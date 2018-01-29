7 Super Bowl Jell-O Shots, Because Your Party's Not Complete Without Them

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, my friends. If you haven't already started your party planning, it's about time you got on that. It's Super Bowl party prep week, and that means the hype is real and things are about to get serious. The food and drinks are essential parts of hosting your game day get-together, so you really have to have them in check. Whether you're throwing a party for your closest besties, or going all out with a big group of people, there's one thing you cannot forget — the Super Bowl Jell-O shots, of course.

If you're 21 and up, you know that no party is entirely complete without passing some Jell-O shots around to get the night started. Everyone loves them, and they're super easy to make. But, it's the Super Bowl, so a plain old red Jell-O shot just isn't quite going to cut it. It's time to kick it up a notch.

Just how do you make a Jell-O shot better? It's easier (and, thankfully) less time-consuming than you might think. Try out one of these seven recipes, or make a spread of a few of them. It's time to get this party started!

1 Rep Your Team, Right Down To The Shots eHow on YouTube Are you an Eagles or Patriots fan? For this Jello-O shot, it doesn't really matter. Get your food coloring ready, and have a ball personalizing these festive football-themed Jell-O shots. They'll be a hit with your guests, and not to mention, they'll look amazing in the 'Gram of your food and drink spread.

2 Just Keep Glowing Tipsy Bartender on YouTube What's more fun than Jell-O? Glow in the dark Jell-O, of course. Seriously, if there was a perfect party Jello-O shot, it would be this one. To make them, you'll need tonic water, gelatin, coconut rum, vodka, and, of course, a blacklight so you can see your perfectly glowing shots. Things are looking seriously lit.

3 Everything's Better With Cherry Tipsy Bartender on YouTube These cherry cola-flavored Jello-O shots are so good that you're not going to be able to east just one. The cherry topping/center makes it super easy to pick these up, and they look classier than the OG ones in plastic cups. Lucky for us, the ingredients are simple. All you'll need is cherry cola, maraschino cherries, vodka, and cherry Jello-O.

4 Fishbowl Jell-O Shots For The Win Arabella Jones on YouTube These Fishbowl Jell-O shots are Jell-O shots done right. They're adorable, for starters, and they look a lot more party-friendly than a simple Jell-O shot. Also, IMO, Swedish Fish are the best candy on this planet, so that really tips the scale in their favor. And don't worry — they're easy to avoid if your guests are anti-candy fish. That only means more for you!

5 Because Margs Are Always A Good Idea Tipsy Bartender on YouTube What kind of party is it if there aren't margaritas there to be had? These gems combine the best of two party favorites: margs and Jell-O shots. They're as simple as heating gelatin, tequila, and orange juice, coring a few limes, and sprinkling the finished products with salt. Make sure to stock up on these, because they are going to be gone before you even know it.

6 The More Bloody Marys, The Merrier Tipsy Bartender on YouTube These Bloody Mary Jell-O shots are a must for your party if you're inviting guests who love to brunch. They may not go for the sweet shots, but they'll love these. Just like the say in the tutorial — these are different. If you're game for trying something new, this is a great recipe for you. You'll need vodka, tomato juice, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, lemon juice, tabasco and Worcestershire sauce, gelatin, and celery sticks. Be careful pouring the Jell-O in — it's going to take a steady hand.