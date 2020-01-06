49 Freaking Awesome New Products On Amazon

I get it — you're tired of the regular same-old, same-old. You've seen every "revolutionary" drain strainer there is to see, and you're the mostly-proud owner of multiple makeup blenders. So when I say that this list is chock-full of some of the newest, best products available on Amazon, I'm not kidding around — and trust me, I've been around long enough to see practically everything.

Instead of that weighted blanket you bought weeks ago, I've made sure to include a self-cleaning water bottle that also purifies the water inside. Or, if you're tired of seeing Cards Against Humanity everywhere, I've included an expansion pack filled with new, hilarious cards. Finally, it's almost impossible to resist the pet camera that lets you say hello to your pup while you're away. (I don't even have a pet, but I'm planning on grabbing one anyway — it's an easy way to check and make sure my boyfriend has kept our apartment clean while I'm traveling, even if that's not what it's intended for.)

It doesn't matter whether you're window shopping for yourself or trying to surprise a loved one with a random gift; when you're shopping through all the life-changing Amazon products skyrocketing into popularity, it's almost impossible to walk away unhappy.

1. The Device That Helps You Locate Your Lost Items Tile Mate $20 | Amazon see on amazon If you have a habit of losing your phone, keys, or wallet, make sure you grab this updated Tile Mate. Just attach it to any item you commonly misplace, and your phone works as a remote so you can ring it. It also works backwards to find your phone (even on silent), and the 2020 version has a 200-foot range and a replaceable battery.

2. A Miniature Smart Speaker That's Compatible With Alexa Amazon Echo Flex $20 | Amazon see on amazon Your Alexa can only hear you when you're in a certain room, but with the Echo Flex, you can seriously extend your range. Simply plug it into any free outlet — the built-in USB port lets you charge your phone, plus you answer calls hands-free or use it as a nightlight.

3. This Miniature Printer That's Compatible With Your Smartphone Fujifilm Smartphone Printer $100 | Amazon see on amazon Add fun filters and frames to your pictures with this smartphone printer, which is incredibly easy to use. Just connect it to any smartphone via Bluetooth; then use the downloadable Instax Mini app to print photos — and it only takes about 12 seconds for each picture to print.

4. A Smart Speaker That Delivers High-Quality 3-D Sound Amazon Echo Studio $200 | Amazon see on amazon Amazon has a growing library of available music that's been mastered in 3-D, which means now is the perfect time to grab the Echo Studio. It's made with five speakers that deliver deep, crystal-clear sound, and it's also compatible with Alexa so that you can control it using voice commands. "Fantastic sounding speaker that'll have me selling my Sonos [and] Apple Homepod," one reviewer wrote.

5. The New Video Device That Can Pretty Much Do It All Facebook Portal Mini $107 | Amazon see on amazon Use it to video chat with friends, check your front door camera, or even read interactive stories to your kids at bedtime — the Portal Mini can do it all. It has Alexa built into it so that you can control it using voice commands, plus you can even set the screen to a rotating carousel of your favorite photos when you're not using it.

6. An Exclusive Expansion Pack For Cards Against Humanity Cards Against Humanity Hidden Gems Bundle $19 | Amazon see on amazon This Cards Against Humanity expansion pack is exclusive to Amazon and comes with more than 100 new white cards and 40 black ones. Each fits into one of six themed categories, and buyers say they make a "wonderful addition to the rest of [their] collection."

7. The Charades-Inspired Card Game That's Perfect For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens LLC Scale Of One To T-Rex $0 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you love or hate charades — you'll still have a good time playing On a Scale of One to T-Rex. The group is given three cards to act out, and each player is given a secret card that tells them how intense they should act. Players then have to find another player who is acting at their same intensity level to win. "I am not good at charades but was able to do this," one reviewer wrote.

8. A Water Bottle That Cleans Itself So You Don't Have To LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle $95 | Amazon see on amazon It probably wouldn't hurt if you gave it a scrub every now and then, but you don't really need to — because this water bottle cleans itself. It uses rechargeable UV-C LED technology to purify water as well as eliminate odor-causing bacteria and viruses. Thanks to the insulated stainless steel interior, it's even able to keep cold water chilled for up to 24 hours or hot water toasty for up to 12. Get it in four colors.

9. The Bracelets That Help You Connect With Your Long-Distance Partner BOND TOUCH Bracelets $98 | Amazon see on amazon Long-distance relationships can be difficult, but you can help make it just a little bit easier with these bracelets. When you touch your bracelet, it transmits a signal to the partner bracelet so that they can feel your touch — no matter where they are. Each one is also waterproof and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to four days.

10. An Interactive Toy That Keeps Your Pets Occupied When You're Gone Wickedbone Interactive Ball $70 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to keep your pets out of mischief while you're gone, try keeping them occupied with this interactive ball. It runs and bounces all by itself without any remotes or apps required, and there are three modes to choose from: gentle, normal, or active. Get it in wool-wicked for cats, or blue-shelled for non-chewer dogs.

11. The Game That Has Players Discover Who Knows Each Other The Most SUSSED Card Game $13 | Amazon see on amazon Made for players aged 6 and older, SUSSED has players read aloud real and imaginary scenarios, along with a series of "choices" to make in each situation. Players then try to guess what "choice" each other player will pick, and whoever scores highest across the most rounds wins.

12. An Accessory That Lets You Wrap Your Cables Around Your Chargers Fuse Charger Winder $11 | Amazon see on amazon Compatible with the iPhone charging brick as well as iPad and MacBook chargers, this handy accessory mounts to your chargers so that you can securely wrap your cables around them — without them shaking loose. You can also use it for extra-long cables, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that "if you want an easy way to tidy up your charging cables, this is a great option."

13. This Throw Blanket Made From Eco-Friendly Eucalyptus Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Throw Blanket $40 | Amazon see on amazon Perfect for light naps on the couch, this throw blanket is made from lightweight eucalyptus fibers, which are not only incredibly soft, but they're also eco-friendly; that's because eucalyptus is grown with minimal water and no pesticides. The blanket is available in charcoal gray or off-white, plus the diagonal knit is a stylish touch that adds some texture to any room.

14. A Cordless Device That Curls Your Hair For You Conair Cordless Hair Curler $100 | Amazon see on amazon Don't stress yourself out with confusing curling rods or wands — instead, use this cordless automatic curler that reviewers call "the best thing you never knew you needed." There are three heat settings to choose from depending on the type of hair you have, and it's able to create everything from tight curls to loose waves using a 60-minute rechargeable battery.

15. These Strips That Whiten Faster Than Ever Crest 3-D Whitestrips Kit $40 | Amazon see on amazon Not only do they whiten 25 times better than the leading whitening toothpaste, but the strips in this whitening kit are also strong enough that you can easily talk or even drink water while wearing them. You only need to wear them for 30 minutes every day, and most users saw results in about two weeks. The set also comes with two one-hour express strips for a super quick boost.

16. A Vanity Mirror With Three Different Lighting Modes BESTOPE Vanity Mirror $36 | Amazon see on amazon Featuring two- and three-times magnification abilities, this vanity mirror makes it easy to accurately apply your makeup no matter how dark your surroundings are. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, and there are three lighting modes to choose from: white, yellow, or warm white.

17. The Camera That Lets You Monitor Your Pet When You Aren't Home BOOCOSA-US Pet Camera $30 | Amazon see on amazon Concerned your pet might be getting into trouble while you're not home? Then use this $30 pet camera to check out how they're doing. There's a night vision function so that it also works in the dark, and it can rotate a full 360 degrees so that you can follow your pet across the room. Even though it's a new release, it has over 1,400 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

18. A Smartphone Tripod That Lets You Take Pictures From A Distance Outsolidep Smartphone Tripod $15 | Amazon see on amazon Not only does the included remote let you take photos from a distance, but this smartphone tripod also has flexible legs that you can wrap around poles and balance on uneven surfaces. It's compatible with practically any smartphone, plus the legs are also anti-crack as well as waterproof.

19. These Bluetooth Earbuds That Are Completely Waterproof TOZO Bluetooth Earbuds $50 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for an inexpensive alternative to AirPods, might I suggest these Bluetooth earbuds? The battery can last for up to nine hours when used in conjunction with the charging case, plus they're even waterproof so you won't have to worry about sweating on them at the gym. Reviewers rave about the sound-quality and the fit, and they're available in five different colors.

20. A Smart Mug That Helps Keep Your Drinks Toasty Ember Smart Mug $100 | Amazon see on amazon Tired of your coffee and tea getting cold before you can finish drinking it? Then use this smart mug to keep your drinks toasty all day. The free downloadable app lets you set the exact temperature, and the scratch-resistant ceramic coating gives it a sleek appearance.

21. The Portable Humidifier That Doubles As A Night Light MOVTIP Portable Humidifier $18 | Amazon see on amazon Use it with you at the office, in your bedroom, or even take this portable humidifier with you while you're traveling, all thanks to the convenient USB plug. It's able to run for up to 18 hours when the water tank is full, and it even doubles as a night light. Get it in four different colors: blue, gray, pink, and white.

22. A Pack Of Ultrasonic Pest Repellers That Are Safe For Kids And Pets Okutani Pest Repeller (6-Pack) $28 | Amazon see on amazon Most sprays contain harsh chemicals, whereas these pest repellers are chemical-free as well as completely safe to use around kids and larger pets. Just plug them into any outlet, and these repellers will begin emitting ultrasonic waves that deter insects, mice, mosquitoes, roaches, and more.

23. The Diaper Bag Backpack That's Genuinely Stylish Iniuniu Diaper Bag Backpack $33 | Amazon see on amazon This diaper bag backpack can fit all your baby gear and personal essentials, plus it even comes with a changing pad and stroller straps. You can easily pack two bottles in the insulated pockets, a fluffy stuffed animal in the main compartment, and snacks, diapers, and electronics in the zippered organizers — all while looking especially stylish thanks to the canvas exterior and leather accents.

24. A Portable Power Bank With 2 USB Ports Ekrist Portable Power Bank $27 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike most power banks that leave you guessing as to how much juice is left, this powerful 25,800mAh option is made with four LED lights that let you know when it's running low. There are two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that it gave them about nine charges for their iPhone 7.

25. The Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone That Comes With A Disco Ball KaraoKing Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $43 | Amazon see on amazon The next time your party hits a lull, break out this Bluetooth karaoke microphone to shake things up. Each order comes with a USB disco ball light for extra fun, and the battery lasts for up to eight hours when fully charged. The metal filter head reduces interference from outside noises while the mount holds most phones, plus it even comes with a carrying case so that you can bust out a few notes anywhere you go.

26. An LED Strip Light Kit With 16 Dimmable Colors To Choose From ViLSOM Light Strip Kit $18 | Amazon see on amazon Put them underneath your cabinets for a quick kitchen upgrade, line your hallway for safety, or use these LED strip lights behind your television for some chic mood lighting. The remote lets you choose from 16 different colors, plus each color is also dimmable and can be set to various effects.

27. The Leakproof Water Bottle That Reminds You To Take Sips Hydracy Water Bottle $22 | Amazon see on amazon Have trouble remembering to drink water throughout the day? Then make sure you grab this genius water bottle. There are time markings on the side that remind you when it's time to take a sip, plus it's leak-proof as well as shatterproof and BPA-free. Choose from green, pink, or black, all with a wide mouth and a convenient flip lid.

28. A $20 Toolkit With Everything You Need To Fix The Basics Iron Forge Tools Toolkit $20 | Amazon see on amazon Perfect for those random DIY or repair jobs around the house, this 36-piece toolkit comes with all the basic tools that you'd need for hanging a photo, fixing an outlet cover, or even slicing open boxes. Each order also comes with a compact carrying case, and you can get it in red, yellow, or pink.

29. This Ocean-Themed Night Light With Four Relaxing Nature Sounds GRDE Ocean Wave Projector $25 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a fun night light alternative, this one simulates an underwater setting in a wide range of hypnotic colors. There are also four different relaxing nature sounds to choose from to help you soothe yourself to sleep, and the built-in speaker lets you play music from any device with a headphone jack.

30. A Pair Of Heated Socks With 3 Different Temperature Settings Jomst Heated Socks $47 | Amazon see on amazon If slippers aren't enough to keep your feet toasty in the cold, why not give these heated socks a try? The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours, and there are three heat settings to choose from to help keep you feeling cozy.

31. The Strategic Card Game That's Great For Adults And Teens TeeTurtle Unstable Unicorns $20 | Amazon see on amazon The goal of Unstable Unicorns is simple: collect all seven unicorns before everybody else does. You can use a variety of magic and downgrade cards to stall your opponents, plus each round takes about 45 minutes to play. It's great for up to eight players, and recommended for anyone aged 14 and up.

32. A Jade Facial Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffiness Beauty by Earth Jade Roller $20 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking to rejuvenate your skin and minimize puffiness, you can easily use this jade roller to help stimulate blood flow and reduce inflammation. Keeping it in the fridge is a great way to pamper yourself after a long day at work, plus this one is designed not to squeak and has dual heads for various parts of your face.

33. The Thermal Underwear That's Lined With Cozy Fleece ViCherub Thermal Underwear (2-Pack) $35 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you're lounging around the house or trying to keep warm on the slopes — this thermal underwear set is lined with cozy fleece that'll help you keep warm. The four-way stretch fabric moves with you without becoming transparent, plus they're moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable even if you sweat. Available sizes: small — xx-large

34. A Portable Space Heater That Warms Up Almost Instantly Bojing Portable Indoor Space Heater $40 | Amazon see on amazon You won't be stuck waiting around for hot air to warm you up, as this portable space heater only takes about two seconds to reach its warmest setting. It's great for cold offices, chilly bathrooms, or drafty sitting rooms, and the fan oscillates in order to help the warmth spread throughout the space.

35. This Moisturizer That's Absolutely Loaded With Vitamin B3 Olay Retinol Moisturizer $47 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it chock-full of vitamin B3, but according to reviewers, this retinol moisturizer is also great for helping to even out your skin tone and minimize the appearance of pores. It helps keep your complexion feeling hydrated for up to a full day, plus it can also help brighten your complexion.

36. A Handheld Vacuum With A Built-In LED Light VacLife Handheld Vacuum $45 | Amazon see on amazon Made with a super-bright LED light so that you can easily locate messes underneath furniture, this handheld vacuum is lightweight enough that you can use it practically anywhere in your home. Each order also comes with a brush tool, crevice tool, extension pipe, and travel case, and one Amazon reviewer noted that the battery can last for "over 30 minutes" when fully charged.

37. The Mandoline Slicer That Keeps Your Fingers Safe From Cuts DASH Mandoline Slicer $50 | Amazon see on amazon It's super easy to cut yourself on a mandoline slicer, which is why this one is designed with a spring-loaded handle that lets you push down to slice your vegetables. Your hands stay safely away from the blades when you press, and it folds down so that it effortlessly fits into drawers when you're done using it.

38. A Set Of Hypoallergenic Microfiber Sheets With Extra Deep Pockets Queen Sheets Lux Sheets (4-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a pair of soft bed sheets that are winkle- and fade-resistant, look no further than these extremely affordable microfiber ones. The fitted sheet has an extra-deep pocket so that it can easily fit over thick mattresses, plus there's even a bonus side pocket where you can store your glasses, remotes, and more. Get this set in six sizes and over a dozen colors.

39. The Wine Bottle Opener Made From Durable Zinc Alloy LM BODYCARE Wine Bottle Opener $30 | Amazon see on amazon Plenty of wine openers are made from flimsy materials that quickly break, whereas this one is made from a durable zinc alloy that's easy to clean. The ergonomic lever makes it easy to uncork your bottles with hardly any effort on your part, plus each order also comes with two extra corkscrews, a foil cutter, and a wine pourer.

40. A Selfie Ring Light With A Built-In Tripod For Your Smartphone Foleto LED Ring LIght Stand $25 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you're snapping selfies or recording a video — this ring light stand can help illuminate everything so that you have the best lighting possible. It's universally compatible with practically any smartphone, plus each order also comes with a Bluetooth remote so that you can snap photos without having to race against a timer.

41. The Alarm Clock That Gently Wakes You Up Like The Sun Homagical Sunrise Alarm Clock $33 | Amazon see on amazon Regular alarm clocks give you a rude awakening every morning, whereas this alarm clock gradually grows brighter over time, like the sun beaming through your window. It's programmed with seven nature sounds that you can play alongside the lamp, plus there's even a USB port where you can charge your smartphone.

42. A Gel That Clears Away Dirt And Dust From Your Car's Interior TICARVE Cleaning Gel $10 | Amazon see on amazon Use it on your air vents, dashboard, or even your stick shift — you name a spot inside of your car, and this cleaning gel can easily remove dust and debris without any chemical sprays required. It's reusable until the color turns dark, and it you can also use it on your keyboard, photography equipment, or fans.

43. The Heated Seat Cushion That You Can Use In Most Cars ELUTO Heated Seat Cushion $33 | Amazon see on amazon Compatible with most cars, this genius cushion is an easy way to help keep yourself warm in the cold winter months — even when you don't have heated seats. The temperature can be adjusted all the way from 70 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, plus the backing is coated in a nonslip texture to help keep it from sliding around while you drive.

44. An Extra Large Outlet Shelf With 3 Built-In USB Ports ON2NO Shelf Socket $24 | Amazon see on amazon This outlet shelf features four USB ports so that you won't have to go hunting for a power brick. It's also great for rechargeable toothbrushes, digital assistants, Bluetooth speakers, and charging phones and tablets. Last but not least, the convenient earphone holders on each side are a "very nice touch," one reviewer said.

45. The Night Light That Guides The Way To The Toilet In The Dark SUNNEST Toilet Bowl Night Light $11 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of stumbling around in the dark the next time you get up to use the bathroom at night, try using this toilet night light. There are 16 different colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode), and the built-in motion sensor only allows it to turn on when someone is in the room, which helps preserve the battery.

46. A Reusable Notebook That Uploads Your Notes To The Cloud Rocketbook Reusable Notebook $35 | Amazon see on amazon The seven styles of pages (lined, dot-gridded, task list, planner, OKRs, calendar, and ideas) in this smart notebook wipe clean so that you can use them over and over again — but your information isn't gone. The built-in codes help you effortlessly upload your notes to iCloud, Slack, Dropbox, and more. It's compatible with any pen, highlighter, or marker in the Pilot Frixion line, and each order comes with one pen to help get you started.

47. The Adjustable Laptop Desk With Retractable Legs For Easy Storage TaoTronics Laptop Desk $46 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other laptop desks, this one has retractable legs so that it's easy to stash underneath your desk or couch when you're done using it — plus the legs are also adjustable so you can choose how high or low they stand. It's large enough that it can fit most laptops, and the table can be tilted depending on what's the most comfortable for you.

48. A Pair Of Slipper Socks Lined With Super Soft Fleece Luther Pike Seattle Slipper Socks $20 | Amazon see on amazon Lined with extra-cozy fleece, these slipper socks are made with rubber grips on the bottoms so that you don't slip or slide when you're walking across smooth floors. One size is made to fit most feet, plus they're available in a variety of cute colors, including red, pink, teal, and more.