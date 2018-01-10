8 Hygge Throw Blankets Under $50 To Snuggle Under For All The Cozy Feels

There's no doubt about it: We are in the coziest time of the year here in the northern hemisphere. Even if you find winter to be a dark, dismal time, and you're currently counting down the days until spring finally shows its flower buds, you must admit that there's nothing quite like curling up in a robe and a luxurious blanket with a book in hand while the wind and snow roars outdoors. It's that hygge life, you know? So, as a favor to all you winter-lovers (and haters), I'm here to help you locate some hygge throw blankets to make your time on the couch as sweet as can be.

And if you're feeling a little guilty for needing that extra cozy time during these darker months, please don't. There's a reason we feel generally sleepier this time of year, and it has a lot to do with the shifts in light.

As Dr. Brad Lichtenstein, N.D. chair of the Homeopathy Department at Bastyr University's School of Naturopathic Medicine, told AccuWeather, "Light directly impacts the pituitary, which secretes melatonin." Melatonin regulates your sleep cycles, so the less exposure you have to natural light, the more melatonin your body makes. During the summer, your body generally produces less melatonin, so if you have trouble winding down during that time of year, that's probably why.

But if you, like me, are all about getting super relaxed in the winter, do yourself a favor and make the experience cozy AF with any of these heavenly, hygge-inspired throw blankets.

1 A Super Fluffy Blanket Berkshire Blanket Extra-Fluffy™ Extra Large Throw, $27, Berkshire Blanket & Home Co If you're looking for a blanket to snuggle with that'll feel like you're cuddling an adorable baby sheep, Berkshire Blankets are the way to go. They're so cheap, so ridiculously soft, and they come in enough colors that you can get them for pretty much every chair or couch you own.

2 A Blanket That Matches Your Style Bed, Bath, & Beyond Eddie Bauer® Nordic Plaid Flannel Throw Blanket in Midnight, $22.99, Bed Bath & Beyond Nothing like a little plaid, right? Personally, I love the way plaid looks, but the feature also makes this blanket super versatile, as it's a pillowy sort of soft on one side, and flannel-y on the other. You can change which side you want against your skin according to your mood!

3 A Blanket With A Pattern You'll Obsess Over Nordstrom Rack Pendleton Eagle River Throw, $49.97, Nordstrom Rack Pendleton just has the best patterns for blankets, hands down. You can find some really great ones on sale, and if you don't want one of the full-on wool blankets that they're famous for, try one of their smoother varieties like the one above.

4 A Blanket That Matches Everything World Market Ivory Chunky Woven Throw, $39, World Market This bad boy is simple, but a nice woven throw will never do you wrong. I recommend getting a nice ivory color, since it just looks classy and matches everything effortlessly.

5 A Blanket That You Can Plug In Target Fleece Electric Throw - Sunbeam®, $31.99, Target I know they might seem a little weird, and like something your grandma might use, but trust me, when you plug in one of these babies while you're watching some Netflix, you will never, ever want to leave the comforting, electrically heated warmth again.

6 A Blanket That Has Pockets For Your Feet Jet Nap Footed Throw Blanket, $44.98, Jet Yes, this, too, might seem a little strange. The idea of putting your feet into a blanket that has tiny pockets specifically designed for such a purpose might make some of you cringe. But 'tis the season for making blanket cocoons, so why not use one that ensures your feet will never be popping out the bottom again?

7 A Blanket With A Super Original Design Society 6 The Lovers by Deniart Throw Blanket, $49.99, Society6 I have a rug from Society6, and the cool thing about them is that they print original designs from independent artists on all sorts of things, like phone cases, pillows, and of course, throw blankets! So if you're someone who thinks all these cozy blankets can, at times, look unsightly or just kind of blah, look no further than Society6's selection, which is cozy and cool all at the same time.