When I think of the phrase "first date," several things immediately come to mind — jitters, small talk, and drinks. During a first date, you're focused on getting to know this perfect stranger, being charming, and enjoying yourself, but you might also be distracted by thinking of how many people around you are wondering if you guys are on a first date. Well, they might not be wondering — they might know! There are tell-tale signs signs it's a first date, according to bartenders. Of course, obviously being on a first date isn't a bad thing. In fact, it can sometimes earn you goodwill from your bartender in the form of an extra stiff pour!

While the bartender is mixing up your Greyhound or Tennessee Mule, they're also noting your body language, conversation, and general vibe. I love people-watching as much as the next gal, and I love trying to scope who's on a first date when I'm out for drinks. I spoke to several bartenders across Los Angeles who happily shared the clues that reveal you're braving a first date and even though I fancy myself a pro at identifying first daters, some are pretty surprising.

Bragging Stocksy/mosunomedia It's a dead giveaway when a guy leaves his car keys on top of the bar where the girl can see them and be impressed by his fancy car. - Missy

Guessing Games Stocksy/KaylaSnell The guy tries to guess what the girl likes to drink and she always says he's right. Even if she clearly doesn't like her drink and doesn't finish it, she's always like 'how did you know?' - Bryan

Awkward Attitude Stocksy/Katedaigneault On first dates, people are physically awkward, like they sit up too straight or avoid eye contact with their date. If they order drinks and I ask them if they want food, that's always fun because they're awkwardly trying to suss out if the other person likes them enough to stay for food. - Jess

Shots, Shots, Shots Stocksy/sjlocke If someone comes in and orders a shot and then is joined by a date, they're 99 percent on a first date or one percent about to be dumped. I guess if it's two shots, they're 100 percent about to be dumped. - Jess

Sizing Up Your Wallet Stocksy/poorartist I can tell if it's a first date when the guy orders a cheap beer and the girl orders an expensive cocktail with fancy vodka. If she orders something much more expensive than his drink and then watches his reaction, I think she's figuring out if he's comfortable, money-wise. - Andrew

Asking Detailed Questions About Wine Stocksy/Lumina Guys try to impress their dates by asking specific questions about wine like what red blends are the most complex. I think he's trying to sound interesting and cultured. But if he was cultured, wouldn't he already know which red was complex? - Sarah

Confiding In The Bartender Stocksy/leahflores I can tell it's a first date when one of them straight up tells me it's a first date. Usually when one of them goes to the bathroom the other person acts all confessional and sometimes even asks how I think the date is going, or if the other person is cute, or if I think their date likes them. - Jess