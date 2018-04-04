We all have the ability to bring our wildest dreams to life. According to the law of attraction (also known as "manifestation"), it is completely possible to make whatever goals and aspirations you might have, into your reality. With a little bit of journaling to express your intentions, a whole lot of trust in the universe, and a few yoga poses for manifestation, you'll be well on your way to manifesting the life of your dreams before you know it.

Turning your dreams into reality through manifestation might seem intimidating, out of reach, and honestly kind of mythical at a glance. But it really, truly is within your reach, no matter who you are, or what you want to accomplish in life. You just have to gather the right tools to get the ball rolling.

Enter: yoga. This ancient practice shows you that the universe lies inside each and every one of us, and that we all have the ability to empower ourselves with expansive breaths, strong movements, and centered, stabilized thoughts.

With a little help from a daily yoga and mindfulness practice, you'll begin to feel confident in the belief that all things are possible. With the sheer power of your very own thoughts, your whole life will shift — and you'll realize that you're able to awaken those abilities of manifestation that lie deep within you.

Try flowing through these seven powerful poses when you're in the midst of manifesting your most passionate dreams.

1 Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Sukhasana is a lovely pose for quiet contemplation about what you'd like to manifest and why. Though manifestation is possible for anyone, don't be fooled into thinking that it's easy. The process requires hard work and dedication, which is what is often necessary to bring your dreams to life. Consider taking out a journal as you ground yourself into easy pose, and writing down exactly what it is that you're manifesting. Maybe try writing it in the present tense, as if it is already happening. This will make bringing your dreams to life even more realistic and accessible to you.

2 Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana) Yoga Journal on YouTube Cobra pose is a deep and powerful backbend that opens up the heart to all emotions, and allows the body to embrace the possibility of positive, influential change. According to Yoga Outlet, bhujangasana is such a bold asana that it awakens kundalini. In yoga, kundalini is the divine, cosmic energy within you that brings forth realization. This is the perfect type of energy to summon when you're in the midst of manifestation. Roll your shoulders down and away from your ears, and relax your lower back and sacrum. Allow the kundalini to envelop you and guide the curves of your cobra.

3 Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana) GuruNanda on YouTube Using your breath as a guide, bring your hips forward as you simultaneously lean backward into a peaceful and expansive viparita virabhadrasana. All warrior poses in yoga remind you to channel your inner strength, while also maintaining softness and balance in both your physical practice and in your life. As you gaze toward your lifted fingertips, let your dreams creep back into your mind, allowing them to buzz through the pathways of your brain and marinate into your veins with certainty.

4 Revolved Side-Angle Pose (Parivrtta Parsvakonasana) yogaglo on YouTube Parivrtta parsvakonasana will be a great asset to your manifestation yoga practice because twisting asanas allow you to tap into the innermost center of your power. Allow this pose to guide you toward sureness and confidence in your sense of self as you find stability and serenity. Revolve your body starting from your navel, and remember to use your breath as your greatest tool, maintaining evenness and composure throughout all of your movements.

5 Boat Pose (Navasana) VENTUNO YOGA on YouTube Navasana might be a bit uncomfortable, because all abdominal work usually is. But having a strong core means you're sure of yourself and confident in all of your convictions and aspirations, so boat pose is a truly helpful addition to manifesting your dreams. Inhale deeply, and draw your belly button toward your spine, activating your uddiyana bandha, or upward abdominal lock. Exhale slowly out of your mouth, and lift your chest, opening your heart space.

6 Locust Pose (Salabhasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Making sure you have a strong spine, that is not influenced or broken by hardships, is another part of staying powerful and driven in your manifestation practice. Locust pose will strengthen the back of your torso and provide a sweet sense of counterbalance to your backbend poses. Keep the back of your neck long in salabhasana so there's not any strain within the pose. Focus on your breath, and return to your intention or dream. Exhale, and release out of the asana, taking a well-deserved rest.