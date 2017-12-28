7 Thoughts You Have When Your Best Friend Gets Engaged

Think of your best friend. She is someone you can tell everything to, who you've seen grow and change into the person you love today. You've helped her through her lowest lows, and have made mistakes in your relationship along the way. She is also someone who you can have comfortable silences with, and who your family loves as their own child. She's always been there for you, and you sure as hell can bet you're going to be there for her, forever. And what happens when her SO pops the question? There are so many thoughts you have when your best friend gets engaged, that you may be speechless.

Of course, you have to know the person she's getting married to, but there's always going to be that little thought in the back of your mind saying, "Are we sure he's a good one, though?" You will forever be the mama bear to your bestie, and your person definitely deserves the type of happiness shown in the movies you two cry to every Sunday night over wine. So, regardless of possibly knowing him or her relatively well, there are a ton of thoughts and emotions you might have when you see that ring. Here are just a few that scrape the surface.

1 *Pure happiness* Giphy Well, you wouldn't be a good bestie if you weren't happy for your friend on one of the biggest moments of their life. Seeing your favorite person jump up and down, possibly cry a little, and scream your ear off as she flashes her new ring in your face has to make you smile big. And you know this is something she's wanted with her partner, and it's even better if you also love him or her. Like, they're gonna be such cute house owners one day!

2 "Sh*t, who's going to be my wedding date?" Giphy Welp, just one more situation where being single adds stress to your life. Don't get me wrong, I love the single life and I know y'all do too, however when it comes to a wedding, especially one for your BFF, there's almost an expectation that you need to show up with someone. You can't just take anyone, so this adds to your "Shit I Need To Do" list. If you're already in a relationship, has it been long enough? I repeat, you can't just take anyone. Damn, this is going to be tough.

3 "Is he REALLY good enough for her, though?" Giphy Back to your possible doubt before, I repeat, your best friend is your best friend and you know she deserves beyond the best. If you could, you would gift her a unicorn for her birthday and get her a lap dance from Channing Tatum or something. She is the light in your life, and while you know her fiancé makes her happy, the cynical part in you had to ask, "Does he/she really cut it, though?" Odds are yes, and you should trust your best friend to make that right call, but that doesn't stop that little seed of doubt.

4 "I live for a good party!" Giphy After the emotions of excitement and skepticism, you realize the light at the end of the tunnel (besides your friend's happiness, of course): The bomb-ass party that is going to happen in a few months. No one brings the party like you do, and mingling with some of your favorite people is also a huge plus. Cash bar or open bar, that truly is the question.

5 *Frantically starts planning the best bachelorette party EVER* Giphy Speaking of party, who better to throw the perfect bachelorette party than her bestie, you? You know her quirks and what she likes (and, importantly, what she doesn't like), so this "Sayonara To Singledom" has to be hosted by you and it will be something she won't forget anytime soon. Strippers? Alcohol? Clubs? Party bus? Who knows but you, and you can't wait to spring it all on her.

6 "Will I not see her as much now?" The sadness may start to creep in now. Once you've established that yes, this is a good thing and her fiancé is not trash, you may start to get a bit melancholy. Will your wine nights and gossip sessions lessen because she'll be married? What will become of your tradition to spend Fridays together or shop for your moms on their birthdays? She's going to be busy with wedding planning and then living our married life, what will become of your friendship? Don't worry, she's been been dating her fiancé for awhile now, and nothing will be vastly different than that. Plus, communication is key and should be the first thing you do if you feel left out or neglected. Y'all love each other, get out of your head space for a second to remember this.