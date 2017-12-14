7 Winter Festivals Around The World That Are Perfect For A Bachelorette Party

Ladies, so much goes into planning a bachelorette party. And if your time gap happens to fall in the winter months, you might initially think you are out of luck when it comes to planning something fun. There are winter festivals around the world that would be beyond amazing experiences for the bride tribe to do for a bachelorette party.

Seriously, from music and things to do, the opportunities are already outlined for you. Most of the heavy lifting and planning will revolve around getting all of your ladies to any one of these locations. Also, you may even be able to check something off someone's bucket list. Awesome, right?

Festivals are naturally magical and celebratory. Everyone gathers and congregates for a shared interest and the vibe will be so inviting for you and your girls. Besides, you won't even have to worry about compiling your own playlist if you happen to attend a music festival. You may even be able to see some of your favorites if you're into that scene. Don't let the idea of having to host or plan a winter bachelorette party get you down, and welcome the wintry months because they harbor some of the most lit festivals you have ever seen.

1 SnowGlobe Music Festival In South Lake Tahoe, California ‼️ PSA ‼️Sunday 12/10 is the FINAL DAY to buy a wristband and have it ship in advance 😵📬 DEETS: https://t.co/JAKbKQZjfa — (@itssnowglobe) # SnowGlobe music festival is in South Lake Tahoe in California. Tahoe is known for the snowy weather, and the even better part? The festival falls on New Year's Eve, so you already know that people are going to be partying like there is no tomorrow. You and your bride tribe can even coordinate to be cute little snow bunnies. Just make sure you can dance in your outfits.

2 Contact Winter Music Festival In Vancouver, British Columbia Find out how to win 2 tickets to Contact Winter Music Festival! https://t.co/pbm13y5vKo #ad — (@vancitybuzz) # The Contact Winter Music Festival is in Vancouver, British Columbia. Not only are these sets for the artists amazing, but this festival always seems to get those big names to attend. Party the nights away with people from all over the world as the need for live music unites you all.

3 Jam Cruise In Miami, Florida Never a dull moment #jamcruise — (@jamcruise) # Five days of a music festival while simultaneously indulging in a cruise? That's what Jam Cruise is all about. Get all of the hype and excitement there is to be had on a cruise, but get submerged in endless music and activities at the same time. Did I mention you'd be sailing to Honduras as well? Travel, music, and partying, all at the will of the sea.

4 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay In Edinburgh, Scotland A6: Some of our faves! 📸#ScotlandHour #edhogmanay — (@edhogmanay) # From street parties and candlelit concerts, to New Year's Eve in general, Edinburgh's Hogmanay in Scotland is where it's at. What a great reason to travel to Scotland and really get a taste of a different country. Music is seriously so uniting, it's ridiculous. You can also cross celebrating New Year's in a different country off your bucket list.

5 Rise Festival In Les Deux Alps, France MUSIC + MOUNTAINS + MEMORIES = RISE FESTIVAL 🎵 Sound like your kind of thing? Check the line up here: https://t.co/lkwrT1Wrka Oh and you may as well fly there with the best UK airline on @TripAdvisorUK... we're even offering HALF PRICE ski carriage 😉 https://t.co/TVuXWYx42n — (@jet2tweets) # Have you always dreamed to try skiing or snowboarding? Well, at the Rise Festival in France, people will probably think you're dancing to that electronic music, not stumbling on your skis. This is the perfect combination of hitting the slopes and getting on the dance floor. Also, coordinated winter outfits will be way too Instagram-worthy.

6 Carnevale Di Venezia In Venice, Italy A7: Carnevale di Venezia (Venice Carnival) is one of our favourites. Not as much food as Mexico but equally colourful #DiaDeMuertosLP — (@dipyourtoesin) # It's likely that we have all heard amazing things about Carnevale in Venice, Italy. It's one of the first things you think about when someone mentions the country, isn't it? Think of it as sort of like an Italian Mardi Gras. You'll be able to experience a whole new culture, country, and even dress up if you all want to.