It's finally fall, guys! That means it's time to cuddle up on your couch after work and binge-watch Halloween movies until it's time to hit the hay (no pun intended). While you're watching Hocus Pocus reruns, you'll probably be thirsty — and that's where Starbucks comes in. The coffee company is currently offering a handful of autumnal Starbucks drinks with no caffeine, which means you can drink 'em all night long without a problem.

I know caffeine affects everyone differently, but I definitely can't drink a cup of coffee after dinner and fall asleep without a problem. Instead, I'll opt for a boring decaf and call it a night. However, I never knew that Starbucks offered so many delicious drinks with zero milligrams of caffeine (until now). After doing some research, I am so ready to sit back and enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Crème after dinner and watch spooky shows on repeat. Hopefully, this list of decaffeinated Starbucks sips will inspire you to do the same.

But before you make the trip to your local Starbucks for a drink after dinner, make sure you check the hours of your nearest store. It'd be a total bummer to swing by for a nighttime Maple Pecan Crème to find out your local 'Bucks is already closed. If it's open, though, try one of the following decaf sips to accompany your Halloween movie night.

1 Pumpkin Spice Crème Starbucks Not to be confused with the famous PSL, the Pumpkin Spice Crème has zero milligrams of caffeine, per its nutrition page. It's a steamed milk drink that boasts flavors of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. Of course, the coffee-free bev' is topped with whipped cream (because, obviously). This is a seasonal drink, so get it while you can.

2 Maple Pecan Crème Starbucks The Maple Pecan Crème will give you all of the autumn #feels without the caffeine. The steamed milk beverage features fall flavors like brown butter, pecan, and maple syrup. Plus, it's sprinkled with a sugar topping that reminds me of glittery fall leaves.

3 Vanilla Crème Starbucks TBH, the Vanilla Crème is probably the coziest drink I've ever heard of. According to its nutrition page, it has zero milligrams of caffeine. It's basically a creamy vanilla bev' that'll add a little warmth to those chilly fall nights.

4 Steamed Apple Juice Starbucks Hot apple cider is one of my go-to fall drinks, and Starbucks' Steamed Apple Juice is the next best thing. The autumnal bev' has no caffeine, and is made from 100 percent pressed apple juice.

5 Cinnamon Dolce Crème Starbucks Nothing reminds me of autumn more than spicy cinnamon flavors, and Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Crème totally delivers. The sweet fall bev' has zero milligrams of caffeine, and is made by combining steamed milk with cinnamon dolce-flavored syrup. YUM.

6 Maple Pecan Crème Frappuccino Starbucks Starbucks' Maple Pecan Crème Frappuccino is perfect if you're craving an autumnal dessert. The frozen drink has no caffeine in it, and features flavors similar to the Maple Pecan Créme.

7 Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Crème Starbucks The Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Crème is perfect for anyone ready to indulge in pumpkin-flavored everything. It has zero milligrams of caffeine, and features classic fall flavors of pumpkin and spices. When you're ordering it, keep one thing in mind: There is a difference between the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Crème and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage. The latter does contain caffeine (100 milligrams of it), so make sure you know the difference.