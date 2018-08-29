You agreed to go on a first date and your stomach is kind of a big jumbled mess of nerves while you're getting ready. You listen to some Beyoncé or Ariana Grande to make you up your confidence game, but you need a little extra something. The pop divas just aren't hitting the spot with their songs, and your friends' "You got this!" texts aren't making you as confident as you had hoped. Have no fear, because I'm going to make you feel completely ready with these pump-up quotes that make you feel sexy before a date from some legendary women.

If you're about to go on a date, and you want to feel like the best version of yourself. Dates are sort of like... sexy interviews in which you're presenting the highlight reel of who you are as a person. You want to look and feel your best, of course. And if you're not in the right headspace, you may not be ready to show that person who you are. But, some inspirational words from some of the sexiest women around can offer their own experiences about self-confidence and beauty. Read some of their own words and personal thoughts, below.

Marilyn Monroe Giphy "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring."

Beyoncé Giphy "Your self-worth is determined by you," Beyoncé told GQ in 2013. "You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

Ruby Rose Giphy "I feel the most confident in whatever I'm feeling at that time," Rose told Glamour in 2016. "Sometimes it's leather pants, a leather jacket, and a band tee, and it's motorcycle-chic. Then there are times that it's skinny jeans, a tank top, and a denim jacket. It's whatever I'm feeling that day."

Audrey Hepburn Giphy "There is more to sex appeal than just measurements. I don't need a bedroom to prove my womanliness. I can convey just as much sex appeal, picking apples off a tree or standing in the rain."

Cara Delevingne Giphy "The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become," Delevingne wrote in an Instagram post in 2017. "Beauty shouldn’t be so easily designed. It is limitless."

Janelle Monáe Giphy "I feel myself becoming the fearless person I have dreamt of being. Have I arrived? No. But I'm constantly evolving and challenging myself to be unafraid to make mistakes."

Kim Kardashian Giphy "You make mistakes, but I don't have any regrets. I'm the kind of person who takes responsibility for it and deals with it. I learn from everything I do. I work very hard, I have so many things going on in my life. Get to know me and see who I am."