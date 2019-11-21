Thanksgiving isn't like most holidays. For one thing, it's not an international holiday like Christmas or Easter. It's not a summertime cookout-type joint, like July 4th or Labor Day. It's both the kick-off to the holiday shopping season, and a day to do nothing but eat. In between eating, though, there are large spaces to fill, especially if you desperately need to keep family off the topic of politics. So let's all give thanks there are 2019 Thanksgiving Movie Marathons across the dial for everyone to watch.

Long ago, when there were only three broadcast channels, Thanksgiving was a time of TV shows, with many series doing "Thanksgiving" or otherwise "holiday" themed episodes. But the advent of cable and the proliferation of channels means that many basic cable outlets have taken to do movie marathons all day, aimed at as many different tastes as there are families.

That's good news for viewers who need something that will hold attention spans longer than 30 minutes on Food Network or cannot bear to watch the Detroit Lions lose yet again on Thanksgiving Day football. These family-friendly movie marathons are the kind that everyone can enjoy, from grandma to the nephews and nieces.

1. AMC Paramount Pictures At AMC, the holidays are for chocolate. Willy Wonka's chocolate, to be specific. 9 a.m. Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (repeats at 2 p.m.)

11:30 a.m. Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (repeats at 4:30 p.m.)

2. BBC America Warner Bros. Pictures On the BBC, it's Lord of The Rings all day. 7:30 a.m. Lord of the Rings The Two Towers (repeats at 4 p.m.)

11:30 a.m. Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (repeats at 8 p.m.)

3. Comedy Central Columbia Pictures Comedy Central starts its marathon after lunch, with comedy classics for the whole family. 2 p.m. Groundhog Day

4:35 p.m Planes, Trains & Automobiles

6:45 p.m. Bad Santa

8:55 p.m. Bad Santa 2

4. E! Summit Entertainment E! doesn't get its marathon started until after 4 p.m., because vampires don't like daytime 4 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

7 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1

9:30 p.m. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

5. Hallmark Hallmark The Hallmark Channel wasn't technically created to run nothing but Christmas movies year-round, but don't tell anyone else that. 8 a.m. With Love, Christmas

10 a.m. Christmas Made To Order

12 p.m. Crown for Christmas

2 p.m. The Nine Lives of Christmas

4 p.m. Christmas Next Door

6 p.m. Picture a Perfect Christmas

8 p.m. Christmas at the Plaza

10:00 p.m. Write Before Christmas

6. Lifetime Lifetime Much like Hallmark, Lifetime spends the entire fourth quarter of the year celebrating Christmas, and Thanksgiving is no exception. 8 a.m. Christmas on the Bayou

10 a.m. Last Chance For Christmas

12 p.m. Hometown Christmas

2 p.m. The Flight Before Christmas

4 p.m. The Christmas Contract

6 p.m. A Very Vintage Christmas

8 p.m. A Christmas Wish

10:00 p.m. Poinsettias for Christmas

7. IFC Paramount Pictures IFC believes that when the family gets together, they want to watch the Family. 9 a.m. The Godfather (repeats at 5:30 p.m.)

1 p.m. The Godfather Part II (repeats at 9:30 p.m.)

8. Pop Miramax Films It's a day to spend with Bridget Jones over on Pop! TV. 10 a.m. Bridget Jones' Diary (repeats at 6 p.m.)

12:30 p.m. Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (repeats at 8:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. Bridget Jones' Baby (repeats at 11 p.m.)