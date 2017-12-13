7 Types Of Friends To Spend New Year's With At Least Once

If you really want to serenade yourself in that "new" aspect of New Year's, you have to be willing to switch it up. Clearly, you have all kinds of incredible friends, and it's prime time for you to take advantage of that. There are certain types of friends to spend New Year's with if you want to feel like you ventured out of your comfort zone and welcomed a new year with even an ounce of self-growth.

Change and setting new goals are both major parts of each new year, aren't they? Allowing these different personalities to show you how they celebrate and enjoy the festivities will not only strengthen your relationship with them, but it'll add some depth to your perspective. Celebrating the same way every year is boring, and it sort of defeats the purpose of starting fresh.

You're probably not skydiving or anything, but you'll feel exhilarated by the idea that your fun isn't being solely controlled by you. Trust issues or not, it's time to confide in a few particular friends at least once in your life to join you in ringing in the New Year. These don't have to go in any specific order, but if you want to feel like you've covered most, if not all, of your bases, tag along with these kinds of friends one of these years.

1 The Super YOLO Friend Giphy We all have that super spontaneous friend who just lives for the moment. She is one of the perfect kinds of people to spend your holiday with. Her personality is very trailblazing, and it'll make you feel limitless and excited as you welcome a brand new time into your life. Get ready for fun, impromptu plans that always seems to work out for the best.

2 The Nature-Loving Friend Giphy Nature is lovely to experience for any holiday. This friend is probably camping it out or has a cabin booked through Airbnb. Tag along, unplug from the busyness of the city, and seriously relax. Partying for the New Year is always fun, but some years, you can get a lot more than you think from embracing the nature life.

3 The Mama Bear Friend Giphy Hey, sometimes we need to be taken care of. If you're trying to let your party flag fly for the holiday, pairing up with your mama bear friend will give you the security that someone is going to have your back, no matter what. Seriously, she's the friend who has no problem holding your hair if you get sick, and tucking you into bed at the end of the night with a glass of water and aspirin on the nightstand

4 The Indoorsy Friend Giphy We are so here for that friend who somehow always manages to stay indoors, but still has fun during the holidays. It's cool to take a seat on the couch and ring in the year with your good pal and comfort of the cozy indoors. There's nothing wrong with taking a break from the crazy action.

5 The Spiritual Friend Giphy Who doesn't like to be around someone who perceives everything with such depth, it makes you consider things differently all of the time? Your spiritual friend is very uplifting, and is always dropping knowledge that leaves you a little more in the know than before. Renewal and acceptance are right up their alley, and it's what New Year's Eve is all about as well.

6 The Solid Wingwoman Friend Giphy Having that legit wingwoman friend is always a benefit for you. New Year's Eve is an awesome time to meet someone new, and your fave wingwoman can help you ring them in. In fact, she's so good at this, she may loop them in faster than you can handle at first.