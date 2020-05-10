Anime fans can now transport scenes from Studio Ghibli's most beloved films to their next video call. Videoconferencing platform Zoom makes it so easy to swap out your backdrop with a video or image of your choice — and the acclaimed Japanese film studio is now bringing a handful of iconic scenes from movies like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro into the mix. Check out these eight Studio Ghibli anime Zoom backgrounds to bring some of the magic and creativity of the renowned animators to your next meeting or happy hour.

As always, you'll first need to make sure that you have Zoom version 4.6.0 downloaded on your computer, or you can access it if you have at least an iPhone 8 or fifth-generation iPad. Once you've created and logged in to your Zoom account on your device of choice, you can easily virtually transport yourself to one of Studio Ghibli's fantastical scenes by heading to Settings, clicking on the Virtual Background button, then choosing to upload the high-resolution image or video of your choice.

To set yourself in the midst of all the action with one of the iconic backdrops on offer, you'll need to save the scene of your choice from the Studio Ghibli library before uploading them to Zoom. There's something from pretty much every feature length film and short animated feature from the studio, but here are some of the most recognizable options to get started.

Spirited Away

Retrace Chihiro's steps by exploring the deserted amusement park from director Hayao Miyazaki's most famous film, Spirited Away.

My Neighbor Totoro

Virtually explore the forest from My Neighbor Totoro with the lovable creature, Satsuke, and Mei.

Princess Mononoke

While Princess Mononoke has no shortage of fantastical beasts, this scene of one creature against the sky might be one of the film's most eye-catching ones.

Howl's Moving Castle

Set yourself in the hat shop Sophie used to work in before meeting Howl with this colorful Zoom background.

Kiki's Delivery Service

Fans of Kiki's Delivery Service can swap out their conference or living room for the bakery from the film. Because what's better than a backdrop of freshly baked bread and pastries?

Ponyo

Studio Ghibli's twist on the classic Little Mermaid story, Ponyo, will virtually take your next video call under the sea.

The Secret World of Arietty

Swap out your own digs for Arietty's eccentric bedroom, which features plenty of plants and other interesting details.

Castle in the Sky

Take a trip to the city of Laputa with this science fiction-inspired scene from Castle in the Sky.