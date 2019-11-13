74 Excellent Gifts For Guys Who Are Hard To Shop For

Lots of people know a particularly hard person to buy gifts for: the guy who already has everything. And just when you think you've figured out a totally unique and special gift for them, you show up at their place only to find that exact sweater or speaker taking up space. Don't give up just yet: there's a secret to finding the best gifts for guys, and it's actually pretty genius.

Here's the secret: For a truly unique gift, think in terms of experience instead of item. Chances are your favorite guy isn't going to feel much when unwrapping a bland sweater vest or some generic cologne. But if you find something unique, you just might surprise them: For example, why not gift a silicone scrubber mat that provides a delightful massage during every morning shower?

When it comes down to it, finding a great gift for a guy that's tough to buy for doesn't have to be torture. Here's a round-up of some of the most ingenious gifts out there that are sure to be a hit. And even luckier for you — these gifts aren't just for guys, they're gifts that are perfect for any picky person on your list this year.

1. The Beeswax Wraps That Keep Food Fresh Bee’s Wrap Sustainable and Reusable Beeswax $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These beeswax wraps are the perfect gift for the environmental activist or nature lover in your life. They come in a set of three reusable wraps that are completely eco-friendly — no plastics, toxins, or chemicals involved. Wrap up fruits, veggies, and even leftovers in these to keep them fresh, and they last for over a year before they start to wear down.

2. A Cleaning Tool That Can Reach Every Last Corner Mr. Clean All in One Bathroom Cleaning Tool $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this all-in-one cleaning tool save on space, but it saves tons of time cleaning, too. It has an angled head that can pick up dust and debris in any corner, and the head also swivels to easily move around any size objects. Use this mop wet or dry, and the head is removable to create a handheld sponge if needed.

3. A Motion Sensor Light That's Perfect For Tight Spaces OxyLED USB Motion Sensor Closet Lights (3-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Everyone has that one space that needs a bit more light, and these wireless LED lights are the perfect solution. They come in a pack of three, and you can attach them pretty much anywhere with the included adhesive strip or magnets. They work great inside closet, under kitchen cabinets, and in kids' rooms. Once they're in place, flip them on with the touch of a button, and they're rechargeable via USB.

4. A Lint Roller That's Both Washable And Reusable iLifeTech Resuable Lint Roller $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-thick roller removes lint and dog hair without all the messy papers, making it a perfect gift for the environmental enthusiast and pet lover in your life. The roller itself features a special glue that pulls up all the hair as it rolls. When finished, just wash this roller with soap and water — and when it dries, it miraculously gets sticky again.

5. A Miniature Air Fryer That Makes Food Extra-Crispy Dash Compact Air Fryer $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini air fryer is an excellent gift for someone who cooks a lot of frozen foods or relies on quick meals. Instead of frying food in oils, this air fryer uses a convection method that still produces crispy results for frozen nuggets or egg rolls (or homemade breaded chicken). Plus, it's super simple to use and a major timesaver on fast-paced weeknights.

6. A Monitor Stand That Helps Organize A Space SONGMICS Bamboo 2-Tier Monitor Stand $47 | Amazon See On Amazon For the guy with a desk job, this monitor stand is a total game changer. Just place it on top of a desk and put the laptop or computer monitor on top so that the screen is at eye level. This majorly reduces neck strain and all the aches and pains that come with working at a desk all day. There are even multiple mini shelves to keep organized.

7. The Stemless Wine Glasses That Won't Break Tervis Insulated Wine Tumbler (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these stemless wineglasses ultra-sturdy, but they also keep chilled wines cooler for longer. They feature double-insulated walls that keep drinks hot and colder for hours, and they're made of thick, BPA-free plastic that won't break. And the best part: they're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe for super easy clean-up.

8. A Bluetooth Speaker That's Waterproof, Too Vtin Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of some shower jams with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It plays up to 10 continuous hours before it needs to be recharged, and it can hook up to any device via Bluetooth. There's even a small hook to hang it from a shower head. While reviewers love this little speaker for long, relaxing showers, others have also used it for camping, hiking, and days at the beach.

9. A Huge Duffle Bag That Won't Wear Out Gonex 60L Packable Duffle Bag $23 | Amazon See On Amazon At over 24 inches long, this huge duffle bag is a must for any guy on-the-go. It's made from water-resistant nylon that's extremely durable and puncture-proof, so use it for anything from trekking to the gym to taking it on an airplane. It also folds up into a small square that takes up less than a quarter of a suitcase, making it perfect to pack for an additional carry-on for the ride home.

10. A UV Light That Purifies The Air Guardian Technologies Pluggable Air Purifier $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This UV light plugs into a socket to naturally purify the air without any overwhelming scents. Here's how it works: the UV light actually eliminates airborne bacteria and viruses — even the flu virus — so it can keep everyone in the house cold-free all year long. It also reduces pet odors that tend to linger in the air.

11. These Storage Bags That Are Attractive And Durable Sorbus Foldable Storage Bag Organizers $17 | Amazon See On Amazon We all could use a little more space, and these durable storage bags actually make it more appealing to get and stay organized. They're large enough to hold everything from thick winter blankets to a pile of wool sweaters. They come in a set of three and each bag features a clear panel to actually see what's inside without having to unzip it. Plus, they're a stunning teal color.

12. A Mini Safe That's Easy To Take Anywhere Master Lock Combination Portable Safe $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini safe is the perfect gift for a guy that needs a secure place for stuff. It's small enough to store in a glovebox or carry-on, yet it's large enough to hold other important items, like keys, a wallet, or a smartphone. It comes with its own combination lock that can be set with an individual code, and there's even a secure cable to attach it to a bag or other stable objects.

13. An Organizer That Keeps The Car Clean(er) Pushingbest Car Seat Back Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Anybody who drives with passengers would appreciate this backseat car organizer to help contain the mess. It hangs on the back of the driver or passenger seat, and features a clear sleeve to securely hold a tablet. It also has multiple smaller pockets to store books, markers, dolls, and other toys, and there's even a fold-out tray for cups and video game controllers.

14. The Produce Bags That Are Good For The Planet Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These mesh produce bags make excellent stocking stuffers for your nature-loving bestie. They come in a pack of three reusable bags that can hold tons of fresh fruits and veggies without tearing. They're also reusable to reduce single-use plastic consumption by thousands of produce bags per year, making this gift great for your guy and great for the planet.

15. The Eye Cream That Makes Anyone Look Well-Rested TruSkin Naturals Refreshing Eye Cream $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't count this eye cream out — tons of reviewers swear it's a total miracle-worker. It's formulated with advanced peptides and amino acids that soothe inflamed skin and reduce dark circles. It also glides on over fragile skin more like a gel than a cream so it doesn't sit on top or feel too heavy. Plus, almost all the ingredients are organic, and this cream is completely cruelty-free.

16. A Water Bottle That Sets Reminders To Drink Up Green Sequoia Cactaki Water Bottle with Time Marker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't need a water bottle to remind them to drink more water everyday? This 32-ounce bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and features a sealed, leak-proof lid, making this the perfect water bottle to throw in his bag on-the-go. The best part, though, is the timer marks on the side. Each notch notes where the water level should be by that time of day — an easy way to boost hydration.

17. A Deodorant Cream That Smells Like Citrus Little Seed Farm All Natural Deodorant Cream $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this deodorant cream smell like heaven, it's completely organic and toxin-free. The base is made from silky coconut oil, jojoba oil, and beeswax. It's also infused with magnesium hydroxide and grapefruit and lemon essential oils that are naturally antimicrobial. And even though it's all-natural, this deodorant is super powerful — one application lasts for 24 hours.

18. A Beard Shaping Tool For A Perfect Cut The Beard Black Shaping & Styling Tool $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This shaping tool is a unique gift that's great for your favorite beaded guy. Use it two ways: to trim or comb. It works as a trimming guide by lining up with a natural beard to create a smooth edge for trimmers. It also has both a vertical and horizontal comb embedded into the tool for grooming and trimming at the same time.

19. A Magnetic Bar That Holds Kitchen Knives Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Give the gift of sleek and stylish kitchen organization with this magnetic knife holder. It has an extended surface, making it both longer and thicker than most magnetic holders, so it can be used for extra utensils like whisks and kitchen scissors. It's also made from neodymium magnets, which are super-strong and can hang onto even the heaviest knives.

20. A Fragrance-Free Oil That Keeps Beards Soft Leven Rose Fragrance Free Beard Oil $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For the guy in your life with extra facial hair to tame, this luxe beard oil is a total dream. It's unscented and made from only two ingredients: jojoba oil and argan oils. It's also completely organic and free of all additives, parabens, and GMOs. Plus, it only takes a few drops per day to fully condition facial hair and leave it feeling ridiculously soft.

21. A Tray That Makes Fancy Ice Balls Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Tray Mold $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This ice tray makes beautiful spherical balls that look stunning in any glass. The tray makes four balls that are over 2 inches wide, and because of their shape and density, they melt a lot slower than traditional ice cubes. On top of that, the bottom tray is made from flexible silicone so it's easy to gently push on the domes and pop out the ice spheres without cracking them.

22. A Slicer That Makes A Hearty Salad In A Snap Fullstar Mandoline Vegetable Slicer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This veggie slicer is a great gift to help the home cook all year long. It comes with five interchangeable blades that can literally slice, dice, chop, and julienne vegetables. There's even a spiralizer option for homemade zoodles. It comes with a container for easy storage, too.

23. A Digital Thermometer For Easy, Clear Temperature Reads ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Your favorite chef (novice or expert) will love this easy-to-use digital meat thermometer. The probe can withstand temps up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, and the cord is long enough for the small digital panel to sit comfortably on a countertop while meat cooks. It also features pre-programmed settings for each type of meat, and it has an alert when its reached the perfect temperature to prevent overcooking.

24. A Water Pitcher With Extra-Long Filtration Life Waterdrop Water Filter Pitcher with Wooden Handle $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Replace an old pitcher with this high-powered water pitcher. For one, the filter features high-grade carbon — which is more effective at ridding water from chemicals — and also lasts five times longer than standard filters. This pitcher is also made from shatterproof plastic, so it's more durable than a lot of other options, and you both can feel confident knowing it'll be around for a long time.

25. A Wine Opener That Pops A Cork With Air Pressure Wine Ziz Air Pressure Pump Bottle Opener $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Pop a bottle and celebrate with this air pressure wine opener. Here's how it works: situate the opener over the mouth of the bottle, gently insert the needle all the way down into the cork, and pump a few times. Pressure builds in the bottle to push the cork out without any twisting or turning. It even comes with a bonus foil cutter to complete the set.

26. A Food Container That Warms Up Lunch Crock-Pot Food Warmer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini crock pot doubles as a lunch container and a warmer. The ceramic food container portion can hold hearty soups, stews, and leftovers, and it has a thick carrying handle for easy travel between work and home. Set it on the included base and let it slowly warm up a meal until its ready to eat.

27. A French Press That Also Makes Tea Bodum Brazil French Press $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This gorgeous French press looks amazing on any counter space. But the best part? It makes morning coffee super fast: Just add coarsely ground coffee, hot water, then get to plunging. Coffee is done and ready to drink in minutes. Plus, this French press is eco-friendly — you'll never have to pitch another paper filter again.

28. An Extra-Large Hammock That's Easy To Set Up Gold Armour Camping Hammock $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Your adventure-loving guy will adore this lightweight hammock. For one, it's perfect for snuggling: it can hold two adults or up to 500 pounds. And when it's not occupied, it's made from extremely durable and water-resistant nylon that can be folded up into a portable pocket. The best part, though, is the easy-to-install clips at each end. Snap each carabiner onto a sturdy surface, or use the included straps to wrap around his favorite pair of (sturdy) trees.

29. A Popper That Makes Movie Theater Popcorn In Two Minutes Presto Orville Redenbacher's Hot Air Popper $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This hot air popper makes it so much more fun to stay in for movie night than to trek to a crowded theater. This popper can make up to 18 cups of popcorn in under two minutes, and it's way better that the stuff you get at the theater. And because there's no oil required, it's super simple to clean, too — just wipe down the chute to get it ready for the next batch.

30. A Hiking Backpack That's Super Affordable Bago Packable Lightweight Backpack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This foldable backpack makes a top-notch gift for just about anyone. It's lightweight and foldable, and it even comes with its own attached pouch that you can stuff it in when you're not using it. It's also big enough to use for anything from a day hike to a carry-on, and it has tons of internal and external pockets to hold everything you need.

31. A Spot Treatment That Banishes Blemishes Overnight Le Gushe Pimple Master Patch $12 | Amazon See On Amazon We all get pimples sometimes, and this amazing spot treatment takes care of them in just a few hours. Each tiny dot has a layer of hydrocolloid, which is a natural antibacterial gel that pulls pus, dirt, and debris out of skin. The patches are also super-thin and clear so they're basically invisible, and some reviewers even wear them out during the day so they can treat a pimple while they're out and about.

32. A Mask That Revives Damaged Hair Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair mask is a lifesaver for dry or damaged hair. It's made from ultra-hydrating argan oil that's full of essential nutrients, and it promises to restore shine and elasticity after only one use. Reviewers swear by this stuff, writing that it makes their hair feel like silk, especially during the drier, chillier winter months that can wreak havoc on everyone's hair.

33. The Gel Toe Separators That Relieve Foot Pain Yoga Toes Toe Separator $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These gel toe separators make the perfect stocking stuffer for your loved one that's dealing with foot pain. They work by gently pulling apart his toes and giving his ligaments a deep stretch. They also work to guide his feet into proper alignment. Wear them for 15 minutes at a time to give feet some much-needed pampering at the end of a long day.

34. An Adorable Device That Makes Flawless S'mores Progressive International Microwave S'mores Maker $11 | Amazon See On Amazon We all know a chocolate lover that absolutely needs this genius microwave s'more maker. To use, just fill up the little chocolate bar-shaped reservoir with water, place two fully made s'mores on the platform, and pop the whole thing in the microwave for 30 seconds. The chocolate and marshmallow heat at the same time, and the graham crackers stay perfectly crisp.

35. A Cleansing Brush That Provides A Deep, Refreshing Clean PIXNOR Cleansing Facial Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Any guy would be more than happy to open up this powerful cleansing brush. It comes with five interchangeable brush heads to tackle every part of the body. There's a general body brush, ultra-fine and soft brushes, a pumice stone, and polishing attachment to tackle super tough or calloused skin. Plus, the whole unit is waterproof so use it in the shower or bath.

36. The Compression Bags That Make It So Much Easier To Pack Acrodo Space Saver Travel Bags (5-Pack) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your guy a little extra space in his suitcase with this pack of compression bags. It comes with five extra-large bags that are deep enough to hold even the fuzziest blankets and sweaters. They even compress down without a special tool or machine to suck out the air — just pack, then roll until they're air-free. They're also great for packing more into a carry-on or into storage bins.

37. A Power Bank That Charges Multiple Devices Mogix External Battery Phone Charger $27 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse that dead devices when you need them, but luckily, this power bank always saves the day. Unlike other external chargers, this one is powerful enough to charge a device several times before it needs to be recharged itself. It also has two slots for USB cords to power up multiple devices at the same time, making it even more convenient — as if that's possible.

38. A Scrubber Mat That Turns His Shower Into A Spa LOVE, LORI Shower Foot Massager $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you know a guy who's always on their feet, this scrubber mat is a gift that'll definitely be well-received. It features hundreds of silicone bristles that massage the bottoms of feet with ease. Add a few drops of his favorite soap or massage oil to the mat for a deep clean or a luxe foot massage after a long day.

39. The Reusable Lint Brushes That Keep Clothes Spotless Evercare Magik Lint Brush (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This three-pack of reusable lint brushes is a game-changer for anyone with furry friends at home. Reviewers swear by these brushes to remove lint and pet hair from their clothes, with many insisting they're way better than traditional sticky tape rollers. These brushes are double-sided, too, so they can also be used on sofas or rugs.

40. The Facial Sponges Made With Konjac Root Mayberry Health and Home Konjac Facial Sponges (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Your guy can use these facial sponges without a drop of soap — and they'll still save skin from pesky blemishes. They're infused with konjac, a plant that's known for its healing and antimicrobial properties, along with other all-natural acne cures like charcoal, green tea, and turmeric. To use, just apply a little water and gently rub over the face.

41. A Shower Mirror That Never Fogs Up ToiletTree Products Fogless Shower Mirror $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this shower mirror shatterproof, but it also won't fog up, even in the steamiest of showers. The key is in the attachable water basin: When filled with hot water, it prevents steam so the mirror won't become cloudy. It even has a small shelf to hold a soap or razor.

42. A Gel Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold Zomaple Cooling Eye Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For a guy that needs some extra TLC, this gel eye mask is a must. It's filled with soothing gel beads that give it a little extra weight, which helps to alleviate headaches and sinus pressure. Plus, it can be used hot or cold — pop it in the microwave or freezer for a few seconds before placing it over his eyes. Then, its finally time get to relaxing.

43. The Wireless Earbuds That Have A Huge Following SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $33 | Amazon See On Amazon These wireless earbuds pack a big punch in a small box. For one, they easily sync with any phone and have up to 35 hours of battery life in them before they need a recharge. And they even take phone calls because they feature a tiny, high-powered microphone. On top of all that, thousands of reviewers swear these are just as good or better than huge name brands.

44. A Massager With Infrared Heat Therapy Gideon Quilted Shiatsu Heated Foot and Back Massager $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Help your favorite guy alleviate aches and pains with this heated massager that works on both the feet and the back. To use for foot pain, slip feet into the heated muff and sit back for a truly luxe massage. If it's the back that aches, unzip the muff and lie down. It features eight different massaging modes and multiple pressure levels to choose from.

45. The House Slippers That Also Clean Your Floor Bontip Microfiber Mop Slippers (4 Pairs) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Make it even easier to clean with these microfiber slippers that stretch right over his shoes. The microfiber attracts dust, pet hair, and other debris, and the super-fine fibers cling to it all until removed. They come in a pack of four and they're machine-washable.

46. A Popular Electric Flosser Waterpik Electric Water Flosser $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric flosser makes it so easy to floss — it's actually attached to a small water basin that shoots water straight between teeth to get out food and debris. It's a great way to improve dental hygiene and gum health, plus reviewers love that it's less painful than waxy floss.

47. A Fabric Freshener That Also Smooths Out His Clothes Downy Wrinkle Release Spray Plus (2-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This fabric freshener spray may not seem like a super exciting gift at first glance, but that's only because you probably haven't tried it yet. Not only does this spray freshen clothes and reduce odors, but it also removes static and releases wrinkles — without an iron. Plus, it comes in a pack of two so you can spread the fabric freshener love around.

48. An Outrageous Card Game For Horrible People Cards Against Humanity $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you and your friends can't help but laugh at horrible jokes, this card game is made for your group. You play by choosing a placing a prompt card in the center of the table. Then, each player places a card from their pile that finishes or adds to the prompt — most of them outrageously inappropriate (and hilarious). Over 34,000 people rave about this game, making it a sure hit at your own game night.

49. A Foaming Cleaner For Sneakers Sof Sole Instant Cleaner Foaming Stain Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This foam cleaner is a great gift for guys who really, really love their sneakers. It works on all types of athletic shoes, including shoes made from highly-stainable fabrics like canvas. It also features a silicone brush head that lifts dirt from all parts of the shoe, and the foam cleansing agent works on both the upper and sole for an all-over clean.

50. An Electric Toothbrush That Applies The Perfect Pressure Oral-B White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Lots of people would appreciate an electric toothbrush — especially one that has a sensor that alerts when you're applying too much pressure. It even has a timer to let you know when you've brushed the dentist-recommended two minutes.

51. The Silky Sunscreen That Won't Clog His Pores EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This mineral-based sunscreen is a excellent skincare essential for anyone, but it's especially great for guys who are prone to acne. The zinc oxide formula is silky, lightweight, and won't clog pores up — even while sweating. Plus, it's SPF 45.

52. A Phone Stand That Makes Watching Videos Easy Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This cell phone stand is a great gift for anyone who spends a lot of time at their desk. It's the perfect size for most smartphones, and it even rotates at various angles. Reviewers also love this little stand to prop up their phone while they're taking conference calls, and they especially love the anti-slip grip on the base to keep it firmly in place.

53. An Organizer That Keeps His Trunk In Order FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You know your guy friend that has loose soccer balls and snacks rolling around in the car needs this collapsible trunk organizer ASAP. It's 22 inches long and 15 inches wide, and it features three huge inner compartments that can hold anything from groceries to luggage to a cooler. There are also tons of pockets on the outer shell, and it even comes with straps to secure it in place inside the trunk.

54. A Portable Chair That's Great For Games Flash Furniture Grandstand Comfort Seats $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Now your guy can say goodbye to a sore seat with this brilliant portable chair. It looks just like a regular chair —padded back and seat cushions and all. But instead of legs, this chair features a metal hook. This hook keeps the chair from budging when attached to the bleachers for incredible comfort. And when the game's over, this chair folds up in a snap and is easy to carry out of the stadium.

55. A Hot Sauce Kit That Comes With A Secret Ingredient DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Kit $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Now your spice-loving guy can create their own concoctions with this hot sauce-making kit. It comes with seven glass bottles, recipe cards, and custom labels. It even comes with a bonus gift box — and if you're feeling really adventurous, they can even experiment with this kit's secret ingredient: a ridiculously spicy ghost pepper.

56. A Super Slim Wallet That Prevents Identity Theft Buffway Slim RFID Blocking Leather Wallet $10 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than a 1/2-inch thick, this slim wallet fits into any back pocket. It has room for three to five cards and an ID, and the front pocket effectively blocks RFID signals — and prevents electronic identity theft. And since it's so discreet, this wallet makes a perfect gift for a guy who's an avid traveler, or anyone who's about to go on an international trip.

57. A Classic Digital Sports Watch PALADA Men's Digital Sports Watch $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable sports watch is perfect for the guy in your life who loves to run. It has a stopwatch feature to time splits while training, and there's also an alarm clock and calendar mode, too. Plus, this watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it can go right in the lap pool, too.

58. A Grooming Set That's Actually Useful Mifine Mens Manicure Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This grooming kit has everything you need: It comes with 16 stainless steel tools to trim and buff the nails, clip unwanted nose hair, and tame eyebrows and facial hair. They all come in a sleek leather case to keep organized. This kit is also really lightweight and compact, too.

59. The Kick Mats That Protect Car Seats KNGUVTH Backseat Car Organizer Kick Mats $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These kick mat organizers make backseat kicking (if you drive kids around, you know) just a bit more bearable. At least these organizers protect the full length of his seat, and there's even a foot-height designated spot for kids to kick away while this ultra sturdy plastic mat takes the brunt of it. And if their legs ever get tired, his kids can reach into one of the pockets for a toy or tablet to keep them occupied.

60. The Facial Oil That Soothes Irritated Skin Radha Beauty Rosehip Oil $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial oil smells lightly of roses and feels like flower petals on dry, irritated skin — in fact, one reviewer wrote this oil "saved" his skin. That's because rosehip oil is chock-full of antioxidants and fatty acids needed to heal and soothe inflamed skin, too.

61. A Foam Roller That Massages The Feet Simple Spectra Foot Massager Therapy Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This foam roller is made just for foot pain, making it the perfect gift for anyone who spends long days on their feet. It's just wide enough for a foot, and it features dozens of small but firm foam nodes along the roller. Stand and use it on the feet, to roll over arches, or lie down to roll it over the calves and ankles for instant relief.

62. This Amazing Grill Set AMZ BBQ CLUB BBQ Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read BBQ Thermometer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If your favorite guy loves to grill, definitely snag this kit: It comes with high-quality silicone gloves that withstand intense heat, meat claws that shred protein with ease, and a digital meal thermometer for a perfect cook every time.

63. A Bundle Of Bitters That Spices Up Cocktails WoodfordReserve Bourbon Bitters Bundle (4-Pack) $38 | Amazon See On Amazon For your whiskey-lover, this bundle of bitters is the ultimate gift. All four have been lovingly barrel-aged and carefully crafted so they pull out the natural flavors in bourbon or whiskey. The bundle comes with aromatic, spiced cherry, orange, and chocolate bitters so there are some very interesting options.

64. A Travel Mug That Keeps Drink Hot For Hours YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This small but mighty rambler mug makes the perfect travel companion for everything from long office commutes to early morning hikes. It holds about two cups of coffee and keeps it piping hot for hours, no matter how cold it is outside. That's due to the double-insulated, vacuum-sealed walls that make this the top-of-the-line travel mug you'll need to gift.

65. A Spice Set That's Perfect For Grilling FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set (5-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon He can spice up his next BBQ (literally) with this set of grilling spices. The set comes with five organic, gourmet spices that amp up the flavor of burgers and chicken with truly unique blends. There's a spicy habanero blend, fresh bay, citrus pepper, smoky southwest, and a signature "grill master" blend.

66. A Mug Warmer Set That Staves Off Stale Coffee Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer & Mug Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This mug and hot plate set is the gift your coffee lover never realized they needed — until now. The warming plate features an LED control panel that lets you program the temperature down to the degree, and the stainless steel surface is spill-proof and super easy to clean. The mug is constructed from food-grade stainless steel and it's made to withstand heat.

67. A Socket Grip Adaptor That Attaches To His Drill RAK Universal Socket Grip $15 | Amazon See On Amazon For a guy that loves to tackle home improvement projects, this socket grip attachment will be a much-welcomed gift. Instead of pulling at nails, screws and hooks to remove them, this grip attachment utilizes the power of an electric drill to do the work— no elbow grease required. It works with all sized screws, nails, bolts, and hooks, even ones that have been damaged.

68. The Smart Plugs That Shut Off The Lights Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These smart plugs shut off lamps and electronics via voice command. Just plug them in, hook them up to a WiFi network, and start using them with Alexa, Google Home, or other similar devices. And since there are four of them, you can use them all over the house.

69. A Magnetic Wristband That Keeps Nails Close By MagnoGrip 311-090 Magnetic Wristband $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This magnetic wristband is the kind of gift that'll make every handy guy's life so much easier. It's made from durable polyester that won't tear or puncture, and it's embedded with strong magnets so you can keep everything close by without fear of dropping them.

70. A Tool That Measures Pasta Based On Hunger Level DOIY I Could Eat a Horse Spaghetti Noodle Pasta Measurer Tool $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget about kitchen scales and instruments and keep it simple with this pasta measuring tool. Place dry spaghetti noodles through the appropriate-sized hole based on how much pasta you want to eat. That's it: Measure, cook, and enjoy.

71. A Covered Trash Can That Fits In His Car High Road StashAway Console Car Trash Can $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This miniature trash can is the gift most of us need. Instead of the weekly car clean out, this trash can attaches to your guy's center console for ease of use. It also comes with a covered lid to keep it tidy, and there are even several pockets on the outside to hold keys, wallet, pens, or other important items.

72. A Windshield Mount That Keeps The Phone In Sight iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If your guy is constantly reaching for a phone to switch up the music or look at a map, this windshield mount will definitely help out. It easily attaches to a dashboard or windshield with the patented, one-touch suction lock, and it disengages just as easily and quickly. The cradle holds all smartphone sizes and models, and the angle is completely adjustable.

73. A Set Of Socks That Look Like Sushi Rolls Rainbow Socks SUSHI SOCKS BOX (3 Pairs) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Gift your guy these unique sushi socks before you take them out for his favorite tuna roll. Each gift box comes with three pairs of textured, high-quality crew socks. The socks are folded to look like different types of sushi, and the best part? It's a surprise which type of "sushi" shows up in your sock box, making it fun for both of you.