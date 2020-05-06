Mother's Day is the perfect time to show your appreciation for the mother figures in your life. Hanging out with your mom is a great way to celebration, but if you're not able to get together in person, don't fret. Here are nine virtual gift cards to send on Mother's Day for an easy last-minute celebration.

It can be difficult deciding what to give one of the most important people in your life on their big day, which is why sending a gift card is always a solid option. There are plenty of stores offering festive virtual gift cards to make celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, a piece of cake. If your mom loves beauty products, you could send her a virtual gift loaded up with some money for her to drop on her fave mascara or highlighter. For the fashionistas, there are plenty of gift cards for clothing stores. And don't forget the treats, with a gift card to her fave coffee shop.

Once you've decided on which store suits your mom's shopping preferences best, you can purchase the gift card on the company's respective site. All you need to do is fill out your information and the information of who the card is for. Finally, choose the holiday design you like best, and the amount of money you want to put on the card. There are preset values to choose from, but some stores also you allow you to customize the value. Check out these popular spots offering Mother's Day gift cards, to help you figure out what your mom might like best.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Starbucks

You can't go wrong with a Starbucks gift card, which your mom can use to buy her fave cold brew or tea.

2. Dunkin'

If your mom is more of a "Dunkin' run" kinda gal, you can get her a Dunkin' gift card for her next donut and cup of joe.

3. Sephora

Sephora has something for everyone. With an extensive selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, and more, your mom can treat herself to a beauty day.

4. Amazon

A gift card to Amazon will allow your mom to shop from a whole slew of items, from books to household goods.

5. Walmart

Your mom won't have any difficulty finding what she needs at Walmart. From groceries to electronics, Walmart is stocked with discount goods.

6. Ulta

Ulta sells cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, and more, so your mom will be set in the beauty department. She can choose from brands like Smashbox, Bare Minerals, and Too Faced.

7. Macy's

Macy's has a huge selection of clothes, accessories, shoes, and more, if your mom is looking for closet refresh. The department store also has a home decor section for a little HGTV-esque makeover.

8. Nordstrom

Nordstrom has clothing options for every occasion. Whether your mom needs new workout clothes or work attire, she'll find what she needs.

9. H&M

H&M has plenty of fashionable clothing for all ages. There are also affordable accessories and bags that are perfect for adding to her summer wardrobe.

So even if you can't be with your mom IRL, you can show her a little love from wherever you are.