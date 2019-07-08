A $15 Foot Peel & 40 Other Amazing & Cheap Things On Amazon That Keep Selling Out

Few feelings are worse than when you go to buy a product, only to discover that it's sold out. Okay — maybe there are a lot of feelings that are worse (brain freeze), but it's frustrating when you jump back online to grab something, only to find out that it's gone. Luckily, because Amazon is constantly refilling their virtual shelves, there's a low chance that any of these best-selling Amazon products will ruin your day by being unavailable.

From a compact hammer that you can use to smash your way out of your car in an emergency to a carbonated clay bubble mask that reaches deep into your pores to get rid of blackheads and dirt, there are tons of cool products on Amazon that your average brick and mortar won't have in stock. And if they do have them in stock, chances are they'll be back out of stock before you can even ask one of the employees to double-check in the back.

So why bother putting on pants and wasting gas driving to the store? Just kick back at home with a glass of wine, and let me show you all the best products that Amazon has to offer.

1. The Handy Accessory That Organizes Your Makeup Brushes QGAKAGO Makeup Brush Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you use it to sort your brushes, but the QGAKAGO makeup brush organizer also works as a convenient stand where your brushes can dry after you've washed them. The elevated design protects the shape of each brush's bristles, plus it's able to hold up to 28 brushes at once. And as an added bonus, it even folds flat so that it's easy to store when you're not using it.

2. A Towel Made From Plush Microfiber That Dries Your Hair Quickly YoulerTex Hair Wrap (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the plush microfiber material feel incredibly soft against your skin, but the YoulerTex hair wrap is also super-absorbent so that it dries your hair faster than traditional cotton towels. Perfect for salons as well as at-home use, these towels are larger than other competing wraps, and they're designed to be safe no matter what type of hair you have.

3. The Pot Holder That Can Also Be Used As A Towel, Trivet, And More by CAMPANELLI Cooking Buddy $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You could grab a pair of oven mitts, towel, and trivet all separately — or you could just get the by CAMPANELLI cooking buddy and get all of those combined into one, plus it can also be used as a caddy to hold utensils while you cook. The non-slip grips on the inside make it easy to firmly grasp hot items off the stove or out of the oven, and the silicone design is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. A Deodorizing Spray That Keeps Your Shoes And Feet Fresh DoctorCare Plus Deodorizer Spray $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have shoes that feel a little stale, try using the DoctorCare Plus deodorizer spray to refresh them. This spray is made with 100 percent all-natural antibacterial essential oils including peppermint, tea tree, eucalyptus, and thyme — plus, it's formulated to be safe for people with sensitive skin. One bottle is large enough for hundreds of sprays, and it can be used on any type of shoe.

5. The Device That Lets You Power Regular Electronics In Your Car FOVAL Car Power Inverter $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Electronics like your laptop can't be powered via USB while you're driving, which is why the FOVAL car power inverter lets you plug in regular electronics as well as USB-powered devices. There are two USB ports as well as one traditional outlet, and it's about the size of a credit card so it takes up hardly any space in your vehicle. The safe-charging function prevents it from overheating, plus the metal housing is incredibly durable. One reviewer writes: "It is super quiet. I didn't hear any noise, not even through the radio. It runs like a champ. Stays cool, never hot."

6. A Pair Of Gel Sleeves That Moisturize Cracked Heels NatraCure Gel Heel Sleeves $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to keep dry, cracked heels moisturized, but these NatraCure heel sleeves provide a unique solution. These sleeves are made from soft, breathable fabric that won't leave your feet sweaty, and the gel pad in the heel slowly releases therapeutic oils, shea butter, aloe vera, as well as vitamins E and F — all which work in tandem to help soothe dry skin.

7. The Facial Cleanser Made From Antibacterial Silicone INNERNEED Face Cleanser Brush (4 Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality silicone that's naturally antibacterial, the INNERNEED face cleanser brush is a great way for people with sensitive skin to clear away dirt and grime from their complexion. The finger handle on the back makes it easy to gently scrub your pores clean without losing your grip, and it's also great for helping to exfoliate away dead skin cells.

8. A Plunger And Bowl Brush Set That Can Power Through Tough Clogs Mr. Clean Plunger And Bowl Brush Caddy Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Because the plunger is designed with an extended rubber cup that creates extra suction against the sides of your toilet bowl, the Mr. Clean plunger and bowl brush caddy set can easily power through even the toughest of clogs. The caddy itself features a non-slip base so that it doesn't knock over when you're putting the plunger back, and the soft rubber grip handles keep your hands comfortable while you clean.

9. The Detangling Spray Made With Hydrating Argan Oil The Honest Company Hair Detangler $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the added argan oil in The Honest Company hair detangler give your hair a boost of shine with every spray, but the shea butter and jojoba proteins also work to leave your hair feeling super-soft. The formula is made with plant-derived ingredients rather than relying on harsh chemicals, and you can also use it to give curly hair a quick boost of hydration.

10. A Pair Of Sleeves That Help Alleviate Pain From Bunions Alayna Bunion Corrector Sleeve (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Painful bunions can make it painful to work, so try using the Alayna bunion corrector sleeve to alleviate some of that pain. These sleeves are made from soft gel that won't leave your skin feeling irritated as you move around, and you can also wear them with shoes and socks without interfering with how your shoes fit.

11.The Dental Hygiene Kit That Helps You Remove Stubborn Plaque Dental Duty Hygiene Kit $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If your toothbrush isn't getting rid of stubborn plaque between visits to the dentist, it may be time to give the Dental Duty hygiene kit a whirl. The dental tools in this kit are made from durable stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order comes with a dentist mirror, scaler, plaque remover, and dental toothpick. One Amazon reviewer even noted that they're great for pets, as he uses them to clean his dog's teeth.

12. A Gel That Easily Dissolves Away Stubborn Calluses ELAVAE Callus Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to buff away your calluses can quickly become painful, whereas using the ELAVAE callus remover softens them up so there's less buffing involved. Just let this callus remover sit on your feet for five minutes, wipe it away, then gently begin to rid yourself of calluses with a pumice stone or foot rasp. Amazon reviewers with sensitive skin noted that this product doesn't irritate them, either.

13. The Protective Cover That Keeps Your Pillow Safe From Bed Bugs Allersoft Pillow Protector $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Your pillow is the closest thing to your face when you sleep at night, so make sure it stays bed bug and dust mite-free by using the Allersoft pillow protector. Made from 100 percent cotton, this protector is made with a zipper closure that prevents your pillow from working its way out while you snooze, and it's incredibly breathable so you don't wake up hot and sweaty in the night.

14. A Wall Charger With Two USB Ports For Multiple Devices Anker USB Charger $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most wall chargers only have one USB port for you to plug a device into, the Anker USB charger features two separate ports so that you can charge two devices at the same time. Unlike other chargers, this one is designed to charge your devices as quickly as possible by detecting what their optimal charging speed is, and the durable casing ensures that it's protected against damage from accidental drops.

15. The Spoon Rest Made From Antibacterial Silicone iNeibo Spoon Rest (4 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is silicone naturally antibacterial, but because it's also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the iNeibo spoon rest can be used outside to rest spatulas and tongs on your hot grill. The silicone design is also 100 percent BPA-free and flexible, plus it can even double as a small trivet for hot pots and pans on your countertops.

16. A Universal Mount That Lets You View Your Phone While You Drive Beam Electronics Car Smartphone Mount $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your phone in your hand is a recipe for disaster while you're driving, so secure it to the Beam Electronics car smartphone mount instead. This mount can rotate a full 360-degrees so that you can adjust it to the perfect viewing angle while you drive, and it's compatible with practically any type of smartphone. There are zero tools required for installation, and the soft pads on the clamps prevent your device from any accidental scratches.

17. The Brush That Gets Rid Of Dirt And Grime Underneath Your Nails KONEX Hand And Nail Brush $5 | Amazon See On Amazon You could keep using random sharp objects to dig the grime out from underneath your nails — or you could make your life easier by using the KONEX hand and nail brush. The bristles on this brush vary in length so that they reach everything, and the non-slip grip gives you added maneuverability while you scrub away.

18. A Set Of Bed Sheets That Are Resistant To Wrinkles HC COLLECTION Luxury Bed Sheets $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from super-soft brushed microfiber, the HC COLLECTION luxury bed sheets give you the feel of an expensive set of sheets without the price. They're hypoallergenic as well as resistant to dust mites and fading, plus they're also lightweight so that you won't get hot and sweaty while you're sleeping. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "I like to be warm at night and my husband likes to stay cool, and these manage to fit the bill for both of us!"

19. The Body Brush With An Extra-Long Handle So You Can Reach All Over HonShoop Body Brush $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the extra-long handle make it easy to wash all those awkward spots on your back that washcloths can't reach, but the HonShoop body brush is also made from food-grade silicone that's 100 percent BPA-free and antibacterial. The handle is made with durable steel that won't lose its shape over time, and the built-in hanging loop means you can easily store it to dry on any hook.

20. An Insect Repellent Made With Plant-Based Ingredients Repel Insect Repellent $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most insect repellents rely on harsh chemicals to keep bugs at bay, this insect repellent is completely free of any DEET — and instead uses lemon eucalyptus oil to repel mosquitoes for up to six hours. Unlike traditional bug sprays, this one has a light and refreshing scent, and the formula won't leave you feeling greasy or sticky after you spray it on.

21. The Strainer That Clips Onto The Edge Of Your Pots And Pans Salbree Clip-On Strainer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Your strainer can tip over in the sink if you're not careful, but the Salbree clip-on strainer almost erases the chance of that happening. This handy strainer is designed to fit pots, pans, saucepans, and bowls of all shapes and sizes — plus, the mesh is fine so that your ingredients won't accidentally filter through. Its compact size means it takes up hardly any space while in storage, and each order also comes with a garlic peeler.

22. A Grooming Glove That Massages Your Pet While You Get Rid Of Excess Hair DELOMO Pet Hair Glove $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all pets enjoy being brushed, but with the DELOMO pet hair glove, you can give your pet a relaxing massaging while simultaneously getting rid of any excess pet hair from their coat. The flexible bristles work to get rid of matted hair and light tangles as you pet them, and it's double-sided so that even people who are left-handed can still use it. One size is made to fit most, and the adjustable wrist strap helps you ensure it has a secure fit.

23. A Yoga Mat That Comes With A Convenient Carrying Strap BalanceFrom Yoga Mat $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it come with a convenient carrying strap, but the BalanceFrom yoga mat is also moisture-resistant so that you can easily wash it with soap and water when it gets dirty. The high-density foam construction makes it comfortable for your hands and knees no matter what pose you're doing, and both sides are completely non-slip.

24. The Ladle That Can Stand On The Bottom Of Your Pots OKOK Loch Ness Monster Ladle (3 Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up your countertops with a soupy ladle, just use the OKOK Loch Ness Monster ladle and save yourself some mess. This ladle is made with feet on the bottom that allow it to stand on its own in your pots and pans, plus the nylon construction is incredibly durable as well as food-safe. It also works as a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen, but it makes a cute gift for everyone.

26. An Exfoliating Mask That Uses Aloe Vera To Hydrate Your Feet Bangbreak Exfoliating Foot Mask (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bangbreak exfoliating foot mask is made with plant extracts from aloe vera and tea tree oil that slowly break down dry skin on your feet — so it peels off over the course of a week, giving you incredibly smooth skin when it's done. One reviewer writes: "It really worked! I was skeptical and thought it would be similar to a callus remover done at the spa. It is far better and a thick layer of skin does peel off after a few days when following instructions. Bought another package to share!"

27. A Safety Hammer That Can Save Your Life In An Emergency VicTsing Safety Hammer (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The VicTsing safety hammer is just the thing for an emergency kit — it can bash your car's windows, allowing you to escape if your car hits water. These hammers also have a built-in seatbelt cutter in the event you get stuck, and the high-grade carbon steel construction is incredibly sharp as well as durable. You can keep this hammer in your glove compartment or door pocket, but it also comes with its own mounting hardware if you'd like to keep it above your seat.

28. The Cream That Helps Prevent Your Feet From Getting Dry O'Keeffe's Foot Cream (2 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it hydrate the dry, cracked skin on your feet, but the O'Keeffe's foot cream is also made with allantoin so that it penetrates deeply into thick, rough skin. This cream also uses paraffin in order to help lock in moisture so that your feet won't easily become dry after a few hours, and you only have to apply it morning in order to experience the full benefits.

29. The Dry Shampoo That's 100 Percent Vegan Hair Dance Dry Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made without any talc, parabens, baking soda, or phtalates, but the Hair Dance dry shampoo is also completely vegan and cruelty-free. It's perfect for busy mornings when you don't have time to wash and style your hair, plus it's safe for all hair colors and textures. And this also works to give your roots a volumizing boost.

30. The Hairbrush That Helps Spread Nourishing Oils With Boar Hair Bristles Bsisme Boar Bristle Hairbrush $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Brushing your hair isn't just for getting rid of knots — at least when you use a brush like the Bsisme boar bristle hairbrush, which helps distribute the nourishing oils from your roots all the way down to your tips to add shine. This brush is also great for helping to promote blood flow in your scalp, plus it's safe for all types of hair. And as an added bonus, each order also comes with a cleaning pick you can use to clean up all the excess strands the bristles have collected.

31. A Microfiber Towel That Dries Extra-Fast Sfee Travel Towel (2 Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional towels can take hours to dry, the Sfee travel towel is made with plush microfiber that's not only soft to the touch, but also dries incredibly fast so you're not left carrying around damp fabric. The microfiber weave is able to absorb up to nine times more liquid than competing towels, and each towel comes with a mesh carrying bag that you can use to store it while you're camping, hiking, or even relaxing by the beach.

32. The Pumice Stone With Two Levels Of Coarseness Love Pumice Stone (4 Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet are looking a little worse for wear lately, try buffing away all that dead skin with the Love Pumice stone. This stone sets itself apart from the competition by feature two different levels of coarseness on the top and bottom (one medium and one a little coarser), plus it's made from high-quality glass pumice that won't leave your skin chaffed or irritated. Each order also comes with a free e-book on how to maintain smooth skin on your feet, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "after this one use my feet are already smoother!"

33. A Pair Of Compression Sleeves That Encourage Blood Flow In Your Feet Dowellife Compression Sleeves $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they great for promoting blood flow in your feet, but the Dowellife compression sleeves also help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, achilles tendonitis, or even just sore muscles. They're also great for getting rid of inflammation or swelling in your feet during long flights, plus the ergonomic design ensures that your feet stay at the ideal angle in order to prevent injuries from hiking, running, sports, and more.

34. The Curling Iron That Helps Prevent Frizzy Hair Remington Curling Wand $25 | Amazon See On Amazon No one enjoys using hot tools on their hair only to see it almost immediately fall out of a curl or get frizzy, which is why the Remington curling wand is made with a ceramic-coated barrel. The ceramic helps ensure that your hair receives even, consistent heat, and it also works to tame any frizz while simultaneously leaving your hair shiny. This curling wand is able to heat up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit so that it's effective on thick, coarse hair, plus the thin barrel is great for creating natural-looking waves.

35. A Pair Of Fingerless Gloves That Have Built-In UV Protection Palmyth Fingerless Gloves $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other gloves where the UV protection is sprayed onto the fabric, the Palmyth fingerless gloves has it woven into the fabric so that it won't wear off or wash off in the laundry. Made with synthetic leather and a reinforced palm for added grip and durability, these gloves are breathable and quick-drying, and the wrists are extra-long so they cover where your shirt sleeves don't reach. Use them while doing outdoor activities where you don't want to burn your hands, like volleyball or fishing.

36. The Handheld Fan That Can Also Mist Refreshing Water TianNorth Handheld Fan $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether it's a hot day outside or your office is too cheap to pay for air conditioning, the TianNorth handheld fan can help you keep cool in the summertime heat. This useful fan features three speeds to choose from as well as two misting modes in order to cool you down, and it can run for up to six hours when fully charged. It runs at an almost-silent level so that you won't disturb your neighbors at the office, and it's completely cordless so you can use it anywhere.

37. A Moisturizing Serum That Adds Shine To Curly Hair Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Curly hair easily dries out, leaving it with frizz or making it prone to breakage — so why not try using the Shea Moisture curl enhancing smoothie to give it a nourishing dose of moisture? This hair smoothie is formulated with silk proteins and neem oil that leaves curly hair looking shiny and hydrated, plus it won't weigh your hair down which makes it suitable for daily use. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it definitely helps the curls stay more defined."

38. The Basket That Prevents Mildew On Your Blankets Ziz Home Storage Basket $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for storing blankets, but the Ziz Home storage basket is designed with breathable mesh so that you can put sweaters and other garments in it without having to worry about them growing moldy over time. The transparent window allows you to see what's inside of the basket without having to unpack it, and it also works as a great way to organize cluttered closets.

39. The Screen Cleaner Kit That Works On Practically Any Type Of Screen WHOOSH Screen Cleaner Kit $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you've got a dirty tablet with tons of smudges, or your LCD television screen is looking a little dingy, the WHOOSH screen cleaner kit can get them both pristine and clean. Each kit comes with a bottle of screen cleaner plus a microfiber cloth, and it's designed to be safe for practically any type of screen. The cleaning spray is formulated to be completely non-toxic, plus it's free from any alcohols or ammonia.

40. A Softening Foot Soak Made With Epsom Salt FineVine Foot Soak $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Epsom salt is a great way to help soothe tired, stressed muscles, which is why the FineVine foot soak is absolutely loaded with it. This foot soak also uses tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, and lavender essential oils to help you relax after a long day on your feet, and the formula is a natural anti-fungal as well as an antimicrobial, which makes it great for getting rid of unwanted odors.