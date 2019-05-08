When you pick a place to travel, there are many things to consider. After I've decided on a destination based on activities and culture, I usually start planning my trip by looking at airfare, and of course, a hotel. Though I am often of the mindset that all I need is a place to sleep and shower when I'm traveling, sometimes, I like something a little more bougie. I live for modern, minimalist hotels that look like they were copy-pasted from an architectural magazine, so I've rounded up just a few of my bucket list Insta-worthy minimalist hotels that I plan on visiting one day.

Minimalist hotels have an alluring quality to them that makes you really want to explore them. They're built with adventure in mind, so every corner you turn and every hallway you walk down gives you something cool to photograph.

Not only do minimalist hotels make for an awesome room tour on your Insta stories, but they're bound to have plenty of spots for you to snap some content for your feed. The best part is that minimalist hotels are everywhere, from the beaches of Mexico to the southwestern tip of Australia.

So if you're ready to plan your next big adventure and want to experience some seriously chic hotels, check out these spots ASAP.

1. Thompson Zihuatanejo — Playa La Ropa, Zihuatanejo, Mexico Courtesy of Thompson Zihuatanejo The Thompson Zihuatanejo is on the beach, so the interior of the rooms is the perfect blend of modern design and beachy decor. The rooms are mainly outfitted in black and white, and are paired with rustic wooden accents to make the chic design feel more homey. Plus, the beautiful view of Playa La Ropa is enough to take your breath away. Talk about a gorgeous vacay.

2. Las Alcobas Napa Valley — St. Helena, California Courtesy of Las Alcobas Napa Valley I don't know about you, but you can sign me up for any bathroom that looks like this. If you're looking for a dreamy vacay in wine country, Las Alcobas Napa Valley is the place for you. The hotel features rooms that directly overlook the vineyards of Napa Valley so you can enjoy the view during your stay. The pool is absolutely amazing (It also has a view of the vineyards!), and the hotel even has fun amenities like a yoga studio, and of course, wine-paired meals.

3. Alila Wuzhen — Wuzhen Township, Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China Courtesy of Alila Hotels and Resorts Alila in Wuzhen, China is definitely a place you should consider for your next getaway. The hotel is decked out in decor and structures that are all different shades of white, gray, and beige, making a perfect backdrop for a striking photo. According to their website, the hotel's design is "inspired by a classic Jiangnan village," which gives it its unique vibe. The walkways and floor-to-ceiling windows are striking, yet inviting, and make for killer pics for the 'Gram.

4. CIVANA — Carefree, Arizona Courtesy of CIVANA CIVANA offers a breathtaking desert getaway just a short drive away from Scottsdale, Arizona. The decor inside each room perfectly balances the beauty of the desert around the hotel. The grounds offer beautiful views of the desert, and you can get lost in the maze of stunning walkways around the hotel. Though the whole hotel is gorgeous, the amenities are a true highlight included in this relaxing getaway. CIVANA offers a wide variety of fitness and wellness classes, from circuit training and mountain bike riding, as well as luxurious spa treatments that will leave you feeling super relaxed.

5. Andronis Concept — Thira, Santorini, Greece Courtesy of Andronis Concept Though Andronis Concept might not be exactly what you think of when you picture a traditional hotel in Santorini (It doesn't have the blue and white color scheme.), the design of the hotel definitely tells you that you're in Greece. It mixes both hard and soft lines to create a really unique space, and still embraces the inspiration of the cool cave buildings. The hotel has a number of beautiful villas with private pools so that you can travel comfortably with your friends or family and truly soak up the warm sunshine. Plus, the romantic sunsets and views of the Aegean Sea are pretty hard to beat.

6. United Places Botanic Gardens — South Yarra, Victoria, Australia Courtesy of United Places Botanic Gardens If you're a fan of high-contrast minimalism (think white with various shades of dark colors like navy, black, and slate gray), United Places in Victoria, Australia is the spot for you. The hotel really elevates the boutique hotel aesthetic, from the Le Labo amenities to the extraordinary art exhibit in the front foyer. It's across from the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne, so you can take a leisurely stroll through nature during your vacation. The hotel is a short drive away from the center of Melbourne, and you'll certainly get your fill of some of the city's trendiest cafés and museums during your stay.

7. LOG Hotel — Onomichi, Hiroshima, Japan Courtesy of LOG Hotel LOG Hotel is definitely a place that exudes minimalism. The hotel embraces traditional Japanese decor, like the room dividers made with Japanese paper and the beautiful Japanese garden on the grounds. In fact, there's even a gallery dedicated to showing the total step-by-step design process of the hotel.