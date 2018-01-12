8 Super Blue Blood Moon Cocktails For A Party That's Out Of This World

It's only the beginning of the New Year, and yet another celestial event is just around the corner. This year is starting off right, and on Jan. 31, we will be blessed with a Super Blue Blood Moon. Try saying that four times fast! It's a bit of a tongue twister, but what it really means is we're getting our second full moon of the month, and a total lunar eclipse at the same time. It truly is something to celebrate, so start planning your moon viewing party now with some Super Blue Blood Moon cocktails.

It takes a lot of coincidence for a Super Blue Blood Moon to happen. You need a supermoon on the same night as a total lunar eclipse. If you thought that was special enough, now to make it a Blue Moon, you need to have two full moons in the same calendar month. Since we already experienced the Wolf Moon on Jan. 1, this is the second full moon we're getting to see in January. It's so unique that the moon is basically begging for us to look at it and celebrate how cool it is. It's not a party without some cocktails of course, so if you're 21 and up, you'll want to try these eight moon-inspired drinks.

1 Blood Moon Pomegranate-Cranberry Cocktail Common Man Cocktails on YouTube When a total lunar eclipse happens, the shadow of the Earth is blocking the sun's light, which is why the moon looks red. The redness is why we call it a Blood Moon, so a red cocktail is naturally a perfect choice for your moon viewing party. This cocktail spotlights some of our favorite red fruits, like pomegranate and cranberries.

2 Blood Orange Moon Cocktail Tipsy Bartender on YouTube This Blood Moon cocktail utilizes blood oranges, because it just makes sense. Blood oranges give off such a beautiful red hue that it will match the moon perfectly. Orange you glad we're making cocktails?

3 Blood Moon Cocktail With Merlot El Moro Spirits & Tavern on YouTube For all you wine lovers, this Blood Moon cocktail uses Merlot to add more of the red color you want to see. This recipe also includes cherry bark vanilla bitters which sound delicious. The blood orange garnish even looks like a Blood Moon floating in the cocktail. Talk about setting the scene.

4 Full Moon Beer Cocktail DJs BrewTube on YouTube For a Super Blue Blood Moon, you obviously would want to include Blue Moon beer somehow. I mean, it has Blue Moon in the name! This is also one of the easiest recipes on the list, so even a first-time mixologist could master this gem.

5 Blue Moon Cocktail Cocktails U on YouTube This is a perfect drink to serve if your moon party has a speakeasy vibe to it. The crème de violette gives the cocktail a really cool purple color. A purple drink is as unique as a Super Blue Blood Moon, so it seems very fitting to serve this one for your festivities.

6 Bloody Moony Cocktail VideoFromSpace on YouTube This video has four different moon-inspired drinks we would love to try, but we think the Bloody Moony cocktail is really fun. It's basically a Bloody Mary with a moon pun, and we're loving it. I wonder if you say "Bloody Moony" three times in a row, the Super Blue Blood Moon will appear sooner.

7 Creamy Moon Cocktail Barman in red on YouTube This cocktail is inspired solely by the moon, and it's super creamy. It's more of a dessert cocktail with coconut milk, Baileys, and Malibu rum, and we're totally here for it. Don't forget the chocolate sprinkled on top, but you already knew that, because no one could ever forget the chocolate.