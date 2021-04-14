With the seasons changing and the weather warming up, there's no time like the present to break out of your dating rut and get back out there — literally. Sure, those Zoom calls were fun at first, but there are only so many times you can log on for love before you need to switch it up. That's why a walking date might be the perfect way to put a spring (pun intended) back into your love life with a few walking date ideas.

What's a walking date? Well, it's pretty much exactly as it sounds. You and your date head out somewhere scenic and go for a walk while you get to know one another. Not only is this social distancing friendly, but it can also help release endorphins so you’ll feel good on the date and hopefully even a bit more relaxed. Plus, there's just something so nice and hopeful about venturing back out in the world and the dating pool at the same time. If you’re ready to give this outdoor romance thing a try, here are some ideas for walking dates that will make your love life feel less like a race and more like a leisurely stroll.

1. Visit a botanical garden. Rejoyce Jalandoni / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Botanical gardens are such a beautiful setting for a date that you might feel a bit like you’re in a Bridgerton episode. Honestly, that sounds like a pretty great first date when you think about it like that. But seriously, the gorgeous surroundings set the mood and can be effective in calming those first date jitters. Just make sure you take your allergy medicine if it's hay fever season.

2. Go Randonauting. If you aren’t familiar with Randonautica, the first thing you’ll need to do is download the app. From there, you just input a distance radius while thinking about what kind of place you’d like to go and let the app send you on a truly random adventure. You never know what you’ll find, which can be a fun way to spice things up on a date. However, since you’re going to be potentially heading off the beaten path a bit with this one, it probably isn't a good first date option, since you always want to be thinking about your safety first.

3. Take a hike. Are you and your date the more adventurous, outdoorsy sort? Then heading out for a hike might be the perfect way to get your blood pumping and that chemistry flowing. Plus, who can resist the romance of those scenic views. Do a little research on nearby hiking trails and pick one that speaks to you. It might be a good idea, however, to pick a trail that isn’t too advanced or particularly long, just in case the chemistry isn't quite right, so you don't get stuck out in the boonies.

4. Go sightseeing in your city. blackCAT/E+/Getty Images Are there any local outdoor sights to explore nearby? Then playing tourist for the day is a great way to spend a date. Not only does it make your date feel a little like you're on vacation, but it gives you something to talk about if there's a lull in the conversation.

5. Visit a Japanese tea garden. Going on a date can be nerve-racking, which is why a Japanese tea garden, with its peaceful setting and vibe, might be the perfect place for a first date. You can watch the koi swim and you walk through the beautifully landscaped park. And if there are sparks, it's a super romantic place to enjoy that chemistry, too.

6. Take in an outdoor art installation. If you want to infuse a little culture into your walking date, then an outdoor art installation can take it to the next level. Is there a sculpture park nearby? Maybe some graffiti artists have created some murals worth exploring. You don’t need to be inside a museum to take in some really beautiful artwork on your date.