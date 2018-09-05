7 Warm Fall Vacation Spots For The Girl Who Already Misses Summer

Fall is a magical season. The changing leaves and crisper, cooler air paired with mostly sunny days make it the perfect relief from the sizzling summer months. But as much as I love fall, when the weather starts to cool down, I always find myself yearning for sand between my toes and a salty ocean breeze flowing through my hair. If you're anything like me, you're probably already hitting up the internet in search of warm fall vacation spots (even though New York City is still clocking in 96-degree temperatures).

Lucky for us wanderlusters, plenty of places across the country and the globe are still warm when the Northeast hits peak foliage season. From desert hikes to white sand beaches, there are a ton of spots to visit in the United States and beyond to give you the warmth that you so desperately crave. And even better? They're beautiful Insta-worthy destinations that can easily replace a photo of you chilling in a pumpkin patch (even though those are super cute, too).

Nothing against fall in the Northeast, but I'm probably — no, definitely — going to pack my bags and head out to one of these amazing destinations for a final taste of summer before the dreaded winter begins.

1 Santorini, Greece Bisual Studio / Stocksy To live out your literal Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants dreams, head to the picturesque island of Santorini. The iconic white buildings, blue dome roofs, and colorful boats docked on the sparkling water make for the best photo backdrop, and you'll find yourself getting lost wandering down the winding cobblestone streets. Fall is the ideal time to visit Santorini, and you'll undoubtedly fall in love with everything it has to offer.

2 El Nido, Palawan, Philippines Bisual Studio / Stocksy Visiting El Nido in the fall is prime because the southwest monsoon season comes to a close, according to ElNidoTourism.com. Take in the amazing mountains and crystal clear waters by going on an island hopping tour. (You can even work on your tan from the boat!) Pack up your bags, and experience the best of Filipino hospitality and the beauty of the Philippines' natural wonders.

3 Austin, Texas Brian Koprowski / Stocksy Known for its southern hospitality and artsy charm, Austin is the perfect place to visit if you're looking for a fun trip that'll provide a sweet escape from your busy schedule. From enjoying a bougie afternoon tea at The Driskill to getting tickets for the Austin City Limits music festival, there's no limit to the fun things you can do during the fall. And if you're a sucker for southern comfort food, in downtown, you'll never be more than a couple blocks away from a delicious foodie joint.

4 San Francisco, California Gabriel (Gabi) Bucataru / Stocksy Even though San Francisco might not be the first place that comes to mind for a warm fall escape, hear me out. The mild temperatures allow for a fun time exploring the hilly streets and having picnics in Mission Dolores Park. A photo next to the Golden Gate Bridge is a must (especially if it's your first time there). Get a taste of the city's rich cultural history by visiting the Castro neighborhood (where Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay politician, once lived), and don't forget to grab a coffee for a stroll by the Painted Ladies.

5 Sydney, Australia Jayme Burrows / Stocksy Enjoy all that Sydney has to offer — from the Royal Botanic Garden to the iconic Sydney Opera House. If you're a foodie, Sydney has no shortage of 'Grammable cafes where you can get your avocado toast fix. For a cute brunch, check out The Grounds of Alexandria, and if you're in the mood for a healthy bowl that'll brighten up your feed, enjoy Speedos Cafe's mostly vegan menu with views of Bondi Beach.

6 Marrakech, Morocco Hillary Fox / Stocksy Fall is the best time to get lost in the winding roads of this beautiful city. Known for its vivid colors and rich culture, it's a breathtaking destination for even the most experienced travelers. To live out your best travel influencer life, take a photo against the striking salmon-colored walls in the Medina. You can also explore the Jemaa El Fna market and pick up some aromatic spices.