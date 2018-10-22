Going through a breakup can feel like the hardest thing in the world, but the good news is that every breakup gets better with time, and thankfully, there are several ways to cope with the pain. Therapy, working out, and spending time alone can all help you get through it, but another small thing you can do to help keep your spirits high involves nothing more than a pair of earphones. Listening to some tunes can make a big difference if you're in the middle of a breakup, and with these songs that got people through bad breakups (thanks to the honest folks over on Reddit), you'll be on your way to recovery in no time.

Music is healing — that's just the truth. Even though breakups suck, listening to empowering songs might just help you feel better faster. Sure, it's not a magic potion, but lying in bed listening to Taylor Swift right after you've had your heart ripped out is basically a free version of therapy, and it's awesome. In fact, a 2014 study even found that listening to sad songs is scientifically enjoyable. "The most frequent emotion evoked was nostalgia, which is a bittersweet emotion — it's more complex and it's partly positive," Liila Taruffi, one of the head researchers, said. "This helps explain why sad music is appealing and pleasurable for people."

Additionally, when you listen to a sad song (especially after a breakup), you're reminded that you're not alone. Tons of people experience loss and go through breakups every single day, and the ones who were brave enough to write songs about their heartbreak are the ones who have helped us get through it when we go through the same thing. Thank you, Miley Cyrus.

So, looking for some breakup jams? Then look no further. It doesn't matter if you were dumped, or if you did the dumping — breakups are hard, and music can always help.

1 "The Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot" — Brand New maky78 on YouTube Depends on the break up, but if it ends rough I go with "The boy who blocked his own shot" by Brand New. Always gets me through. — u/Ujjy

2 "Eyes Wide Open" and "Hearts A Mess" — Gotye gotyemusic on YouTube Gotye- Eyes Wide Open and Hearts a Mess were two songs I listened to on repeat during my break up a couple years ago. Good lyrics. — u/thatsassygal

3 "You've Got Growing Up To Do" — Joshua Radin jaxquax on YouTube Joshua Radin - you've got growing up to do. Applied to both of us at that time. It seems to be a duet for a reason. — u/SirMaxikahn

4 "How Can I Help You Say Goodbye" — Patty Loveless NovaSTVoyager on YouTube Patty Loveless. "(How can I help you to) Say Good bye" This was a massive tear jerker and helped me get over my first marriage. — u/stonegatherer

5 "Anyone's Ghost" — The National Pitchfork on YouTube Anyones Ghost by The National, this song is beautiful both lyrically and melodically. A song abot skipping town after a bad breakup creates a fantasy I think we all have somewherwe in the back of our minds... — u/prolike

6 "Only" — Nine Inch Nails NineInchNailsVEVO on YouTube "Yes, I am alone but then again I always was.As far back as I can tell I think maybe it's because,Because you were never really real to begin with.I just made you up, to hurt myself." That realization that they meant far more to you than you did to them. The realization that the person you thought existed was not real--the person you thought existed cared for you, this person does not... Nine Inch Nails gets me through so many hard times. His lyrics, while not always inventive or boundary-pushing, just speak to such relatable issues. — u/m1rado

7 "The Scientist" — Coldplay Coldplay on YouTube Man, I'm surprised no-one's mentioned Coldplay's The Scientist yet. This song is one of the most gorgeous things I've ever heard, and can definitely apply to both breakup or death. It also has one of the best music videos of all time. — u/JimJamBimBam

8 "Without You" — Dillon Francis Ego Italy on YouTube If you're the break up-er and not the break up-ee, Without You by Dillon Francis & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has some pretty uplifting lyrics Song is all about breaking up and trying to convince the heartbroken ex that they'll be okay, and that it's better off this way. "You can hold on if you want to, but you know I'm gonna let you go. If only you could see the future, it's all yours now." — u/saluisa