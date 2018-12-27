9 New Year's Resolutions For Exploring Your Sexuality In 2019 That Will Make You Feel Empowered AF

After the shimmery dresses come off and the Champagne hangover comes on, you may find yourself looking at your "resolutions" as a means to doubt how amazing you are. So, I'm going to cut to the chase: You're beautiful and amazing and your weight, your clothes, and your skincare routine don't need to change. But if you're feeling stuck in a sexy rut, manifesting some New Year's resolutions for exploring your sexuality in 2019, can be a fun and empowering way to feel more in tune with your body.

At it's best New Year's can be an empowering time to set intentions for the future and cultivate gratitude for the past. Taking a moment to focus on all you've made it through in the past year can propel you take the next 12 months head on. Whether you're single, dating, or on a self-inflicted six month vow of celibacy, exploring your own sexuality can be a cool way to learn about your body, it can also be really fun. Of course, when trying new things, you may find out the stuff you're not into. And if something's not floating your sexual boat, you never need to push your boundaries, no matter the month.

Here are nine resolutions aimed at feeling in tune with your sexy side in 2019.

1 I will take time to day dream about what I want. Giphy Sometimes we don't even know what we're into because we've never thought enough about it. Take some time to fanaticize and daydream about your desires. Think about what makes you feel sexy, and ways you can bring those feelings into the bedroom.

2 I will get it on with myself. DivinylsVEVO on YouTube Knowing what physically feels good for your body may mean some self-discovery. Taking time to touch different parts of yourself, in sexual and non-sexual ways can be a great way to sense how and where you like to be touched.

3 I will not be ashamed to read or watch sexual media. Giphy There's no shame in reading about sexuality, erotica, or even wanting to watch sexual material. If you have questions, urges, or know some things that pique your interest, reading articles or watching videos can be informative and sexy.

4 I will journal. Giphy Journaling about the best sex you've had or things you want to try can help you remember what has worked in the past. Having yourself literally sit and write can be a structured way to really dig into your sexy side while strengthening your ability to articulate your desires.

5 I will talk about sex. Giphy Opening up a dialogue with the people you're sleeping with or even with friends you feel comfy sharing with can be a great way to understand other people's perspectives and feel validated in your desires. Hearing that others have shared your experiences or desires, even swapping tips and advice can make you feel less alone, and give you some sexy inspiration.

6 I want to take some (healthy) risks. Giphy If you've always wanted to go to a bar by yourself, or try having sex wearing a blindfold, the New Year can be a time to roll the dice (within reason.) Of course, your well-being is the most important thing and if something is way out of your comfort-zone or kinda dangerous, there's no need to feel pressure to perform. But if there's something fun you've always wanted to try, like a new move or a new naughty night club, Jan. 1 may give you the boost you need.

7 I will do more of what feels good. Cardi B on YouTube There is nothing wrong with having a plan or knowing what works. If you've found what works for you, it's also awesome to continue to do that. Routine doesn't need to be boring. Knowing what makes your sex good and enjoyable sex and doing more of that, is a great way to go into the new year.

8 I will pump myself up. Giphy Your biggest cheerleader should be yourself. Whether it's looking at your body in the mirror and saying positive affirmations to singing Cardi B songs or spending a little more money on a haircut, doing more of what makes you feel sexy, and puts you in the mood is a great way to explore your body and sexuality.