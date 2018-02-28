When a full moon rises in the sky, there seems to be such a strong and powerful sense of energy swirling around in the cosmos. And since the upcoming full moon lands on the first day of March, it's the perfect time to turn a page and embrace new beginnings. If you're rolling out your yoga mat to celebrate a brand new month, including a few yoga poses for the Worm Moon in your practice will help you cleanse your soul just in time for the change in seasons.

No, my friends, that was not a typo. The next full moon is legitimately called a "Worm Moon." As weird as it may sound, the full moon on the first day of March has been referred to as a Worm Moon for thousands of years, according to TimeAndDate.com. This lunar event was commonly recognized to celebrate the new beginnings involved with the coming of the spring equinox (which is on Mar. 20 this year), and to signify the last full moon of winter. The name "worm" was given because of all of the earthworms that emerge from the soil when spring is just around the corner.

So, now that you know the meaning behind the Worm Moon, you can tap into those new beginnings with the help of this revitalizing yoga flow. Here's to rebirth, renewal, and warmer days to come!

1 Mountain Pose (Tadasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Begin your practice by standing tall and confident in a rooted and stable mountain pose. Tadasana is a powerful pose that allows you to bask in your stability, even as nature changes all around you. Try closing your eyes and setting an intention for your practice, and begin to embrace the change and energy that the Worm Moon will invite into both your practice and your life.

2 Crescent Moon Side Stretch (Ashta Chandrasana) Howcast on YouTube Honor the Worm Moon by transitioning into a rejuvenating and expansive crescent moon side stretch. Lengthen your side body as you keep your legs strong and firm to support this deep stretch. Only go as far as your own body is comfortable with, inhaling deeply and exhaling fully as you allow the sensations of ashta chandrasana to envelop each of your muscles.

3 Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I) Howcast on YouTube Repeat your crescent stretch on the opposite side of your body. When you're done, prepare to raise your right leg and shift it toward the back of your mat, into a warrior I pose. This asana captures the idea of viewing yourself as a spiritual and powerful warrior, a lovely pose for when all the energy of a full moon is circulating around you.

4 Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Shift your body into a fierce and focused warrior II pose, keeping your body strong, yet equally soft and open, as you melt into this asana. As you inhale, relax your shoulders. As you exhale, sink a bit deeper into your front knee, making sure you can still see the tips of your toes.

5 Peaceful Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Bring your outstretched arms forward a bit, before shifting your upper body toward the back of your mat, into an expansive peaceful warrior pose. Feel the luscious stretch making itself at home throughout the entirety of your side body, and be conscious to keep a generous bend in your front knee as you shift your body backward.

6 Half Moon (Ardha Chandrasana) Yoga Journal on YouTube As you come out of peaceful warrior, gaze in front of your toes and lift your back leg into the soft balance that is half moon pose. In the Sanskrit name of the pose, "ardha chandrasana," "ardha" means "half," and "chandra" means "to shine." As you focus your gaze on a non-moving object, channel the purity and stability that the Worm Moon brings to this shining asana.

7 Squatting Pose (Malasana) Gaia on YouTube Repeat the sequence from warrior I to half moon pose on the opposite side of your body to balance out your practice. Once you're done flowing, settle into a luxuriously hip-opening malasana. Close your eyes, and breathe steadily in this squatting pose, bringing your hands to heart center and reveling in the moon's vitality.

8 Dancer's Pose (Natarajasana) Howcast on YouTube Transition slowly into a standing position, and begin to balance in an elegant dancer's pose. Connect to your inner goddess in this graceful balancing posture as you maintain deep belly breathing throughout your movements. Once you've finished practicing on one side, make sure to try your pose on the opposite side of your body.