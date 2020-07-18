If you're like me, most of your fashion choices are dominated by one central idea: comfort. That's especially important when it comes to pajamas. Most of the time, no one else will ever see my PJs (except my dog), but there's something about coordinated cheap pajama sets that make me feel like I have my life together, if only because I'm spending less than $50 on something I know I'll wear constantly.

First things first, some practical considerations. Are you basically living in your PJs these days? Is your home plagued by sweltering heat or as chilly as an icebox? Consider your lifestyle and sleeping temps when shopping for pajamas, which range on this list from fleece PJs, short sleeve and shorts sets, to even slinkier numbers. Before you "add to cart," here are a few things to keep in mind specifically regarding fabric:

Materials

It's not uncommon for luxury pajama sets to cost more than $100, but this list is packed with highly rated PJs that are all under $40 — including one that boasts more than 2,000 reviews and another that brides-to-be adore. Don't hit snooze on these picks — they'll save you money and lull you to an incredible night's sleep.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Loose-Fitting Pajama Shorts Set That Keeps You Cool At Night Latuza Pajama Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you tend to sleep warm, this loose-fitting boxer shorts and matching V-neck short-sleeve top pajama set is for you. Made from bamboo viscose, with a hint of Spandex for stretch, the set is soft and breathable. It comes with an elastic waistband that keeps the shorts in place without feeling restrictive. It’s available in 13 colors, all of which feature a satin trim. Some reviewers say they run a little big, but most agree that if you prefer a looser, baggier fit for sleeping this set is perfect. These are safe to wash in cold water, and several reviewers noted that the fabric holds up wash after wash. Helpful Review: “I LOVE these PJs. My body temperature gets very high when I’m sleeping, and I often wake up drenched in sweat! These solved this problem. They are very soft and super comfortable. And, best of all, they do as advertised. They keep me cool and dry all night long. I have already bought 3 more pairs. I also think they’re sort of cute. I find the bottoms to be a little bit big, but I just roll them up around the waist. The trim adds just a little touch.” Available sizes: S-4X Plus

2. These Cute Capri Pajamas In Floral Designs Karen Neuburger Crop Pajama Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This floral cropped pajama set is made of a blend of cotton and polyester and features a capri pant leg with a comfy elastic waistband and a classic button-down PJ top with a notched collar. They come in 15 patterns, including several different lovely floral prints, and are machine washable. Several reviewers commented that the fabric was more breathable than they expected and one fan noted, "they're great for year-round." Helpful Review: "I really like these PJs. I am only short 5"3 so these came to just above ankle length. Soft, smooth material which doesn't shrink. The polyester cotton mix, means that it doesn't feel 'drafty' cool or too flannelette hot to wear." Available sizes: Petite S-3X Plus

3. A Slinky Silk Satin Pajama Set With A Camisole Top Ekouaer Cami Shorts Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These soft, sleek pajamas are made from silk satin and, as one reviewer puts it, “feel like butter.” The set includes a strappy camisole top with a V-neckline and adjustable straps and flowy shorts with an elastic waist to keep you feeling cool and luxurious. Choose among 23 colors like navy blue, wine red, and lilac. Reviewers say the set fits true to size and held up well in the washing machine, and some recommend washing the PJs before you wear them to avoid any potential color bleeding. Helpful Review: "Love this pj set. Purchased for a weekend getaway to Florida and it’s the perfect combination of sexy and comfortable. I didn’t know what to expect — if it would be cheap staticky satin or what but it surprisingly has a little stretch to the top making it lay just right on me." Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. The Coziest Fleece Pajamas For Cold Nights PajamaMania Women's Fleece PJ Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Curl up in this plush fleece pajama set and sleep (or lounge) warm and cozy. The long-sleeve and pants combo features a crew neck top with cuffed sleeves and straight-fit long pants with an elastic waistband. Reviewers rave about how well they hold up in the wash — never shrinking or pilling. When the temperatures drop (or the AC is on high), these are the PJs you know will keep you toasty all night — and they come in nine colors and patterns like plaid, Fairisle, and polka dots. Helpful Review: "These pajamas are pretty awesome. I'm in between petite and regular length and they fit great. They are so soft and fuzzy it's like wearing a hug. The best part is they hold up GREAT in the wash. They don't shrink or come apart from being washed and machine dried!" Available sizes: S-2X Plus

5. A Plus-Size Lingerie-Inspired Pajama Set XAKALAKA Cami Shorts Set $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This lace lingerie pajama set is sexiness and comfort combined. The polyester and spandex blend is soft and stretchy. The set features lace-trimmed shorts with an elastic waistband, with a deep V-neck camisole accented with lace. The tank-style top has adjustable spaghetti straps and a criss-cross back for a little extra visual interest. This set comes in 17 solid colors and prints that include florals and tie dye. While no care instructions are provided, several reviewers had success washing these PJs in a mesh bag in the washing machine. Helpful Review: “I wanted some cute and sexy pajamas (that weren't basically lingerie) to wear around the house to spice up my usually routine of a crop top and joggers. I'm not sure why it's so hard to find sexy pajamas that are comfortable, but these are definitely it! My husband LOVED this! I usually wear a size 18 or 2x, but sized up and that was the right decision." Available sizes: XL-4XL

6. This On-Trend Tie Dye Pajama Set BTFBM Tie Dye PJ Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The nostalgic tie dye and cozy long-sleeves make this pajama shorts set perfect for bedtime or just lounging around the house. The matching shorts have a drawstring waistband and feature adorable ruffles along the bottom. The top is an oversized, three-button henley with cuffed long sleeves. The soft jersey material is a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex that reviewers say is on the heavier side, but so comfortable. Choose among 15 tie dye colors and patterns like leopard and florals. Take good care of these PJs by washing them on a gentle cycle or hand washing them with cold water. Helpful Review: "These pajamas are a must have! ... The fabric is so soft and cuddly. The set is stylish enough to lounge around the house all day in and not be embarrassed if someone stops by and you’re still in pajamas! ... The top has a more generous fit, which makes it even more comfortable to sleep in. This set is so affordable compared to others sold at boutiques and I feel like these are higher quality material." Available sizes: S-XXL

7. A Lightweight, 100% Cotton Pajama Set With A Button-Down Top Alexander Del Rossa Pajama Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This 100% cotton pajama set is perfect for wearing on family vacations, girls weekends, or when friends are in town. The material is thick enough to provide full coverage but is still lightweight and ideal for all seasons. The set includes long, relaxed-fit pants with an elastic waist and a button-down top with a notched collar and adorable trim detail. Since it is made of cotton, reviewers confirm that it shrinks in the wash, but they suggest skipping the dryer or sizing up (you can also wash them in cold water and avoid high heat in the dryer). If polka dots aren’t your thing, this same set comes in 28 styles including stripes, paisley, and even a cute little dog print. Helpful Review: "These cotton pajamas are exactly what I was looking for and fit perfectly. Although I normally wear a medium, I ordered large because I don't like the restrictive feel of fitted night clothes and it gives me plenty of room to move around without feeling like I'm wearing a potato sack. They are so lightweight and comfortable I know I'll be buying another set in a different color ... Love, love, love." Available sizes: S-XL