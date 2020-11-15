As someone who loves buying gifts for friends and family, I've learned a few lessons along the way. The most important one? Save money when you can. Sure, it might feel great to shell out $200 on everybody you know — but the dread that comes with checking your credit card at the end of the month just isn't worth it. That's why whenever I'm shopping for loved ones, I always stick to all the cheap gifts you can find on Amazon.

Why Amazon? For starters, the company gives you the option to include a gift receipt with various orders — just in case someone needs to make an exchange. But if you ask me, the gifts on this list are so cool that your family and friends probably won't want to return them. And whether you're shopping for aunts, uncles, parents or siblings, there are tons of cheap gifts on Amazon they'll love.

Who knows? Maybe you'll even grab a few things for yourself along the way. Can't hurt, right?

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Face Cream That Helps Soothe Irritated Blemishes Dear Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Just give any unwanted blemish a few dabs of this face cream, and it'll help soothe irritated skin. The formula is suitable for people with sensitive skin, and a little goes a long way. It can even help calm sunburns.

2. A Bluetooth Speaker That Comes With Alexa Pre-Installed OontZ Angle 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $33 | Amazon See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is the best of both worlds. Not only is it waterproof as well as durable, but it comes with Alexa pre-installed so that you can control it using voice commands. The built-in microphone lets you answer calls, and many reviewers found that the battery lasts for about eight hours.

3. These Headphones That You Can Comfortably Sleep In Sleep Headphones Bluetooth 5.0 $20 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever wanted to listen to music in bed, these sleep headphones are a must-have. The speakers are ultra-flat so that they don't press uncomfortably against your ears, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours. And if the band ever gets dirty, just remove the speakers and toss it into the wash.

4. A Pack Of Glasses Cloths That Help Prevent Fog LifeArt Eyeglasses Anti-Fog Cleaning Cloths $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Glasses, goggles, binoculars, cameras — you name it, these cloths can get it extra-clean. The formula also helps prevent your lenses from fogging up, and each cloth is reusable for up to 48 hours (or 700 uses). One reviewer even raved, "I followed the instructions - I breathed on my glasses enough to fog them, and then cleaned them with one of these cloths. Amazingly - no more fog on my glasses."

5. The 3-Quart Fondue Pot For Your Next Dinner Party Oster Titanium Infused DuraCeramic Fondue Pot (3-Quart) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other fondue pots, this one is made with titanium-infused nonstick coating to make sure that your dinner doesn't become glued to the sides. It's also completely PFOA- and PTFE-free, yet is still able to cook your ingredients quickly. Each order comes with eight fondue forks, as well as a fork holder ring.

6. A Brownie Pan That Slices Your Baked Treats For You Ailelan Non-Stick Brownie Pans With Dividers $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't worry about slicing up even portions — just use this brownie pan the next time you're making cake or any other baked good. The removable divider cuts your dessert into 18 delicious pieces. Both the pan as well as the divider are made from high-carbon stainless steel, so there's no need to worry about rust.

7. This Soft Cooler That You Can Attach To Your Golf Bag Athletico Golf Cooler Bag $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Just fill this soft cooler with up to 12 cans, then attach it to your golf bag using the removable shoulder strap. The slim profile adds hardly any bulk to your bag, and it can even fit up to two bottles of wine — perfect for everything from a day on the beach, to an afternoon on the green.

8. An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently Like The Sun Philips SmartSleep HF3500/60 Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation $40 | Amazon See on Amazon If you ask me, waking up with the sun is more enjoyable than a blaring alarm — so why not give this alarm clock a try? It gradually grows brighter and brighter so that you wake up feeling refreshed instead of groggy, and there's even a backup beep function.

9. The Tablet Pillow Stand That's Lightweight & Sturdy MoKo Tablet Pillow Stand $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Your legs won't fall asleep underneath this tablet stand, as it's made from lightweight cotton and linen. It's universally compatible with practically any type of tablet, and there are pockets on the side where you can stash pens, charging cables, or even a pair of headphones.

10. A Gadget That Extends Your Wi-Fi Range TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Got a few dead zones in your house? Simply plug in this Wi-Fi extender, and it'll boost your signal by up to 1,200 square feet. Installation is as simple as wirelessly connecting it to your router, and many reviewers wrote about how it helped stretch their signals all the way throughout their homes.

11. This Cup That Lets You Eat Cereal While You're On The Go Pogah Cereal On The Go Cup $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't have time to sit down for breakfast? Just pour your milk and cereal into this to-go cup. It's leakproof as well as BPA-free, and each order comes with a folding spoon that snaps into the cap for easy storage. But the best part? The divider keeps your cereal from turning soggy before you're ready to eat.

12. A Cooling Rack That Collapses For Simple Storage Wilton 3-Tier Collapsible Cooling Rack $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of filling up your countertops with cooling racks, why not downsize to this collapsible one? Not only does it help you save space, but it can also fit up to three dozen cookies. Many reviewers even wrote about how it's "easy to clean."

13. The Immersion Blender Made From Stainless Steel Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Multi-Purpose Hand Blender $35 | Amazon See on Amazon With a non-slip ergonomic grip that fits comfortably in either hand, this immersion blender is an absolute dream for any avid home cook. The blades are made from stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and each order comes with a bonus milk frother attachment for delicious morning lattes.

14. A Deep Waver That Delivers Bouncy, Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver (Generation II) $35 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to spend your day at the beach to get gorgeous waves in your hair — just fire up this deep waver. The tourmaline ceramic technology helps tame unwanted frizz while infusing shine into your mane, and the heat is adjustable up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

15. These Non-Slip Resistance Bands That Won't Ride Up Te-Rich Resistance Bands $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Why spend money on a monthly gym membership when you could use these resistance bands to get toned at home? The insides are lined with a non-slip coating to keep them from riding up on your legs. Plus, each order comes with three in varying strength levels to suit people of all fitness levels.

16. A Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set That Comes With A Muddler Cocktail Shaker Set Drink Mixer (8-Piece Kit) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this stainless steel cocktail shaker set include a muddler and a velvet carrying bag, but it also features a set of recipe cards to help you get started. The muddler is perfect for mixing delicious mojitos, and the shaker has a built-in strainer so that your drinks are smooth as ever.

17. The Anti-Theft Backpack That Helps Keep Your Laptop Safe Oscaurt Anti-theft Travel Laptop Backpack $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike other backpacks, this one is made from strong anti-cut fabric that keeps bag slashers from stealing its contents. The zippers are hidden to help further deter theft, and there's even a built-in charging port on the back that allows you to power your electronics without having to take them out.

18. A Spray Bottle That's Perfect For Olive Oil & Vinegar PUZMUG Olive Oil Sprayer Dispenser $9 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter what type of oil you fill it with, this sprayer will turn it into a light mist that's perfect for everything from dressing salads to greasing up pans. The head is made from high-quality stainless steel, and the anti-skid ridges on the top of the spray button help you control how much is being dispensed.

19. This Wireless Charger That Works Through Most Phone Cases Belkin F7U027dqWHT Wireless Charger $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Just lay any Qi-enabled smartphone on top of this wireless charger, and it'll quickly power it up without any charging cables necessary. It's designed to work through most cases, and it's even designed to work with the second generation of AirPods.

20. These Sleek Measuring Spoons With Engraved Markings 1Easylife 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons (Set of 6) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Since the measurements are engraved into this set of measuring spoons, you won't have to worry about them scraping off after a few trips through the wash. Each one is made from durable stainless steel, and the D-shaped ring can keep them looped together (unless you'd prefer them separated).

21. The Water Flosser That You Can Use In The Shower TOPOINT Cordless Water Flosser for Teeth $31 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't make the excuse that you don't have time to floss when you have this water flosser, as the waterproof design means you can save yourself time by using it in the shower. There are three cleaning modes to choose from — depending on how sensitive your gums are — and each order comes with four cleaning heads.

22. A Bluetooth Keyboard That Projects Onto Your Desktop AGS Wireless Laser Projection Bluetooth Virtual Keyboard $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a stylish keyboard that's ultra-futuristic? This Bluetooth one projects the keys onto your desktop, and many reviewers found that it works great on nearly any flat surface. One even wrote, "The projected keyboard was bright and easy to use."

23. This Bedside Shelf That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Easy Eco Life Bedside Shelf Accessories Organizer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't have enough room for a nightstand? Just put this bedside shelf up on your wall. The pocket is large enough for your phone, remotes, tablets, books, and more — and each order comes with double-sided adhesive for an easy-breezy installation process.

24. A Mini Electric Food Chopper That Does All The Work For You Poonning Electric Mini Food Slicer And Chopper $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Most food choppers require you to pump a handle or pull a cord — but not this one. Not only is it rechargeable via USB, but you can get about 35 uses out of it before you need to plug it back in. The blades are made from stainless steel, and it's perfect for garlic, peppers, carrots, or even guacamole.

25. The Flameless Table Lamp That Casts A Cozy Glow DIKAOU Led Flame Table Lamp $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Buying candles quickly adds up, whereas this flameless lamp casts the same cozy glow (as long as you keep it charged). The battery lasts for up to 24 hours — and if you're using the built-in speaker, it still lasts for up to eight hours before you need to plug it in again.

26. A White Noise Machine With A Built-In Night Light Letsfit White Noise Machine with Adjustable Night Light $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Most white noise machines look bulky and bland, whereas this one features a sleek design that blends in seamlessly with your existing decor. It comes pre-loaded with 14 soothing sounds to help you fall asleep, and the built-in night light is great for nurseries or kid rooms.

27. This Rubber Broom That Pulls Pet Hair From Your Carpets FURemover SW-250I-AMZ-6 Pet Hair Removal Broom $12 | Amazon See on Amazon When your vacuum isn't strong enough to get rid of pet hair, it might be time to give this broom a try. The rubber bristles attract hair from carpets, rugs, hardwood, or nearly anywhere else in your home. And for those hard-to-reach spots, just extend the telescopic handle and sweep away.

28. An Herb Stripper For Kale, Collard Greens, & More Chef'n Looseleaf Herb Stripper $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Few activities are more tedious than pulling herbs from their stems, so why not save some time with this leaf stripper? The holes are sized to fit kale, collard greens, parsley, thyme, and more, and the curved edge doubles as a chopper blade in a pinch.

29. The Fun Wine Holder Shaped Like A Unicorn Ebros Wine of Sacred Purity Unicorn Wine Holder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Searching for a fun conversation piece to add to your kitchen? Look no further than this unicorn-shaped wine rack. It's made from high-quality polyresin, and there's space for up to one bottle of wine. Unlike other racks, this one has been hand-painted as well as polished.

30. An Apple Slicer Made With Sharp Stainless Steel Blades SCHVUBENR Professional Apple Slicer (3.5 Inch) $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't risk nicking yourself while chopping up apples — just use this slicer that cuts your fruit into eight even pieces. It's made with super-sharp stainless steel, and the non-slip grips on the handles help you maintain a firm grip.

31. This Scrubber That Reaches Down Into Tall Bottles OXO 1329080 Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon With its long handle and tough nylon bristles, this scrubber makes it easy to clean all the way down into tall glasses and bottles. Each order also comes with two bonus scrubbers that are perfect for cleaning the insides of straws and lids.

32. A Pen That Gets Your Jewelry Sparkling Like New Baublerella Bling Brush Natural On-The-Go Jewelry Cleaner Pen $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Diamond rings, gemstones, costume jewelry — this pen can get them all sparkling like they're almost new. It's formulated without any harsh chemicals like ammonia, and the soft bristles easily reach behind tight settings for an extra-thorough clean.

33. The French Press That Comes In Tons Of Fun Colors Secura French Press Coffee Maker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon With a triple-layered filter that prevents even the tiniest coffee grounds from escaping into your mug, this French press is a must-have for any coffee aficionado. The double-wall construction helps keep your brew warm for later, and you've got options when it comes to colors: magenta, green, orange, and more.

34. Another French Press Made From Chic Glass QUQIYSO Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker (34 oz) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Plan on drinking your coffee immediately? In that case, you might prefer this chic French press made from heat-resistant glass. While it lacks the insulation that the previous model has, this one also features measurement markings on the side so that you know precisely how much you've brewed.

35. This Cozy Beanie Cap With Built-In Speakers ZRUHIG Bluetooth Beanie $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to let your ears get cold while you listen to music — just put on this Bluetooth beanie cap. It's made from soft acrylic that keeps your ears warm while you're outside, and it has a range of up to 33 feet so you're not glued to your phone.

36. An LED Wall Light Shaped Like A Cute Cloud LED Signs Neon Lights Wall Decor $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you need a bright night light or you're just on the lookout for some fun mood lighting, this LED cloud fits the bill. Installation is simple since each order comes with sticky adhesive — and apparently, the LED bulb doesn't produce any heat.

37. The Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold For Hours SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from rustproof stainless steel, this insulated tumbler will keep your cold drinks chilled for up to nine hours, whereas hot beverages stay toasty for up to three. The lid is splash-proof as well as BPA-free, and it comes in tons of colors: rose gold, lavender, blue, and more.

38. A Pair Of Winter Gloves That Work With Touchscreens Achiou Touchscreen Winter Knit Gloves $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your hands warm and cozy in the cold winter weather with these gloves. Unlike other gloves, you don't have to take them off to use your phone, as the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger are compatible with touchscreens. Choose from colors like black, rose, coffee, and others. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

39. These High-Waisted Leggings That Move With You SATINA High Waisted Leggings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with more than a hint of spandex, these leggings stretch with you in every direction without making you feel restricted. They're made from ultra-cozy peachskin fabric — but the best part is that hundreds of reviewers raved about how they're "buttery-soft," with more than 27,000 leaving either a four- or five-star review. Available sizes: One Size & Plus Size

40. A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers Stuffed With Soft Memory Foam Jessica Simpson Memory Foam Faux Fur House Slippers $25 | Amazon See on Amazon By putting a thick layer of memory foam directly underneath your feet, these slippers from Jessica Simpson keep you feeling comfy all day long. The anti-slip outsole keeps you steady on morning trips to the mailbox, and the faux fur around the opening is a fun touch. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

41. The Cozy Winter Socks Made From Thick Wool YSense Winter Warm Socks (5-Pairs) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to spend a ton of money to get a quality pair of socks — in fact, you can grab this set of five pairs for less than $15. They're made from thick wool to keep your toes warm in the winter, and there are more than 10 different color variations to choose from. Available sizes: 5 - 9

42. A Gadget That Whips Up Breakfast Sandwiches In Minutes Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon It only takes about five minutes for this breakfast sandwich maker to cook a delicious meal, and you can even use raw eggs (no pre-cooking required). The cooking plates are covered in a nonstick coating, and the countdown timer helps prevent accidental overcooking.

43. These Walking Shoes With More Than 31,000 Positive Reviews Slow Man Mesh Slip On Walking Shoes $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these stylish shoes incredibly lightweight, but the air-cushioned soles help absorb shock while you move. And if you have any doubts about them, let one of more than 31,000 positive four- and five-star reviews tell you otherwise: "Comfort and arch support are the most important thing to me when I’m buying shoes, and these have both." Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

44. A Miniature Smart Speaker So You Can Talk To Alexa From Afar Echo Flex - Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker With Alexa $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Just plug in this miniature smart speaker, and you'll be able to talk to your Alexa from any room in your home. Use it to turn on lights, adjust your thermostat, or even lock your front door. Because it features a built-in USB port, you can still charge your devices without unplugging it.

45. The Insulated Margarita Glasses That Keep Your Cocktails Cold HOST Freeze Stemless Margarita Glass $20 | Amazon See on Amazon As long as you keep these insulated margarita glasses in the freezer, they'll be ready to keep your cocktails cold — without diluting them — at a moment's notice. The wide base helps keep them from spilling over, and each one is completely BPA-free.

46. A Power Cube With 3 Convenient USB Ports Anker PowerPort Cube $19 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to go hunting for a power brick when you've got this power cube. It features three USB ports so you can easily charge your phone, and it even detects the optimal charging speed to get your devices powered up extra-quick. Pick from two colors: black or white.

47. This Gadget That Adds Bluetooth To Your Car Mpow BH129 Car Bluetooth Receiver $15 | Amazon See on Amazon If your car doesn't have Bluetooth built into it, you can always add it by plugging in this receiver. Just pop it into your aux cable input, and you'll be able to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone. Unlike other receivers, this one can connect to two devices at the same time.

48. A Pair Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair Degrees of Comfort Satin Pillow Cases (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Satin produces less friction than cotton, which means these pillowcases can help reduce morning bedhead and frizz. The envelope closure keeps your pillow from slipping out, and they're even wrinkle-resistant — just in case you leave them in the dryer overnight. Available sizes: Standard - King

49. The Gadget That Whips Up Deliciously Frothy Milk Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an easy way to step up your morning coffee game? Just whip up some delicious milk with this frother. It's also great for whisking up matcha, or even mixing up egg whites. It produces hardly any noise so that you can use it at the office without disrupting others, and all it takes are two AA batteries (they're not included).

50. A Pair Of Ice Sphere Molds For Refreshing Cocktails Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (Set of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Large ice balls melt more slowly than regular cubes, making these ice sphere molds perfect for any whiskey- or cocktail-lover. The tight lid prevents spills if they get tipped in your freezer — and if you're not into liquor, they also work great for chilling hot coffee.

51. This Device That Extends The Wi-Fi Signal Through Your House TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Able to add up to 800 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, this extender provides a lag-free connection when your router simply doesn't reach. There's also an ethernet port on the bottom if you prefer the strength of a wired connection, and setup only takes a few quick minutes.

52. A Tool That Helps You Trim Your Neckline NEKMATE Neckline Shaving Template and Hair Trimming Guide $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't have the time for a quick neck trim? Just use this tool to help you trim it yourself. The non-slip silicone band adheres to your skin to stop you from trimming into your hairline, and many reviewers raved about how it's "easy to use" and "works great."

53. The Shower Mirror That Won't Fog Up The Shave Well Company Deluxe Anti-Fog Shower Mirror $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're shaving or washing up, this anti-fog mirror can help you see what you're doing. The adhesive hook allows you to easily hang it up, and the anti-fog glass keeps it looking clear — even in hot showers.

54. A Stuffed Door Barrier That Keeps Your Home Insulated From Drafts MAGZO Door Snake Draft Blocker (30-Inch) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply lay this stuffed barrier down at the base of any drafty door in your home, and it'll keep the outside air from gusting inside. It'll also help with soundproofing, and the included push pins let you secure it to your door so that you're not stuck constantly readjusting it.

55. This Press That Makes Tasty Stuffed Burgers Cuisinart CSBP-100 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Making sure that your burgers are even is the simplest way to ensure they cook at the same rate, so grab this burger press. Not only does it make any ground chuck patty look professionally-made, but there's also a bonus cut-out that lets you stuff your burgers with cheese.

56. A Tool That Lets You Open Doors Without Touching Them Portable Non-Contact Door Opener (4-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Trying to stay clear from germs? Just grab these handy contact-free tools. They let you open doors, hit elevator buttons, and even write your name on digital signature pads — all without having to touch those surfaces. Loop one onto your keyring using the handy hole in the corner, and you'll always have it on hand.

57. The Foot Scrubber That Sticks To Your Shower Floor Mwellewm Shower Foot Scrubber Massager $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't risk bending over and losing your balance while you wash your feet — just rub them along this scrubber. The bristles are made from soft silicone that helps exfoliate away old skin, and the suction cups on the bottom prevent it from shifting around while you're cleaning between your toes.

58. A Versatile Tool That Fits Into Your Wallet Wallet Ninja- 18 in 1 Credit Card Sized Multitool $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Screwdriver, ruler, box opener, cell phone stand — you name it, this versatile multitool can probably help get it done. Made from heat-treated steel, it's so compact that you can easily fit it into your wallet. "I bought this as a stocking stuffer type gift for my fiancé," one reviewer raved. "He absolutely loves it! The fact it fits in his wallet is a bonus."

59. This Smartphone Stand That Folds Down For Easy Storage Nulaxy A4 Foldable Cell Phone Stand $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to be universally compatible with nearly any smartphone, this stand lets you comfortably watch videos without having to hold your phone up the whole time. It's great for long flights or drives, and you can easily collapse it down flat once you're done.

60. A Chiropractic Pillow That Helps Alleviate Neck Pain Zabrina Chiropractic Neck Pillow $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your neck is sore or if you have a herniated disc, this chiropractic pillow can help alleviate pain. It's ergonomically designed to support both your head as well as neck. Plus, you only need to lay on it for about 15 minutes a day to feel the full benefits.

61. These Shower Steamers That Release Soothing Essential Oils Shower Steamer Bath Bomb Tablets $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Prefer showers over baths? You can still enjoy the soothing effects of a bath fizzy by tossing one of these steamers into your shower. They're formulated with eucalyptus as well as peppermint essential oils, and the extra-large puck won't leave behind any residues or stains your shower.

62. A Memory Foam Pillow Infused With Cooling Gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a tendency to run hot at night, it might be time to upgrade to this memory foam pillow. Not only is it ventilated for maximum air circulation, but the fibers are also infused with temperature-regulating gel to help siphon away your body heat so you stay cool. Available sizes: Standard - King

63. This Knee Pillow That's Perfect For Side Sleepers ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Stuffing a knee pillow like this one between your legs is an ultra-comfy way to keep your knees from knocking together if you're a side sleeper. It's filled with plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your body, and it even helps keep your hips properly aligned to take pressure off your spine.

64. A Collapsible Popcorn Popper That Takes Up Hardly Any Space Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of investing in a bulky air popper, just grab this popcorn popper bowl. It collapses down when you're done to help save you space, and the easy-to-grab handles keep your hands protected from hot plastic right out of the microwave. It comes in nearly two dozen colors, including red, purple, orange, and more.

65. The Insoles That Add Cozy Wool Fleece To Your Shoes LAMBAA Unisex Sheep Wool Fleece Insoles $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from natural wool fleece, these insoles add comfy fur to any pair of shoes. They're especially great during the cold winter months and can replace the worn-out insides in your fuzzy boots at a fraction of the cost of many name-brand replacements. Available sizes: 6 Women/4 Men - 13 Women/10.5 Men

66. A Lightweight Reading Lamp That Hangs Around Your Neck Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're reading or tackling a DIY project, this neck lamp can help you see what you're doing. It features three different light temperatures to choose from: yellow, warm white, or cool white. And not only is the battery rechargeable, but it also lasts for up to 80 hours.

67. These Glasses That Block Out Harmful Blue Light Rays TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The blue light produced by electronic screen can put strain on your eyes, so why not wear these glasses while you work? They filter out harsh blue light rays, and the frames are made from high-quality acetate that's not easy to break. Choose from colors like blue, grey, leopard, and others.

68. An Adult Activity Book To Keep Your Mind Occupied F*ck I'm Bored! Activity Book For Adults $7 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're bored and can't come up with anything to do, it's probably time to break out this adult activity book. It's chock-full of fun illustrations to color, clever Sudoku puzzles, and even those classic "spot the difference between these photos" from when you were a kid.

69. The Satin Sleep Caps That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Frizz Satin Sleep Cap (3-Pieces) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Since these overnight caps are made from soft satin, they can help reduce frizz in your hair while you're sleeping. Each order comes with three in varying colors, and the extra-wide elastic band keeps it from sliding off your scalp while you toss and turn.

70. A Lap Desk With A Built-In Stand For Tablets LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Large enough for laptops up to 15 inches, this lap desk even features a bonus holder for your tablet or smartphone. The ergonomic wrist pad helps prevent strain while you are typing, and the tapered memory foam cushion underneath keeps everything level and flat.

71. This Sleep Mask That Also Plays Your Music TOPOINT Bluetooth Sleep Eye Mask Wireless Headphones $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Just sync this Bluetooth sleep mask with your smartphone, and you'll be able to play music as you gently drift off to sleep. It's soft, flexible, and doesn't cramp your ears while you relax. Since the battery lasts for more than nine hours, it'll even last through long flights without needing a recharge.

72. A Calming Lavender Spray To Refresh Any Room Positive Essence Positive Essence Virgin Coconut Linen and Room Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it as a quick refresher in stale rooms, or even spritz your pillow with this calming lavender spray. Formulated with 100% plant-based lavender oil, it's also completely cruelty-free as well as non-toxic. And if you're not a fan of lavender, there are also scents like mandarin orange, rose, tulip, and more.

73. The Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For 10 Hours Each Time ZERO&MOOD Night Light Essential Oil Diffuser (300ml) $23 | Amazon See on Amazon You won't be stuck constantly refilling this essential oil diffuser, as the water tank is so large that it can run for up to 10 hours continuously (using the lower mist option). The soft light casts a romantic glow, or it even works great as a night light in kid's rooms.

74. A Vacuum Wine Pump To Save Your Bottle For Later EZBASICS Wine Saver Vacuum Pump with 2 Wine Stoppers $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to finish that entire bottle of wine unless you want to when you have this vacuum saver (unless you want to, that is). Just pop one of the included corks into your bottle, position the vacuum over it, then give the handle a few pumps to preserve it for later.

75. This Strip Light Kit You Can Put Under Your Cabinets MINGER LED Strip Light (16.4ft) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Underneath your kitchen cabinets, behind your television — these strip lights will upgrade any space in your home for a fraction of the cost of professionally recessed lighting. The included remote lets you control them from afar, and there are 44 colors to choose from.

76. This Rainbow Privacy Film That Helps Insulate Your Home Volcanics Window Privacy Film Static Window Clings Vinyl 3D Window Decals $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an inexpensive alternative to curtains? This privacy film installs within minutes, and it won't leave behind any sticky residues once you decide to remove it. It blocks up to 96% of UV rays to help insulate your home — simply trim it to fit and you're ready to go.

77. The Waffle-Knit Bath Wrap That's Loose & Absorbent Robe Direct Lightweight Waffle Spa Wrap $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Prefer a towel over a bathrobe? This wrap is the best of both worlds. Not only does the elastic around the top allow it to stay up without you holding it, but it's also made from soft, absorbent cotton. Choose from colors like lavender, blush, light blue, and more.

78. A Set Of Bath Fizzies Made With Essential Oils Anjou Bath Bombs Gift Set $15 | Amazon See on Amazon When you're trying to relax after a long day, there's nothing like soaking in the tub with one of these luxurious bath fizzies. Each set comes with six different scents: peppermint, sweet orange, lemon, eucalyptus, lavender, as well as grapefruit. And since they're blended with olive oil, they even help moisturize dry skin.