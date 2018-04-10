Those longs days on the beach sipping on a bendy straw and watching the sun fade away below the horizon are closer than you think. And while you plan on being a beach bum to the max, bouncing around a few tropical vacation outfit ideas is a must. You need options for your endless hours of lounging between surfing lessons and adventurous excursions.

A tropical vacation is the ultimate time to wake up and smell the pineapples. Any vacation makes you want to pack every cute outfit you own, but those baggage fees are no joke. You'll need the essentials, but also those not-so-basic, vibrant outfits that are going to make your 'Gram followers swoon over all the tropical feels.

Your vacation is going to be full of so many new and exciting experiences. You should be able to trace it back to the tactfully thematic outfit you picked out. You may not be able to bring back the same warm, relentless sunshine, but your pics will certainly light up your feed. You might already have one foot out the door and in the sand, but you might want to reassess your luggage and add these last few items into the mix.

1 A Pineapple Crop Top Forever21 Pineapple Sweatheart Crop Top, $10.90, Forever21 Forget floral print. When you're headed for the tropics, pineapple is the way to go. Crop tops are perfect for lounging on the beach and soaking up some sunshine. Oh, and you are definitely gonna want to snag the matching pineapple shorts ($10.90), too.

2 An Ocean-Colored Dress For In Between Taking A Dip In The Ocean Fashion Nova Ocean Breeze Cover Up, $99.99, Fashion Nova Being in or on the water is must when you are on a tropical vacation. Instead of having to take off your shirt and shorts, you'll have a light dress that's so convenient. Those candid, walking-along-the-shoreline pics were meant for this dress.

3 A Romper Stamped With Mother Nature's Approval Forever21 Plus Size Floral Swim Cover-Up Romper, $17.90, Forever21 Rompers were made for vacations because they're simple to put on and complement almost anything you are going to get into during your trip. Floral or striped, these babies will highlight your sunbathing pics. You're going to need more than just one.

4 Strappy Sandals With Jewel Embellishments Steve Madden Carmela, $79.95, Steve Madden You can expect to embody a tropical goddess from head-to-toe by wearing a pair of these with a cream-colored sundress. Aside from the beautiful boho vibes, these sandals are the fashion statement you need while walking through your vacation. Rocking several anklets will complement these sandals so well.

5 A Royal Blue Kimono Rue21 Plus Royal Blue Piped Bell Sleeve Floral Kimono, $32.99, Rue21 Kimonos are super luxurious, and this one will pair so well with a cute crochet bathing suit. Get ready to pose for a beach selfie with a colorful flower in your hair. A pineapple drink and sunglasses need to photobomb this kimono pic, too.

6 Fashionably Flared Pants Cee Cee's Closet NYC/Stocksy Samirah High Waist Palazzo Pant, $95, Cee Cee's Closet New York Flared pants with a bikini or satin top look so gorgeous. Whether you're walking up and down a boardwalk of shops, or preparing to lay out and read a book on a hammock, flared pants are going to bless your pics.

7 A Sunshine-Yellow Crop Top Forever21 Plus Size Smocked Crop Top, $17.90, Forever 21 Yellow is so meant for the tropics (and for vacationing, in general). Your attitude is already vibrant and excited, so your clothes should truly showcase that, too. With or without your suit underneath, you'll be diving into some good times, sun goddess.