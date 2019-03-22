9 Best-Selling Foundations At Walmart That Are So Unbelievably Affordable

Finding a great drugstore foundation ain’t easy, that’s for sure — some formulas are too greasy and thin, while others just never seem to last. And don’t even get me started on the “no testing” policy in many drugstore beauty aisles. Being banned from testing before a beauty purchase is rough, but luckily, I've rounded up the nine best-selling foundations at Walmart that are so unbelievably affordable, so you can make a confident foundation purchase without ever having to secretly swatch a drugstore pick ever again.

When it comes to my own foundation preferences, I usually oscillate between my Alima Pure Satin Matte Foundation ($28, alimapure.com) and Amorepacific Moisture Bound Tinted Treatment Moisturizer SPF 15 ($70, sephora.com) on the regular, and I usually prefer lighter coverage with added concealer (I like NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30, sephora.com) on my blemishes or red areas. Although I typically prefer more high-end or speciality foundations, that doesn't mean I don't love a good and affordable beauty buy that's available to the masses. Plus, I know there are great drugstore foundations on the market that are 100 percent worth your time. Whether you prefer a full-coverage matte finish, or a lighter, more breathable layer, I've rounded up the best liquid and powder foundations you can buy at Walmart. Don’t just take my word on it — these best-sellers have sale numbers that speak for themselves.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation $5.94 Walmart.com

This Maybelline pick has long been a staple among the makeup brand’s foundation selection. Made for those with normal to oily skin, this foundation is lightweight and absorbs excess oil for a matte finish that helps make pores disappear like magic.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation Makeup $8.86 Walmart.com

I feel like the L’Oreal Paris True Match Foundation has been around for 3 million years, so there must be a good reason why. It also comes in a ton of shades (45, to be exact) and contains SPF 17 for some added protection.

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin $9.98 Walmart.com

The Revlon ColorStay Foundation is well-known for its staying power, and fans love its demi-matte finish. The formula contains hyaluronic acid for added hydration and also offers SPF 20 for some sun protection, too.

COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation $8.42 Walmart.com

The CoverGirl TruBlend Liquid Foundation has a whopping 2,096 reviews on Walmart’s website, and since the product comes in 38 shades, it’s easy to see why — with so many shade options, more folks have the chance to match to their skin tone, try out the product, and write a review.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup Foundation, Broad Spectrum SPF 20 $12.77 Walmart.com

For those who prefer a more glowy, moist foundation finish, Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Foundation is the one for you. This pick is lightweight, offers SPF 20, and works to improve the tone and texture of your skin while you're wearing it.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Mattifying Powder Foundation $15.82 Walmart.com

Powder puff girls, this Burt’s Bees pick has your name on it. This mattifying powder foundation is 100 percent natural and is made with bamboo to help blur imperfections. A mineral-based formula, this foundation is made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or synthetic fragrances.

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer $8.97 Walmart.com

Get your money’s worth with this 2-in-1 foundation and concealer product. With medium-to-full coverage, the Milani Conceal + Perfect foundation is long-lasting, lightweight, oil-free, water-resistant, and sweat-proof.

Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Makeup $9.98 Walmart.com

The Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging foundation transforms from white to your perfect shade when blended into the skin. Offering SPF 20 protection, this formula helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and works with any skin type.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation $10.97 Walmart.com

Boasting 24-hour coverage and 12 shades, the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation is a fan-favorite and isn’t going anywhere any time soon. This pick adds a luminous glow and is ideal for those who aren’t huge fans of liquid matte foundations.