Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are an iconic couple for so many reasons: they're absurdly talented and beautiful, they troll each other online in freaking hilarious ways, and they regularly defend each other, both on social media and off. Whether they're combating random internet trolls, setting the record straight with rude reporters, or fending off criticism from literally the president of the United States, the two have a seemingly endless stream of comebacks that they aren't afraid to share with the world. Whoever said "actions speak louder than words" clearly hasn't heard the way these two fight for each other.

Whether you're seeking inspiration for ways to go to bat for your partner (or your friend! or yourself!) or you're simply a Teigen/Legend stan who needs to laugh for a sec, consider the eight times below that this famous couple stepped up to the plate and proved that they always have each other's backs. Sometimes their defenses are silly and playful. Other times they're super intense and even a little vulgar. But one thing always remains true: their love is strong and nobody can knock them down. Total couple goals.

When Teigen defended Legend's version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" When Legend and his co-star on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, created a new woke version of "Baby It's Cold Outside" that flipped the song's traditionally sexist lyrics on its head, not everyone was on board. (For example, rather than the old line, "So really I'd better scurry / (Beautiful please don't hurry)," Legend and Clarkson changed the verse's lyrics so they're about calling a cab, adding, "Your driver, his name is Murray.") Luckily, Teigen went on Clarkson's talk show to defend her husband's new song. Impersonating the song's haters, she shouted, "If I can't have my creepy song, it's not Christmas! I want date-rapey songs!" She concluded by telling people to "get over it." The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube

When Teigen defended Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Title When Legend was named People's 2019 "sexiest man alive," not everyone on the internet agreed that he was worthy of the title. In particular, a Twitter user named Krystle Baker majorly disagreed. "Wholeheartedly disagree," they wrote. "Highly doubt he could throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can." Teigen shut Baker's trolling down with one hilarious comeback, "Teigen: can I try to throw you." To further back up her husband, she changed her Twitter bio to, "currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

When Legend defended Teigen against mom-shamers. When mom-shamers criticized Teigen in 2016 for going out for dinner shortly after the birth of her daughter, her husband was quick to come to her defense on Twitter: Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it.

When Legend defended Teigen's right to be totally herself. Teigen tweeted in February that she doesn't "love" reporters asking Legend how he "deals" with her. Legend was quick to provide pretty much the best response ever: Yeah my wife is brilliant, savvy, funny as hell and clearly better at social media than me. She doesn't need my advice or censorship when it comes to how she communicates with the public.

When Teigen defended Legend against racist paparazzi. Back in 2017, a paparazzi at JFK airport made an extremely racist comment about Legend to Teigen, who quickly took to Twitter to expose the bigot:

When Legend defended his status as an Insta Husband. The beef began when Teigen posted an adorable shot of herself and Luna with this shady caption: I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john) Legend quickly clapped back by posting an adorable picture of Teigen alongside this fantastic caption: When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like...

When Teigen defended Legend's intelligence. Back in December of 2016 a troll tried to claim that Legend was "illiterate" in an ill-fated attempt to defend Donald Trump against Teigen. Teigen was quick to put the troll back in their place with this perfect tweet: Cosmopolitan