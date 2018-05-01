Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and I don’t know about your mama, but I’m pretty sure mine is all flowered out. That’s not to say my mom doesn’t appreciate a gorgeous bouquet of roses (actually, she’s allergic, but that's beside the point) or a box of raspberry chocolate truffles, but I'd imagine that the same stems to cut and the same fillings to taste could get old after 20-something years. It’s 2018, friends, which means a new year, a new you, and a new gifting style. It's time to put in some real effort to find thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts that will mean almost as much to your mom as she does to you, instead of opting for yet another gift card or drugstore candy box. After all, no one deserves a heartfelt gift more than she does.

I'll admit, I’m a bit of slacker when it comes to picking out gifts for the more obscure holidays like Mother's Day and Father's Day, but the truth is, I really do love shopping for other people. I love finding great deals on items I know they’ll love and get good use out of. There are also fewer things in life more satisfying than watching someone open a gift, especially my mom.

As cliché as it sounds, my mom and I really do have that sort of Gilmore Girls-esque mother-daughter relationship, so I like to show her what she means to me as much as I can, in any way I can. Every mom deserves to be spoiled on Mother's Day, so if you need a little help, the following products will definitely point you in the right direction of a thoughtful gift your mama will absolutely love.

1 If She Has A Green Thumb bloomscape Hedgehog Aloe Plant, $35, Bloomscape If your mom loves plants, but doesn't have a ton of time to spend browsing through the local nursery, Bloomscape's got her back (and yours). The potted plant delivery service ships "ready-to-go plants" to your door, packaged in an innovative box that holds the plant in place so that it doesn't come tipped or torn-up. They're also stored in the right temperature, keeping them healthy and looking lively for your home. Even if she's not exactly Mother Nature, but enjoys greenery all the same, Bloomscape deliveries come equipped with all the instructions you'll need, as well as real-time expert support, just in case she has any questions.

2 If She's A Regular At The Hair Salon Giphy Blowout Gift Certificate, $35, PRÊTE I've yet to find a mom who doesn't appreciate having a few luxurious hours set aside to get all dolled up at her favorite salon. The unfortunate truth about self-pampering, though, is if you're looking for a professional service, it's typically going to cost you quite the pretty penny. Give your mom (and her wallet) a break by dropping her off at a salon of her choice for a blowout, your treat. Here's how it works: Download the PRÊTE app to your phone, and check out its partnered salons to find one near you and/or your mom. All you have to do is input when you need an appointment and the service you're looking for, and the app takes care of the rest.

3 If She Fancies A Glass, Or Two Vinebox Shades of Summer Wine Collection, $76, VINEBOX My mother-in-law loves wine. Honestly, she's the reason why I now enjoy a glass with dinner once in a while myself. If your mama fancies herself a wine aficionado, too, Vinebox is sure to warm her heart (and everything else because, ya know, alcohol). Just in time for Mother's Day, the brand is debuting its Shades of Summer spirits collection, which includes six rosés, two reds, and one crisp white. Each vial yields one glass, so good luck getting her to share.

4 If She's A Choco-holic 4th & Heart 4th & Heart Chocti Chocolate Ghee Cacao Spread, $22, Amazon Personally, I'm not sure it's even possible for my taste buds to get tired of chocolate, but if you mom is into cocoa everything and she needs to switch up her snacking options, look no further than Chocti by 4th & Heart. This decadent spread is a lactose-free alternative to other chocolate sauces, and it's made with the brand's grass-fed Madagascar vanilla bean ghee butter. As far as flavors go, original cacao is my personal fave, but coffee cacao and passionfruit cacao are also available.

5 If She's Always Looking To Add To Her Kitchenware Crux Crux 2.2 Qt. Touchscreen Air Convection Fryer, $79.99, Macy's If your mom's constantly clicking through Pinterest recipes, obsessed with food influencer profiles on Instagram, and loves figuring out unique ways to maneuver kitchen gadgets, she needs an air fryer ASAP. This model from Crux is stainless steel, and it's programmable with touchscreen controls. She's bound to love how much she can do with this bad boy (fry chicken to the perfect crisp, bake tofu until it's crunchy), and you'll benefit, too, when you stop by for dinner. Plus, if it's air-fried (aka there's no oil involved), that means it's healthier, right? Let's go with that.

6 If She's A Tea Drinker Tea Forté Dolce Vita Tea Chest, $60, Tea Forté Full disclosure: I'm a total tea snob. That I get from my mother, and I'm damn proud of it (you can thank the Irish in us). Ergo, if the special lady in your life appreciates a piping hot mug full and something sweet for dunking, treat her to this wardrobe of tea leaves from Tea Forté. Trust me, you're going to win Mother's Day with this one. When I say this box is an assortment, I'm not joking. The tea chest features 10 blends, including chocolate rose (so good with a splash of milk), caramel nougat, raspberry coconut, and berry basket, to name a few. There's something for every taste bud imaginable, from sweet to citrusy, with 40 triangular bags that float over, not sink into, the hot water. I recommend steeping these babies for about five minutes, and then sip away, my friend.