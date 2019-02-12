If you're someone why typically wears monochromatic solids you need to kick that habit ASAP. I only say this because spring 2019 print trends are so, so good that missing out on them would be a true shame. They're all kinds of colorful and graphic and creative and wild, so no matter what your sartorial vibe typically is there will be one you can incorporate into your look with ease.

Yes, florals for spring are once again a thing. They always will be so you might as well get used to seeing them on every seasonal trend report for the rest of time. But this year, punky checks, flirty polka dots, far out tie dye, and more have also made the print list, clearly adding lots of variation to the palette of patterns you'll be able to mix and match to your heart's content. See for yourself:

Check Mate

If you're a fan of Vans' checkered shoes then you're going to love this trend. Prints that look like a giant chessboard reigned supreme on the spring runways of Balenciaga, Oscar de la Renta, and Dries Van Noten, infusing them with a graphic appeal. Checks are a great way to achieve a bold look and thanks to the neutral color palette, they're also a breeze to style.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bold Blooms

Yeah, yeah, flowers for spring again, except these ones are tinged with a totally vintage feel. Think prints you might find in your grandma's closet or in the pages of 50s and 60s Vogue. Carolina Herrera, Dries Van Noten, Miu Miu, and Gucci are all among those to thank for the trend.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Art Class

Literal works of art were turned into textiles from which masterpieces by Marni, Chanel, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Vaquera were cut. The fabric featured designs and patterns that looked to have been created by actual brushstrokes, giving the garments an especially creative appeal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Animal Instinct

Yes, they're here and yes, they're still huge. Animal prints livened up the runways of Gucci, Burberry, R13, Off-White, Adeam, and many more—take a cue and go wild yourself.

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Scarf It Up

Remember when silk scarf prints and tops were the look du jour? Well, the early 2000s trend is back, this time in a decidedly more refined way thanks to Valentino, Etro, Loewe, Chloe, and Erika Cavallini.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Color Trip

If you're not afraid of color and love to channel the '70s and '80s, then you'll love this groovy print trend. Tie Dye in all of its trippy rainbow glory is having a high fashion moment thanks to R13, Proenza Schouler, Prada, and more, so go ahead and pull out that Grateful Dead shirt your dad put into storage.

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's The Spot

Eye-popping polka dots rendered the collections of Carolina Herrera, Max Mara, Rejina Pyo, and others totally spotty, but in the best of ways. Worn head-to-toe and in both oversized and minuscule form, the timeless print always packed a playful punch.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If one thing's for sure it's that spring style is anything but bland or minimal.