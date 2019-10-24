7 Tourist Attractions In Paris You Shouldn't Miss Out On

Out of all places I’ve visited in the world, I'd recommend Paris time and time again. As someone who loves experiential traveling more than pretty much anything else in my life, sightseeing through the City of Lights is the main way to my heart. My list of tourist attractions in Paris you shouldn't miss guided me through my first trip there, and will continue to guide me through future trips when I return.

Paris is full of incredible architecture, eateries, boutiques, and sights to see, so it can be difficult to narrow down which parts of the city you should visit — especially if your time there is limited. When I went for the very first time, I only had four days to explore this amazing destination, and this list couldn't have come in more handy.

While I made an effort to see even more places than the ones included on this list, I found these sights were the ones that really made the trip so memorable for me. So whether you’re heading to Paris for the first time or you’ve been there on several different occasions, here are seven different sights you should try to visit every time you go. Bon voyage.

1. The Eiffel Tower Shot by Olga for Flytographer If you’ve never been to Paris — and even if you have — the Eiffel Tower is a must-see. It’s beautiful at all times of the day and really is as magnificent and picturesque as it looks on Instagram. The light show at nighttime is magical, and no matter where you view it, it makes for a pretty epic photo. Pro tip: Go at sundown, buy some crêpes, and have a picnic in the grass next to the tower. It’s a beautiful way to end your day.

2. The Arc De Triomphe Kristin Corpuz The Arc de Triomphe is another sight you should absolutely visit regardless of how many times you visit Paris. It’s a beautiful monument that'll leave you in complete and utter awe while you gaze up at it.

3. The Louvre Pyramid Kristin Corpuz Like many other historical sights in Paris, the Louvre Pyramid is an iconic sight that's worth seeing at least once in your lifetime. The glass panels, metal framing, and beautiful open courtyard make for gorgeous photos.

4. The Pont Alexandre III Kristin Corpuz If you’re the kind of person who loves seeing bridges, the Point Alexandre III is definitely worth a trip. The towering black lamp posts and stunning gold statues are beautiful to look at, and you can take some gorgeous photos of both the #views and the bridge itself.

5. The Domaine National Du Palais-Royal Kristin Corpuz The Palais-Royal is one of my favorite spots to visit in Paris. The garden in the courtyard is lovely for a stroll, and the black and white columns lined up in the middle of the courtyard will have you swooning. They’re all different heights so you can stand or sit on them, and you can lean against the really tall ones, depending on the kind of photo you want to capture.

6. The Pont De Bir-Hakeim Shot by Olga for Flytographer I always wanted to see the Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge since I saw it in Inception, and the experience did not disappoint. The columns of the bridge are breathtaking, and the bridge offers a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower. I went there around sunrise and the lighting was perfect.