I don’t know about you, but hunting for skincare products at Costco is the last thing I would ever think to do (no offense, Costco). Both mine and my family’s Costco carts are usually filled with a bunch of paper towels, frozen taquitos, and multiple packages of toothpaste, and purchasing any type of skincare product from the huge warehouse has never really crossed my mind.

I’m sad it never has, because thanks to a deeper search on my part, there is some amazing stuff in the skincare aisles of Costco. They literally sell La Mer, aka skincare gold, at Costco, and I had no idea. Although I’ve never bought any skincare products from the wholesale warehouse, I will admit that I once begged my Dad to buy me a Kirkland Signature 10-Piece Cosmetic Brush Set when I was in junior high and just learning how to apply makeup, and those brushes lasted me years. Their durability and overall quality was on point, and they were definitely the best Costco purchase I (or my Dad) had ever made.

Costco is everyone’s one-stop shop for everything in bulk, and now that you and I know they sell La Mer, we should probably both be purchasing our skincare while we’re there, right? Right.

Check out my fave picks below:

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $22

You just can’t beat a good cleansing oil to help remove makeup at the end of the day. I love the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil because even though you’ve stripped your skin of makeup, oil, and impurities, you’re still left with hydrated, supple skin, thanks to the olive fruit oil, rosemary oil, and Vitamin E in this formula.

Sisley Express Flower Gel Hydrating & Toning Mask

This soothing Sisley mask is ideal for anyone suffering from sensitive or dry skin and desperate for a moisture-boost in colder climates. Plus, the periwinkle color of the bottle is just really pretty and will great in a #shelfie. (You must be a Costco member to be able to see the price and to purchase this product.)

Murad Rapid Age Spot And Pigment Lightening Serum $90

Sold in a two-pack and formulated with 2 percent hydroquinone, this strong serum promises to lighten spots, improve skin clarity, and create an overall glow to your complexion. Always do a patch test first, as you might be allergic or reactive to hydroquinone.

Egyptian Magic Natural All Purpose Skin Cream $25

This magic cream has a major cult-following, thanks to the bees and its ties to Cleopatra. This Egyptian Magic Cream contains beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and bee propolis, so you should really be hailing those little critters for this skin-saver.

boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask $27

Everyone loves this peel-off black charcoal mask — seeing all the gunk be literally pulled out of your skin is just so rewarding. Not only does the clay help clear out and minimize pores, but the mask also contains Vitamin C, which will help brighten skin and defends against free radical damage.

La Mer The Concentrate

It really doesn’t get more luxurious than La Mer. The Concentrate helps to calm all things red, irritated, and inflamed, and works wonders on sensitive skin. (You must be a Costco member to be able to see the price and to purchase this product.)

Vasanti Brighten Up! Enzymatic Face Rejuvenator Cleanser $33

If you’re a scrub-addict, this pick is definitely for you. This cleanser/exfoliator comes in a two-pack and is gentle enough to use everyday. Plus, the aloe vera, panthenol, and coconut all help to keep skin hydrated, even while you’re sloughing away dead skin.

SkinMedica Dermal Repair Cream

Perfect for intense winter months, this hefty cream will protect your skin’s barrier from the elements while adding much-needed hydration back into the skin. (You must be a Costco member to be able to see the price and to purchase this product.)