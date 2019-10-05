If you think Disney is just a place for kids, I'm here to let you in on a little secret: Adults can have just as much fun there. Disney is meant for everyone, and it's the things about Disney you loved as a kid and still do in your 20s that prove exactly that.

I'm a proud 29 year old who spends her free days going to Disneyland to ride on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and eat as many Mickey-shaped treats as possible for the 'Gram. I've been going to the Disney parks since I was in diapers, but that doesn't mean I have to stop anytime soon.

There's something at Disney for kids and the kids at heart. There's not a single ride in the parks where I think to myself, "I'm too old for that." If I want to ride it, I ride it. If I want to eat something, I sure as heck do. And if I see Donald Duck, you know my nostalgia is thriving and I want to snap a selfie ASAP.

For those of us who have been going to Disney for years, there's no time to stop going. Disney is still as fun as ever, and it's because of these eight timeless things. So pack your Mickey ears and head straight for the castle, because a Disney day is necessary and you're sure to love every second of it.

1. Taking Pictures With Mickey Mouse Rachel Chapman You're never too old for a selfie with Mickey Mouse. I find myself turning into a kid again whenever I spot him on Main Street, and immediately make a beeline for a meet and greet and picture. The only difference between being a kid and now is that my photos go straight on the 'Gram with a fun caption.

2. Eating Every Delicious Treat My sweet tooth will never fade, and the aroma of Disney's churros instantly makes me swoon. Disney food is everything you could ever want and more. I always find myself wanting to try every Mickey-shaped pretzel, ice cream, and candy apple I see.

3. Watching The Fireworks From In Front Of The Castle I guess I'm just a sucker for those iconic fireworks, but they get me every time. Even if I've seen the same nighttime show over and over again, I always find myself in awe of the perfectly-timed lights in the sky to some of my favorite Disney songs. The challenge always seems to be finding the best viewing spot in front of the castle, but pretty much anywhere you can watch the fireworks will be a magical experience.

4. Spinning Around In The Pretty Teacups Rachel Chapman One of my favorite rides in Fantasyland is Alice in Wonderland's Mad Tea Party. I love spinning around in a brightly-colored teacup with my best friends. It also makes for a great place to take a group selfie when you're all sitting in one cup.

5. Buying All The Souvenirs As a kid, I headed straight for the stuffed animals in the Disney store. Now, I like to look around at everything. I'm somehow able to restrain myself from dishing all my cash on spirit jerseys, sparkly backpacks, and every pair of Mickey ears I see. (It is quite the challenge.)

6. Seeing The Happy Haunts At The Haunted Mansion I love sitting in a Doom Buggy while I get to see the 999 happy haunts that reside in The Haunted Mansion. A tradition I've had since I was a kid that I'll never grow tired of is pretending that one of the hitchhiking ghosts has actually followed me home. It may sound a bit silly, but I love to do it with my sister because it always makes us laugh.

7. Screaming As Loud As You Can On One (Or All) Of The Mountains Rachel Chapman The mountains are calling, and you need to go. I'm talking about Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. These are the thrill rides that will never get old. Big Thunder is my favorite, and I always find myself screaming as I take every turn and drop along the way.