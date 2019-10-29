7 Trendy LA Restaurants To Take Friends Who Are Visiting

Los Angeles is a magical city full of incredible sights to see and places to visit. From the Hollywood sign, to the Urban Light exhibit at the LACMA, to the pink wall outside the Paul Smith store on Melrose, there are plenty of places for you to visit both as a resident of the city and as a visitor. If your squad is planning a trip to the West Coast to see you, there are more than a few trendy LA restaurants to take friends who are visiting.

These places all have something fun and Instagrammable about them. Whether it's a rainbow-colored grilled cheese, marble floors and teal bar stools, hanging flowers and twinkly lights, or any of the other details that makes each of these restaurants unique, these seven spots are definitely worth a visit. Your friends coming into town will be super impressed with your restaurant bucket list, and you'll all be able to snap #content for the 'Gram no matter where you go.

Regardless of what your food tastes are, there's something for everyone on this list. Make sure you take your friends to one of these fun spots the next time they come into town — and make sure you visit them again even after they leave.

1. Cecconi's West Hollywood Cecconi's is a West Hollywood staple that's worth visiting with friends, family, and coworkers alike. The open-air dining area, striped marble floors, bright teal chairs at the bar, and of course, the perfectly Instagrammable menu, all make this spot such a treat. They offer three different food menus — breakfast, brunch, and all-day — so you can take your pick of whatever floats your boat.

2. Bottega Louie Restaurant And Gourmet Market If your pals are looking for a European feel but with a Southern California essence, Bottega Louie is definitely the spot to go. Their menu has everything you love about a European café — including croissants, artisanal coffees, and cute bistro tables — but you're surrounded by all of the fun Cali vibes your crew loves so much. It's the perfect spot for all of you to catch up and have a little content creation session while you're at it.

3. Catch LA It's no secret that Catch LA is the place to be in LA. The food is delicious, and the Instagrammable moments make this spot even more fun. The best part by far is the entry hallway before you get to the host stand. The area is surrounded by lush green plants, gorgeous blooming flowers, and sparkling string lights. It's hard to not get a good picture there.

4. Eggslut If you ask any local what restaurant you absolutely have to check out before your LA trip is over, I think the chances they'll say Eggslut are pretty high. Their breakfast sandwiches are unreal, but they also offer menu items like eggy cheeseburgers. Make sure you take a pic next to the neon Eggslut sign or at the counter where they make your delicious egg sandwiches.

5. Sqirl LA Sqirl LA is an incredible place to go with friends. The menu is constantly changing and the food is super fresh, so you can always go back and try something new. It's also very vegan-friendly, but they still serve bacon so everyone in your crew can find something to eat.

6. Chomp Eatery Three words: rainbow grilled cheese. This is not a drill. Instagrammable food is always fun to find, and the rainbow grilled cheese at Chomp Eatery in Santa Monica is definitely worth a visit. The technicolored cheesiness is something definitely worth photographing. Plus, Chomp has a ton of really yummy juices to accompany your grilled cheese (or whatever else you choose off the menu).