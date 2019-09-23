If there's one place in the world to go all out on your birthday, it's definitely Las Vegas. There are many ways for you to live it up, from booking a bougie hotel package with your besties, to watching a concert or magic show, to even going on a Ferris wheel or roller coaster. But if you're celebrating your special day in Vegas, you should definitely take note of these birthday restaurants in Vegas that are perfect if you want to have the time of your life.

From beautifully Instagrammable spreads to giant shareable cocktails and everything in between, these restaurants offer the ambiance and the meals that you'll want to ring in your birthday. You're a big deal, and you deserve to have a birthday meal that matches how awesome your personality is. Head to the Wynn to savor Michelin-starred Chinese food, enjoy tequila cocktails at the Park MGM, and eat as much pizza as your heart desires at The Venetian. No matter where you go in Vegas, you're bound to have a stellar time and an amazing meal.

So if you're gearing up to celebrate your birthday in Las Vegas, you should definitely check out a few of these restaurants. Both your Instagram feed and your stomach will thank you.

1. Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar If you're looking for brightly-colored walls, delicious Mexican snacks, and an incredible selection of mezcal and tequila, look no further than Mama Rabbit in Park MGM. The restaurant has the chic mysteriousness of a speakeasy for the coolest birthday vibes ever. Don't forget to grab a pic under the "strong drinks, strong women" neon sign with your pals.

2. Sixth+Mill Ristorante, Pizzera, And Bar Pizza has always been a solid birthday go-to since you were a kid. Why not amp it up a bit with luxurious ingredients and the Grand Canal Shoppes in the backdrop? Sixth+mill at The Venetian Resort is a gorgeous pizzeria that feels like your casual neighborhood joint, but has that upscale charm of a Vegas restaurant. If you're feeling particularly bougie, go for a ride on one of the gondolas after your meal.

3. Momofuku Vegas is a great place to celebrate your birthday if you're all about family-style meals, and Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan is one of the best. The restaurant offers incredible spreads that will definitely satisfy your tummy (and your camera roll). If you're feeling like you just want to stop by for drinks, their Peach Bar is home to gorgeous cocktails for you to pose for pics with.

4. Buddy V's Ristorante At Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian, you can order a spread large enough to feed your entire squad. Choose from classics like spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and a seriously impressive charcuterie plate all to celebrate your special day.

5. Mott 32 Las Vegas I don't know about you, but my birthday dreams consist of me enjoying some of the best dim sum. Mott 32 at The Venetian is definitely the place that can make that happen. Their impressive menu includes mouthwatering favorites and fun takes on classics that are exciting to eat (and take photos of, obviously).

6. Best Friend Any LA local can likely tell you what a big deal Chef Roy Choi is. He founded the legendary Korean taco truck Kogi, so you know his restaurant Best Friend in Las Vegas is bound to be epic. The food is a celebration of Koreatown LA's food and culture, so you'll have the most unforgettable birthday dinner.

7. The NoMad Restaurant If you want a birthday celebration that allows you to get dressed up in your Vegas best and enjoy a bougie dinner, head to The NoMad Restaurant. The food is upscale American fare that will have you wanting to take a ton of pics, and you're sure to enjoy every single bite.