When you've found the Mickey to your Minnie, date night is your favorite night of the week. Of course, you enjoy any time you're able to spend with your boo, but there are some Disney date ideas for the spring that will make your next date extra magical.

For instance, instead of your typical dinner and a movie night, switch things up by having breakfast for dinner. How cute would it be whipping up Mickey-shaped waffles with your partner and having a carpet picnic? You could also spice things up by sharing a Lady and the Tramp-style meal, or getting cozy while sending off dreamy lanterns like Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from Tangled.

Sheesh, who knew all this time the Disney classics you watched on repeat growing up were actually quality date inspo? All you need to do is choose your fave Disney couple to take a cue from, and you'll be ready with a fresh idea that's romantic and fairytale-like.

The best part of all is that these date ideas are perfect for the season that's filled with beautiful blooms all around. So, what are you waiting for? You're happily-ever-after date night is waiting for you to embrace this spring.

1. Release Lanterns By The Water Shutterstock The lantern scene from Tangled is incredibly romantic, and it's something you and your partner can do together on date night. Get some biodegradable lanterns of your own. Decorate them with your initials and a heart, and set them off over the water for an Instagram-worthy moment.

2. Whip Up A Mickey-Shaped Breakfast For Dinner You don't need an annual pass to Disney to enjoy Mickey-shaped food. You and bae can sweeten things up in the kitchen by cooking a breakfast of Mickey-shaped waffles or pancakes for dinner.

3. Enjoy A Night Of Go-Kart Racing If watching Wreck-It Ralph made you want to live inside a video game, going go-kart racing for date night is probably the closest you can get. It'll be like you're one of the characters in Sugar Rush (the game from the movie) and whoever wins get their choice of dessert.

4. Make Homemade Spaghetti And Split It 'Lady And The Tramp'-Style There's nothing more Disney and romantic than splitting spaghetti and meatballs like Lady and the Tramp. Break out that pasta maker and have some fun in the kitchen. Just make sure to snap a cute selfie recreating the iconic scene, and post it with a caption like, "Having a bella notte with you."

5. Check Out A Cherry Blossom Festival Shutterstock Spring is a great time to check out the cherry blossoms. There might even be a cherry blossom festival near you. Take colorful and cute photos with your SO, and caption your favorite with a quote from Mulan.

6. Go Stargazing To Find "The Second Star To The Right" Spring nights are prime times to cuddle up close with warm blankets outside. Head up to your rooftop or out to your backyard for a comfy evening underneath the stars. Be on the lookout for "the second star to the right" from Peter Pan, or the first star you see, so you can make a wish.

7. Go For A Romantic Rowboat Ride Like Ariel And Eric The "Kiss the Girl" scene from The Little Mermaid is the perfect date night idea. Too bad it was interrupted by Flotsam and Jetsam in the movie, but you don't have to worry about that IRL. Rent a rowboat and sing your favorite Little Mermaid songs while enjoying the moonlight.