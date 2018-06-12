When it comes to celebrity couples, I sometimes feel like I can't keep up. Pairs spring up often, and it seems like celebrities have some magical ability to move superhero-fast in relationships. They date, make it Instagram-official, break up, and that's all before I can get through my Netflix queue. But then they move on and date new celebrities. And sometimes, when you know you know (or so I've been told). With news of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement, why don't we take a look at other couples that got engaged after a few weeks?

Some of these pairs got married, some stayed married, and some went on to divorce. All of these celebrity couples dealt with their relationship while simultaneously balancing careers and the demands of Hollywood fame. It's hard enough dealing with a relationship with my nearly-1,400 Instagram followers — I can't imagine the microscope these pairs are under. And yes, couples from The Bachelor franchise that got engaged mostly made that relationship step under a couple of months, and some went on to get married and have kids of their own. Trust the ~journey~, I guess? Anyway, here are some celebrity couples that got engaged within a few months of dating.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Getty Images/Jesse Grant + Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez The whole reason we are having this conversation: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement was made public on June 11, after a few weeks of dating. "They are a perfect fit," a source told Us Weekly. "They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive." The two told people about their engagement at Robert Pattinson's birthday party on June 9. Mazel tov to the newly-engaged couple!

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom met in August 2009, announced their engagement publicly on September 22, and were married on September 27 for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The two finalized their divorce in December 2016.

Sean and Catherine Lowe Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sean Lowe met Catherine Lowe (née Giudici) when she was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor in 2012, which aired in 2013. After a few months of dating on the reality show, the two got engaged in Thailand, and married in January 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. They share two children together, Samuel and Isaiah.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon had a whirlwind romance in 2008, when they got married after dating for six weeks. Cannon proposed in a maybe unconventional way. "When I first proposed to my wife, I did it with real Ring Pops," Cannon told Us Weekly. "I had a Ring Pop wrapper and opened it and was like, 'Look, baby, our favorite candy!' She had hers and she was like, 'Mine is broken.' She opened it up and it was her real engagement ring. So I'm a romantic guy!" The divorced couple have twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Rosenbaum (née Hebert) dated while on her season of The Bachelorette in 2011, and got engaged during the last episode in Fiji. They married in Pasadena, California on December 2012, with Chris Harrison officiating. They have a son, Fordham, and a daughter, Essex.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump got engaged early on in her courtship with Ken Todd. "We got engaged after six weeks and we were married within three months," Vanderpump told her former employee Stassi Schroeder on Schroeder's Straight Up with Stassi podcast. "He was a playboy, running around town with his trousers 'round his ankles. And I was dating somebody else. I just looked at him and there was an instant connection." The Vanderpumps have two children, Pandora and Max.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Katy Perry and Russell Brand's romance started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Their relationship heated up that fall, with Brand proposing to Perry on New Year's Eve in India. Brand allegedly texted Perry requesting a divorce in December 2011.