.

Well, damn! My tween self had no clue that the Backstreet Boys could hang.

AJ McLean agreed with Carter, and added,

We would have been like TMZ's saving grace, bro... just anything from me being drunk or irate at a club. Or me walking naked down the hallway in a hotel for no apparent reason.

Quit playing games with my heart, AJ. Are you for real?

He's definitely for real, and maybe there's still footage of that from the hotel (God willing).

So who knows the reason why the Backstreet Boys have decided to start a new tequila business venture. But you know what? After years of giving fans what they so desperately wanted, I think it's time that the Backstreet Boys finally get it their way.

Brian, Kevin, Nick, AJ, Howie: You've earned it. Have it your way.

I'll just be hanging around drinking regular, plain tequila until yours comes out. Cheers!